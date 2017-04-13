Market Volatility Bulletin: Restesting Weekly Lows

CNBC: 8:45 EST

The bears are displaying control in the overnight session; ES (NYSEARCA:SPY) sellers have driven price down to lows of 2332.25, after posting highs at 2344. The risk-off sentiment from investors shown at the end of last week has continued well into this week, amid growing geopolitical tensions. This morning also kicks off Q1 earnings season, beginning with several of the large banks. Both JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) beat on profits and revenue, while Wells Fargo beat small on profits, and missed revenue estimates.

Before the opening bell, spot VIX is above the 16-handle, looking to start the day up another 2% from yesterday's close. Today is the last trading day of this holiday-shortened week, as US markets will be closed tomorrow for Good Friday.

One technical note worth mentioning, the S&P 500 index closed yesterday below the 50-day moving average for the first time since the November 8th Presidential elections.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

On Wednesday, the major US stock (NYSEARCA:DIA) indexes all closed lower. S&P buyers attempted to mount a rally in the early afternoon, but began falling on news of a larger than expected Federal budget balance. The rally was further taken back by comments from President Trump regarding the dollar and interest rates. Among them, that after her term expires in 2018, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's career at the Federal Reserve Bank is "not toast."

Stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) were led lower with help from both the industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) sectors, which both lost well over 1%. The lone positive notes yesterday were from the utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU), up 0.74%, and the consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) sector, which closed 0.38% higher.

Source: SectorSPDR.com

Shout-Out

Today we feature an article by Louis Navellier, a fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, for his early morning piece from yesterday: War Doesn't Necessarily Hurt (Or Help) Markets. A very interesting segment, the author provides evidence that despite the popularly held belief, past wars have done very little to consistently affect stocks one way or the other.

As charts below will show, stocks have fluctuated wildly in three of the last four major US wars over the last century. Mr. Navellier notes that during World War I, stocks rose before US entry, taking a downturn thereafter. During World War II, they fell initially, beginning to steadily rise as an allied victory seemed more likely. The opposite occurred during the Vietnam War, moving slowly higher early on in the war, and falling off as it dragged on.

The author then turns his attention to something presidents have done consistently over the years: aid or hinder specific market sectors. He uses the recent examples of candidate Hillary Clinton's promise to clamp down on pharmaceutical prices negatively affecting healthcare companies, and how promises of deregulation from President Trump have buoyed the financial sector.

From the author: "As history shows, Presidents possess great powers to inspire or destroy when they propose to take any particular industry to the woodshed. Chances are, market forces are already disciplining those companies."

Thoughts on Volatility

Even when compared to term structure from as recently as Monday, readers will observe the changes that continue to take place over the front-end of the futures curve. While front-month expiration now sits less than a week away, attention will begin turning to the current F2 (May) contract, which now sits eerily close to moving above F3 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) pricing. We will be watching specifically for two things: whether May can move above June pricing, and whether it does so before the expiration of the April VX contract. We are also interested in the degree to which the deep end of the term structure follows the front end higher, signaling more sustainability to a high-vol environment.

Next, we turn our attention to the various VIX exchange-traded products. As front-end action in the VIX has picked up, interest in short-term volatility ETPs has increased as well. Let's look at recent performance of some of the more popular products.

Clockwise starting top left: VXX,XIV,UVXY,TVIX

To quickly recap the products above: the VXX is a non-leveraged, short-term exposed product, the UVXY and the TVIX are both short-term focused as well, though with 2X exposure to the VIX. For a more in depth look at the products above, click on the links below the visual for our articles including specific product overviews. Except for XIV, these products seek a positive directional exposure to the VIX.

As we've previously mentioned, with roll yield currently inverted from "normal," those inclined to take long volatility positions with short-term products may do so now with relatively muted risk. Due to the backwardated front-end of the VIX futures curve, the sentiment has turned to favor those holding long volatility positions in products such as VXX.

We prefer to capture VIX movement using ES options as opposed to the exchange-traded products, though we understand that all market participants have differing preferences. As always, we urge readers who participate in the volatility market to fully research their chosen product, and consider how it will operate under different dynamics than the spot index.

Be sure to look out for our Tracking the Trade segment, to be published either later today or over the holiday weekend!

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.