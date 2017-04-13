Apple Music Is Successful, But Limited: Pandora Retains Large Opening

The music industry had its best year in a while in 2016, and the Chairman of the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) wanted to make sure everyone knew it. Seeking Alpha's Mark Hibben already flagged the Chairman's interview and gave a good overview of its broader implications. I recommend his work to anyone interested. But I wanted to dig a little deeper on one specific point. I believe one aspect of the data has been misinterpreted.

Apple Music A Success

Mark called Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a power in streaming. That is certainly, unquestionably true. And the music industry is the better for it. In the US, $3.9 billion went from consumer pockets to music streaming services last year. Of this amount almost $2.5 billion was from subscription streaming services, the fastest growing segment by far with revenue growth of 114% last year alone. Apple Music accounts for a lot of that growth, and Spotify (Private:MUSIC) most all of the rest.

Many (not Mark, specifically) have called this proof that the premium music model is the future and that older incumbents which offer free, ad-supported music are doomed to be gobbled up by various tech giants. I interpret the report to say just the opposite: That Apple has served a particular segment of the market well, but that the demand for ad-based services is actually holding up well and many music listeners are not interested in a premium product at this time.

Diving Into The Numbers

The second page of the RIAA report offers further details on the breakdown of these services, and there's a rather interesting addendum to its headline figures. Of the $2.48 billion in revenue from subscription services last year, only $2.26 billion came from so-called "full service" subscriptions like Apple Music and Spotify. The remaining $220 million was from mid-tier options like Pandora Plus (NYSE:P) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Music, services which offer ad-free music but stop short of the full service in some way, either from reduced catalog size or lack of download options.

Those services, particularly Amazon Prime Music, can throw off subscriber counts because Amazon Prime literally has tens of millions of subscribers, but not all of them use the Music service. And Amazon doesn't say how many, and doesn't vary its payments with usage. So the RIAA's subscriber count, which is an annualized average (remember that, its actually important later) doesn't include mid-tiers at all, Amazon or otherwise. Its 22.6 million subscribers are solely full service subscribers.

That's amazingly convenient. $2.26 billion in revenue spread over 22.6 million subscribers, exactly $100 each.

Free Trials Pull The Number Down

Of course, that number should be $120, since the price of Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal's non-HiFi service are all $10 per month. What throws the number off is of course the free trials. Spotify offers a one-month free trial to any new customer and Tidal does the same. Apple Music, however, is the most generous, offering a three-month free trial to all new users.

However, if every single subscriber on Spotify or Tidal took the free trial option, the revenue rate should still be $110 per year, not $100. Remember, RIAA already averaged the annualized rate, so partial-year subscriptions don't explain it. Tidal does offer a 15% discount if customers pre-pay six months. If every customer took a free trial and prepaid, Tidal's average could theoretically drop as low as $93.50. But Tidal does not have any more than 1 million subscribers and perhaps less. So at 4% of the subscriber base even that $93.50 could not pull the industry average anywhere near $100. And I doubt every subscriber at Tidal takes the prepaid option.

Apple Music could theoretically generate as little as $90 per month with its generous three month trial. And it is a much larger service with tens of millions of subscribers. One $90 Apple Music subscriber and one Spotify/Tidal $110 makes for a perfectly even $100 average.

But Not Everyone Is New

But this assumes that everyone is a new customer, getting those free trials. In fact, 10.8 million customers had already signed up last year. Only 11.8 million customers are new. With those 10.8 million paying a full year rate of $120, only $964 million of the industry's revenue is attributable to the new subscribers. Spread over 11.8 million, that comes to $81.69 over the year. Lower even than Tidal's free/prepaid option could take the average.

The answer is obviously that not everyone who takes a free trial sticks around to pay the $10 per month. If someone takes a free trial and then leaves, to be replaced by another subscriber who takes a free trial and leaves in turn, and so on throughout the year, the free trial proportion of the total can actually exceed the single-person time maximums.

These "free riders" in turn have some real implications for the state of the streaming music market today.

Am I Reading These Numbers Right?

Before we go further, let me anticipate one objection straight off the bat.

Usually free trials are not included in revenue figures at all, since they don't generate, well, revenue. My understanding of this particular report, however, is that it does. I base this on the final page of the report, which lists all the relevant figures as "Unit Shipments and Estimated Retail Dollar Value." Retail Value, in turn, is defined as "Value of shipments at recommended or estimated list price." Don't let "shipments" fool you: the paper specifically lists digital subscriptions with physical sales, and subscribers for digital services are listed as "Units Shipped."

Subscribers are units shipped, and their retail payments are estimated at recommended list price. There is no explicit statement about the treatment of free trials one way or the other, that I could find.

But Apple Music and Spotify do pay artists for songs streamed during free trials, so it would be odd for an industry trade group to exclude a revenue source for musicians completely from its figures. And since there is breakdown of free vs paid revenues, and no statement explaining disparate treatment, I believe that free trials are simply being incorporated into these figures at their full retail value.

I have reached out to RIAA for clarification on this, and if I am wrong I will of course update this article. But I have received no response thus far. The rest of this article will assume that my interpretation of RIAA methodology is correct. Investors, as always, should do their own due diligence.

Extrapolating The Free Rider Number

If I'm right, the implications of such a low number are still worth considering. The quick and dirty way to calculate the subscriber split is to extrapolate it from the revenue shortfall at any given time and annualize the resulting number. For Apple Music, for example, $81.69 is 90.8% of the theoretical full-year number without free riders ($90). That means that roughly 1 in 11 new Apple Music customers are free riding at any given time. But since any free rider can only ride three months of the year, it takes three extra people to achieve the annualized shortfall. In other words, for every 14 people who signed up for Apple Music in 2016, 10 stayed and paid for it and 4 were free riders.

Not so bad for Apple, but the implications get exponentially darker as the free trial period gets shorter. Spotify has a one-month free trial period. The same $81.69 is only 74.3% of Spotify's projected $110. One in four people are free riding. But since they can only free ride one month, to get to $81.69 eleven more people are needed. Twelve out of 15 people free ride Spotify, and only three of 15 stay and pay. The math for Tidal is the same, give or take the odd prepaid option.

Double-Dipping Narrows The Gap Somewhat

I doubt the gap between Apple and Spotify is that wide. Remember, we don't have individual service revenue breakdowns, only the total industry numbers. So if we treat Apple and Spotify as one single service, and average them evenly so that customers are getting an average two-month free trial, then the number is $81.69 out of $100, or a little less than one in five free riders. Multiplied by six, that comes out to about a 50/50 split between those who are actually trying out a service to see if its worth paying for, and those simply taking a free thing with no intention of staying.

But to take the point even further, there's no reason someone shamelessly exploiting an Apple three-month trial wouldn't just turn right around and exploit Spotify in the same manner. And perhaps Tidal as well. But Tidal doesn't seem to be getting the same traction as the larger two services. If we take just Spotify and Apple as a combo, that's actually a four-month free trial, which means the free riders only triple from one in five, which comes out to 42% of the new customers. Figure some of them three-peat to Tidal.

I believe that approximately 30%-40% of the new customers this year are composed of people who will never pay. Combined with pre-existing subscribers, this translates to about 15%-20% of the total customer base for full-service music apps. If free rider numbers were similar last year (harder to tell, since Apple Music came out partway through which makes the numbers a little harder to extrapolate) we're back to as much as 40% of all full service customers did not elect to pay for the service.

One Other Note

Just one last thing about these numbers. I did not incorporate either family plans (higher cost for a single account, which would tend to support even more free riders) or discounted extended use offers (lower price per month, which would tend to reduce the number of free riders.) As countervailing forces these two would nullify each other to some extent and only the net effect would impact the numbers. Nevertheless, I recognize this is a somewhat simplifying assumption on my part. Without data on the family/individual breakdowns, however, computing this would have been impossible. While I do not believe the impact of these simplifications is very significant, investors should bear this in mind when evaluating my math and my conclusions.

Investment Implications

Altogether, anywhere from 15%-40% of customers who try premium, full service music services do not appear to stick around. Tens of millions more are happy with Pandora's free option and seem to have never considered trying premium. I do not consider this a body blow for Apple or Spotify. The legitimate customers will represent a steady flow of revenue for years to come, and as usual Apple has honed in on the premium segment of the market, where the most revenue per customer is, and made a strong showing there.

Nevertheless, it suggests that a considerable portion of the market will not pay $10 a month for music, even after seeing all that such services have to offer. This means that not all consumers are having their needs met and a lot of potential customers have been left behind by the shift to high-priced, premium music plans. That augers well for Pandora as the pre-eminent free music radio service in the US. As these free trials run out customers may return to free options, even ad-supported ones. As well as perhaps Amazon if some of these customers are willing to pay a lower price for a bundle of services that includes music.

Conclusion

Apple Music has been an undoubted success, and Spotify also is performing well. But far from refuting the notion that customers are seeking low-cost music options, the RIAA's report seems to me to do much to confirm it. I still see the music market as a open race and consider lower-cost options like Amazon and Pandora to be strong contenders.