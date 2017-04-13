Citigroup: Strong Buy

Citigroup was all about revenue growth for the first quarter. Restructuring is coming to an end. Could this changed franchise deliver some top line? Citi answered this in the affirmative. Group revenue came in at $18.1bn, nearly $300m above consensus mainly thanks to the ICG division's non-interest income lines.

Company Data

One of the reasons for Citigroup's low PE given by many market participants is its emerging market businesses, which occupy a higher proportion of its mix than is the case for other international US banks. Whatever the role of these areas in forcing down Citi's multiple, it's worth noting that are posting strong growth. Stronger than the domestic consumer banking franchise did in 1Q.

Company Data

Company Data

Here, the good news is that Trump is rapidly backing away from his campaign stance opposite China, with his decision to tone down his language about currency manipulation and seek a measured rebalancing of the bilateral deficit. This will ease some of the pressure on China's leadership as it tried to tackle China's colossal and chronic debt problems. This is EM and commodity supportive, so is broadly positive for Citi's LATAM and Asian businesses from a risk premium perspective.

As we've seen with JP Morgan today, institutional revenues have been in good shape so far in 2017. Investment banking revenues at Citi were up 39% in 1Q Y/Y. This of course benefits from a poor 1Q 16, and more important than the actual growth rate for this time period is the fact that these lines are back to normal levels. Total ICG revenues at Citi were up 16% Y/Y and 11% Q/Q.

The 1Q pre-tax profit in the chart below ($5.9bn) puts Citi on course to see upgrades, as most analysts are in a range of $22-23bn for PTP in 2017. The changing business perimeter at Citi has seen net interest income fall in absolute terms, but this process should be ending as of now. The mix of interest and non-interest income in 1Q'17 is closer to what investors can expect going forward.

Company data

The market should also like the continued improvement in the capital metrics of this bank. CET1 came in at 12.8% over stable risk weighted assets. BVS growth was 5% annually. This is not a new theme at Citi, but it confirms the strong capital return potential of the group. After all, revenue growth is happening against declining RWA (on a Y/Y) basis, so the profit generated over this period is free cash flow.

Company data

Conclusion

Citi is delivering on its promises and the market's focus should now engage with the revenue outlook. This shifting focus should challenge the discounted PE of the group and allow it to rerate. With US consumer banking currently in a soft patch, Citi's international businesses should be a strong point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CITI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.