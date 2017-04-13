FRP Holdings: REIT Conversion Will Unlock Value With Several Free Options - $50 Near-Term Price Target

In this post, I am updating my investment thesis on FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) that I posted two years ago. That post was a "Top Idea" and provides more background.
Description of Company:
- FRPH Holdings is a real estate management and development business that operates in three segments:
- Asset Management: owns, leases and manages 42 buildings or 3.9 million square feet of warehouse properties primarily in the mid-Atlantic.
- Mining Royalty Lands: owns 15,000 acres used for aggregate mines primarily in the southeast that are leased out to large materials companies, who pay minimum rents for access to the mines and royalties on tons mined. Additionally, the fully depleted mines have second lives and can be converted into residential properties. Two 2nd life mines are on the market or approved for residential lots and one is in the zoning phase.
- Land Development and Construction: owns properties in various stages of development including the "crown jewel" of the portfolio, a four phase waterfront Anacostia development property on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., next to the Nationals Stadium. Phase I (Dock 79) was completed in 2016 and is 58% leased as of mid-January 2017.
- The company is run by the Baker family, who owns a combined 33% share of the company.
What has changed since my last update (March 2015):
- March 2016: CEO resigns to take SVP position at Vulcan Materials and replaced by family member John D. Baker II
- February 2016: Announced REIT election being considered by company's Board of Directors
- Performance improvements in Asset Management and Mining Royalty Lands businesses
- Dock 79 - will be consolidated into financials once fully leased, which is expected in quarter ending in September 2017
- A number of additional upsides have materialized including increasing use of leverage, Waterfront phase II approval, JV with St. John Properties and 664E D.C. development
CEO Resigns but replaced by another Baker family member:
- On March 13, 2017, it was announced that FRPH would keep the CEO job in the family, as Tom Baker II, the former CEO, resigned to take an SVP position at Vulcan Materials and family member and Executive Chairman John D. Baker II stepped in to fill the position.
- Tom had been CEO for the last six years, while John was executive Chairman. Tom has resigned from both the CEO role and his board seat and joins Vulcan Materials, who is the largest lessee of FRPH's mines.
- It is interesting that he left and went to their largest customer. Combined with the separating of the mining assets, perhaps a sale to Vulcan could be in the works?
REIT election being considered by Board of Directors
- On the December quarter conference call, the CEO announced that the Board of Directors will vote on converting to a REIT and will be contributing the mine properties into a wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Mining royalties will likely not qualify for REIT income but ground rent will (currently just under $2m).
- By separating the mines, it preps them for a potential sale if REIT status is not elected.
- The Company has changed its year-end from September to December to allow for REIT conversion.
- As many readers will know the REIT structure converts company tax liabilities to one tax at the shareholder level on the rental income streams.
- Based on my calculations at least a $2+/share dividend could be possible indicating a 5%+ yield, which would increase as more warehouses come online and Waterfront Phase I and beyond generate income.
- After an initial pop to $45/share the stock has come back down to current levels, but given the initial positive reaction to the stock and effort management has already undertaken, I view a REIT conversion as likely to occur.
Performance improvements in underlying Asset management and mining businesses
Asset Management:
- Runrate NOI has increased to $22.2m or at 6% CAGR over the last two years primarily due to completion of the third build-to-suit in the middle of the 2nd quarter last year, the acquisition of the Port Capital building in October of 2015 and the acquisition of the Gilroy Road building in July of 2016.
- High lease turnover in 2017 is flagged as a potential downside, but could also be an upside if FRPH is able to negotiate more favourable leases.
Mining Royalty Lands:
- Driven by increased construction activity in Florida and Georgia, the company has seen volumes and royalty rates improve at most of its locations and expects this to continue going forward.
- Aggregate mines have outperformed, growing revenue and profit at a 20% CAGR over the last 2 years.
- LTM NOI as of December 2016 was $7.4m.
- The mining properties had estimated remaining reserves of 415 million tons as of September 30, 2016, after a total of 6.9 million tons were consumed in fiscal 2016.
- This segment has very high margins as the mines are low touch for FRPH and have long-term contracts in which rents and royalties are paid on tons mined.
Additional Upsides Update
Leverage recap of the Asset Management business:
- The current loan to book value for the Asset Management segment is very conservative, just 23% ($36m/$159m), and the book value grossly underestimates the market value of these properties, which are on average c. 20 years old.
- On a market value basis the LTV is an estimated ~10%.
- By increasing leverage by $40M the company could buy back > 10% of the shares at current prices or issue a one-time special dividend of >$4/share and still have a conservative LTV of under 22%. At current low interest rates, principal and interest payments would be very manageable.
- John Baker even noted this in his last conference call. "Obviously, we have very little debt, so I would be comfortable running with more debt than we have today"
Dock 79 - Waterfront Phase I:
- FRPH has a 77% stake in this property, which has 305 high-end residential apartment units and 5 retail units in Washington D.C adjacent to the Nationals stadium.
- As of mid-January 2017 the residential units and retail units were 58% and 80% leased, respectively.
- FRPH's stake in this property, which is held at a BV of $11m could be worth more than the entire Land Development and Construction Segment BV of $54m.
Waterfront Phase II:
- A submission for zoning was filed in July 2016 for phase II, a 253-unit residential building with 12,500 square feet of retail space.
- A zoning meeting occurred in January 2017 where FRPH asked for flexibility on the number of residential units and more retail space.
- FRPH said on their last conference call that they expect to hear back in February or March on approval. While I have not seen any updates on this yet, I will listen closely on the next earnings call for this.
JV formed with St. John Properties:
- FRPH owns a 50% stake in a joint venture formed in April 2016 with St. John Properties.
- The joint venture owns 35 acres and plans to develop this land into 12 office buildings for a total of 329,000 sq. ft.
Square 664E:
- This 2-acre property is leased to Vulcan until 2021 with a 5-year renewal option but is adjacent to the future site of the D.C. United Major League Soccer stadium at Buzzard Point.
- While this has a longer lead time than the other development properties it shows the company has a strong portfolio and pipeline of developable sites.
$50+ Price Target for the Business:
- Without factoring in a bump from a REIT conversion, a leveraged recap or a sale of the mines, FRPH offers limited downside with significant upside.
- I have again done a sum of the parts analysis of the business and have come to a >$50/share intrinsic value implying a >30% upside.
Asset Management segment:
- Using a 6.5% cap rate on the Asset Management segment implies a value of $342m or $31/share net of debt,
Mining Royalty Lands segment:
- Property mines are inherently difficult to value, but based on comparable trading transactions ($/ton of reserves) and a simple cap rate, I see their value well in excess of $100m or $10/share value.
- Additional upside from repurposing 2nd life mines could provide additional value. Gulf Hammock, Florida, is currently on the market for $4.5m.
- Now that FRPH has separated the mines into a different entity, a sale to Vulcan or someone else is possible and could bring in the most value.
- Some useful transaction comps include:
- $0.52/ton: Plum Creek South Carolina acquisition
- $0.61/ton: Plum Creek Georgia acquisition
- $0.71/ton - Vulcan purchase
The Land Development and Construction Segment:
- This is the hardest segment to value because its potential is most uncertain but the greatest.
- Using its NBV of $54m as a base I think the properties could easily be worth 2x book value of c. $108m or >$10/share.
FRPH's stake in Dock 79 alone could be worth this much. Additional upsides from Phases II-IV, JV with St. Johns Properties, other properties not mentioned and additional warehouse construction provide ample protection to my estimate here.
Disclosure: I am/we are long FRPH.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.