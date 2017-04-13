FRP Holdings: REIT Conversion Will Unlock Value With Several Free Options - $50 Near-Term Price Target

Board will vote on REIT conversion, which is a large near-term catalyst to unlock value.

The separation of the mine properties into a new entity and CEO resigning and joining the mine properties' largest lessee, Vulcan Materials, indicates a sale could occur.

Sum of the parts points to limited downside to current share price with several free options/catalysts including REIT conversion, sale of mines, a leverage recap and Dock 79 being consolidated.