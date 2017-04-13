Market Relief: Trump Turns Out To Be A Mainstream Republican

Most notable seems the gradual shift away from protectionism and hard money. This is good news for the markets.

There is increasing data subscribing the view that, while perhaps not in rhetoric, Trump's policies are fairly mainstream Republican policies.

While we still await details and legislative proposals of the big Trump reflation, markets do have something to celebrate from the White House.

We argued that the market is getting ahead in terms of pricing in the Trump reflation, which we argued isn't all that reflationary and runs the risk of developing much slower and/or much less exuberant than the market seems to be pricing in.

We also argued against some of the more scary parts of the supposed Trump agenda: his anti-globalization, nationalist, protectionist stance. Trump was elected on a fiercely nationalist, protectionist platform, arguing points like:

China's trade has "raped" the US in terms of job losses and de-industrialization.

Trump promised to brandish China a currency manipulator on day one and threatened to slap prohibitive tariffs (45%) on Chinese imports.

Trump brandished NAFTA as the "worst trade deal ever" and argued for a comprehensive renegotiation, or even a US retreat from the treaty.

Trump also threatened Mexican imports with tariffs.

Trump suggested the U.S. could withdraw from the WTO.

For us as economists, the most scary part was what seemed to be the underlying philosophy, based on two planks we think are simply misguided, if not fundamentally wrong:

Globalization (more especially "bad" trade deals) as the main cause of the disappearance of manufacturing jobs from the U.S.

Trade as a mercantilist zero-sum game.

The first is belied by the fact that other advanced nations, even industrial powerhouses like Germany and Japan have lost comparable amounts of manufacturing jobs. The simple reality is that this is mostly due to the effects of automation, not trade.

The second part is especially prominent in the thinking of Peter Navarro and Wilbur Ross, who seem convinced that the trade deficit detracts from GDP and closing the trade deficit (by whatever means) will grow GDP. We have already argued that this is simply not the case.

The Trump administration's nationalist/protectionist/anti-trade and anti globalization agenda got off to a fast start when Trump exited the Trans-Pacific Partnership in the first week.

Things didn't get much better when a G7 meeting could not agree on a routine reiteration of backing free trade as the new US administration was not prepared to sign on to that.

But luckily for stock investors, reality seems to be setting in. Recently, the actions seem to be much less hostile towards trade.

For starters, China hasn't been designated a currency manipulator, and the signs are it won't. Doing so would be absurd. While China indeed "manipulates" its currency (spending $1 trillion, or a quarter of its foreign currency reserves, in the process over the last couple of years), it does so to protect it from falling further, not to accelerate the fall.

As of yet, there are no signs either China or Mexico will be facing steep tariffs anytime soon. That is also a really big relief.

Then there is NAFTA. Perhaps it's not the "worst trade deal ever," as Vox assessed from a draft government proposal for rather modest reforms. Here is Vox:

But a draft proposal from the Trump administration that's been circulating in Congress recently doesn't appear to push for a radical transformation of NAFTA, or portend its destruction. In fact, it actually sounds ... constructive. The draft proposal sounds strikingly sunny about the importance of free trade with the US's NAFTA trading partners, Canada and Mexico, acknowledging their "shared interests" and "common values." It contains plenty of fairly conventional language on market access and reducing trade barriers that accompany typical letters of this kind. And while there are a number of provisions that Canada and Mexico are likely to object to, there's a noticeable absence of the kinds of protectionist proposals that would have guaranteed the accord went down in flames.

It's not entirely a foregone conclusion, as the White House has distanced itself from the draft proposal, but this seems odd to us. As a government proposal (one can read the whole proposal here), it seems more like a damage limitation PR exercise for the supporters.

So it looks like the Republican establishment is winning the argument on trade within the Trump government, at the expense of the nationalists and globalization phoebes like Bannon, Ross, and Navarro.

The Syria strikes already seem to offer a modicum of retreat from the isolationist tendencies of Trump's election platform. The latter turns out to be rather different from what the new government actually tries to do, which is much more in tune with a traditional Republican agenda.

The latter concentrates on shrinking the state (witness Trump's rather drastic budget proposal), increasing the military, getting rid of regulations (witness the raft of environmental and to a lesser extent worker protection regulations that are being eliminated), and a retreat of the state from healthcare. We'll still waiting for the big tax cuts.

So it looks like Trump campaigned as a nationalist but mostly governs as a Republican. For those who still (like us, with some provisos) look to free trade, that's a substantial relief.

On Wednesday this again became clear as suddenly steel stocks seem to take a rather substantial hit. The cause seems to be a general disappointment with the imposed tariffs on some Korean steel imports. Here is Seeking Alpha (our emphasis):

Steel stocks (SLX -3.3%) are broadly and sharply lower following a Commerce Department finding that South Korean steel producers have been unfairly dumping oil country tubular goods. The department increased duties on oil country tubular goods to a range of 2.76%-24.9% from a previous range of 4%-6.5%, but investors may have expected duties of 30%-40%. Axiom's Gordon Johnson says steel market pundits were expecting higher taxes on Korean imports and now believe that "protectionist White House" sentiment may have been misplaced. Johnson notes the last time South Korea was hit with Commerce duties in 2014, there was virtually no impact to actual imports and prices for oil country tubular goods tumbled following the decision.

There are other moves from Trump towards more mainstream economic positions and away from some of his hardline nationalist backers. He now seems to favor the low-interest-rate policies of the Fed ,which he demonized during the election campaign, and he might even re-nominate Janet Yellen, which would be a pretty stunning reversal.

Conclusion

While we still await the details for the great Trump reflation, which has hit a bit of a snag with the healthcare fiasco, other movements of the government are more favorable for equity investors. Most notable amongst these is that the risk of a protectionist White House seems to be subsiding.

It's too early to be rejoicing entirely, as there are still two residual risks remaining on the trade field:

The erratic nature of the president, who has displayed he has no qualms of reversing course, even diametrically opposed to earlier positions. This can happen again, especially when provoked.

There is still the border tax proposals from Republicans. With healthcare reform going astray, at least for now, tax reform needs the revenues from this proposal even more.

But protectionist risks are subsiding, and that's good for equities all around, as it is one of the bigger risks to the markets. What also helps significantly is Trump's turn to more mainstream economics in general, and being more supportive of the Fed in general and its interest rate policies in particular. That should ease some minds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.