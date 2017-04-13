A Champion, Contender, And Challenger Walk Into A Bar - Restaurant Edition

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare one Champion, one Contender, and one Challenger from within the same industry. In this article, I chose the restaurant industry and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) as the Champion, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) as the Contender, and Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) as the Challenger.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first category of comparisons will involve the dividend because dividend income is central to my portfolio. For dividend history, I will use consecutive years with an increasing dividend. Therefore, with 41 years, MCD gets 3 points, CBRL gets 2 points for its 14 years, and WEN receives 1 point for the eight-year streak. In an attempt to limit the effect of either overly high yields or DGRs, the next metric will be the five-year estimated payback, which incorporates the yield and DGRs into one value. CBRL is at the top with an 18.5% payback, followed by MCD at 18.1%, and lastly, WEN with 12.1%. The last dividend metric will be the 5/10-year DGR. This will show the degree at which the dividend growth has been accelerating or decelerating over the last five years when compared to the last 10 years. CBRL leads with a 1.579, showing a nice pickup in DGR. MCD takes second with a 0.538, displaying modest deceleration. Because WEN has yet to reach 10 years of dividend growth, it will receive 1 point.

Fundamental data will make up the next set of values. The Graham number has been used for decades for valuations, and I'll assign points based on how close a stock is to fair value according to the Graham number. CBRL gets the 3 points with 136.2% over the Graham number with WEN in second place at 182.8% over Graham number. MCD has a negative book value, so the Graham number cannot be calculated, so it gets 1 point. The debt to equity ratio is another value I'll look at. Once again, due to negative equity, MCD is in the last place. Next is WEN with a D/E ratio of 4.76. Taking the category is CBRL with a ratio of 0.69. The five-year growth estimate may only be an estimate, but I find it helpful. WEN has the highest at 16.5%, with CBRL squeaking by MCD at 9.2% and 8.7%, respectively. The P/E can't be viewed in a vacuum, but since these stocks are part of the same industry, I think it's a useful metric. CBRL has the lowest TTM P/E at 19.07, followed by MCD at 23.65, and finally WEN at 27.78. The PEG ratio combines the last two data into one metric by dividing the P/E by the projected five-year growth. The lower ratio equals a better value. WEN takes the top spot with a 1.68, with CBRL at 2.08, and lastly, MCD at 2.73.

The last set of values will incorporate some miscellaneous data that I will include in my research. The five-year Beta is an indication of volatility where 1.00 is set as the measure of volatility of the S&P 500. CBRL takes first with a 0.38, followed by MCD with 0.73, and WEN bringing up the rear with 0.97. All three of those Betas imply the stocks are less volatile than the S&P 500. In order to buy stocks that are a better value, I look at the 52-week trading range. This range can provide insight towards avoiding buying the highs while possibly alerting you of a good deal. MCD trades closest to its 52-week low at 19.3% higher, with CBRL sitting at 24.0% off its yearly low, and WEN up 51.2%. The last metric I'll use in this comparison is the Chowder number that is a creation of Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder. This is a sum of the current yield and the five-year DGR. Therefore, the highest value is the best, with 12 being the lowest sum that represents a good entry point. CBRL has a Chowder number of 40.6, with WEN at 27.1 and lastly, MCD with 10.3.

As can be seen in the table, CBRL wins this match rather handily. In fact, CBRL didn't finish last in a single category. WEN was hurt mostly by its shorter dividend history and higher volatility but appears to have the most growth ahead of it. As an owner of MCD, I'm a bit concerned about the fundamental data with its last place finish in four out of the five metrics I looked at. In my mind, CBRL is the clear winner and would be the stock I'd buy of the three. MCD and WEN are intriguing for different reasons, but I won't be adding either investment in the near future. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

