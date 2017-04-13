European Decisions Are About To Be Made: Political Risk On The Rise

Unfortunately, the elections are been dominated by "the negative" and with what is wrong with very little focus on what needs to be done to succeed in today's world.

However, the biggest loser from the French elections may be the Italians who seem to be in a state that is even more confused and uncertain than the French.

As the April 23 election in France nears, the political situation in that country seems to be getting more confused and the financial markets are reflecting this uncertainty.

The first round of the French elections are going to be held on April 23. Right now, the polls has the right-wing populist candidate Marine Le Pen leading with 24 percent, independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron with 23 percent, and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon rising in the polls to 19 percent.

The top two candidates in the April 23 voting will then face each other in the second round of the balloting in May.

If the top two candidates are Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Macron, Mr. Macron is expected to win the election.

If the top two are Ms. Le Pen and Mr. Mélenchon then the latter is expected to win, accumulating 57 percent of the vote.

In other words, Ms. Le Pen is expected to lose, but there the outcome of the first round is highly uncertain at this stage.

Ms. Le Pen wants France to leave the European Union and the Euro. She wants an independent France.

Mr. Mélenchon "wants a 100 percent top rate of income tax" among other things.

The jump by the left-wing candidate has spooked the financial markets generating a major rise in the risk premium of the 10-year French government bond and the 10-year German bund. This is just short of the four-year peak in the spread between the yields on these two securities.

However, the damage may already have been done. Some analysts are arguing that the political landscape in Europe has already been changed, even if Ms. Le Pen loses.

Fundamentally, the three top candidates for the French presidency are from "fringe" parties. The two parties that have dominated French politics for a long, long time would, according to this analysis, fade into the shadows.

The best guess is that Mr. Macron will win, with Ms. Le Pen and her National Front (NYSE:FN) party coming in second. As a consequence, "the center-right Republicans…would likely lose a significant portion of their elected officials, activists and voters to the FN, and another chunk to Mr. Macron and his coalition. And, on the left, there is good reason to think that a large portion…will join forces with Mr. Macron."

"We would be living in a different political world." This would be a world in which Ms. Le Pen and the FN would have real election-winning potential.

With this scenario unfolding, however, the real trouble some argue may be in Italy. Italy is facing an election for the position of prime minister some time later this year or early next year. "Polls indicate the Euro-skeptic 5 Star Movement would win a large chunk of the vote…."

"Only 41 percent of Italians think the Euro is "a good thing."

"That compares with 53 percent in France."

But, Italy has much more serious economic problems than does France…or Europe, for that matter. Economic growth in Italy is the lowest of anyone in the European Union. The public debt of Italy is over 133 percent of its GDP, lower only than Greece. The European Central Bank and its bond-buying program have supported Italian bonds. And, Italian banks have serious bad-debt problems, perhaps the worst in Europe.

Note too, that the financial markets have treated Italian bonds worse than they have treated French bonds as the political situation in France has become more uncertain.

The problem is that many analysts are saying that if the French election on April 23 does not show confidence for the Macron candidacy, Italy will probably be the biggest loser. "Investors' next political test is the French election, but many are zeroing in on a different European risk for global markets: Italy."

And, then this all is a part of the North/South divide that exists within the European community.

Tony Barber, in the Financial Times, stresses this divide as he looks at "mistrust and misunderstanding" that is dividing EU national governments and voters.

The problem here is that the Southern nations, that include France and Italy, are highly fragmented, by class and geography. As a consequence, many of these countries are not able to bring about the reforms and restructuring that are needed in their economies.

Italy, in the last couple of years, has grabbed headlines as Matteo Renzi, the young leader who was Mayor of Florence before he became prime minister of Italy, attempted to bring a reform government to the Italian nation, only to have his national constitutional referendum defeated in 2016. He immediately resigned as the prime minister.

Since then, Italy has deteriorated into an even greater morass of confusion.

Mr. Barber argues that France and Italy "must elect reformists governments that, for once, carry out their promises." These "Southern" nations must become more like the "Northern" nations, leading eventually to a political union that will complement the existing currency union.

Right now, however, political union seems to be the last thing on the minds of many voters that will be going to the ballot box in the next six- to nine-months.

Unfortunately, as the financial markets are indicating, the future of these nations, and the European Union, seems to be becoming more clouded.

