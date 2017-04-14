Marketplace Roundtable: Going Round The Wheel Of Fortune

"It’s better to miss the last part of a rally than to participate in the first part of a fall/correction." See their case why.

The great thing about the market is that while fundamental truths hold, and the facts will out on a given stock 99% of a time, there's still so many different ways to approach the market and succeed (or fail). Someone might say stock XYZ is a sell today, someone else might say buy on the dip; if the stock does nothing for six months then moves up 20%, who's right? It could be both.

We bring that up because it's often easy to associate income investing with a steadier, more long-term orientation. The Fortune Teller, a popular SA author who joined the Marketplace in March, focus on income, but also on being nimble, as discussed below. They share how they approach portfolio management on The Wheel of FORTUNE, their new service, as well as where they still find value in the current market. It may not be the most orthodox approach to income investing, which is why it may be worth studying, if just for another way to be right or wrong.

Seeking Alpha: Let's start with your profile - you emphasize you are not a buy-and-hold investor but are more active in managing your portfolio, which isn't always the case for income-oriented investors. What led you to assume that active approach?

The Fortune Teller, author of The Wheel of FORTUNE: In order to better understand this, we need to go back in time and look at what I did. My focus on fixed income started about 15 years ago, following the tech bubble burst of 2000 and then the horrifying events of 9/11. For many years I was a "buy and hold" type of investor/advisor and to a large extent I still am. What has changed is our (me and my partners) acknowledgment that major events/crises not only happen more frequently than they used to prior to the 21st century, but they also tend to suffer from a much greater magnitude. Adding to that a world that is running in a faster-than-ever pace taught us that the "buy and hold" traditional view is perhaps not the right single approach to stick to anymore. The truth is we’re both and it very much depends what we are talking about. In the fund, we’re managing (The FIGARO Fund), we are taking a short-term view, and we usually keep positions for no more than three months. Nevertheless, we also manage portfolios for high net-worth individuals ("HNWI") where the concept is completely different. Not only in that sometimes we keep positions for years, but we also don’t tend to trade and change things as frequent as we do within the fund.



In all cases, we are fanatic believers in liquidity, keep an open mind and constantly ask ourselves where we are wrong. We want to know that we can shift a portfolio upside down, if needed and for whatever reason, any time.

This allows us to keep a fresh view all the time while avoiding biases that many investment managers suffer from. We have very clear and strict risk parameters, e.g. if we lose 10% on a position - we simply cut it off. No excuses, no grace periods. During my career, I’ve seen many investors convincing themselves that "things are about to change any minute". They lost - and doubled down; they lost even more - and doubled down again. We all know that one of the greatest risks is to fall in love with a position. We rephrase this to falling in love with your own views. Sure, we all think that we are doing the right thing all the time; otherwise, we wouldn’t do it. Nonetheless, what differentiates a good investment manager (or investor) from another is the ability to say "I was wrong" and move on. Unfortunately, too many find it hard (if not impossible) to move on.

To make a long story short, we are not shying off "buy and hold", but you’ll never find us deciding in advance to hold a position for the next 10 years. In 10 years' time, you might find us holding that same position, but it would be something we didn’t plan in advance.

SA: How would you describe your usual portfolio management? How many positions do you tend to hold? How varied are they across sector, asset class, and so forth? And what is your average time frame for holding a position?

TFT: We adopt a top to bottom approach, from macro to micro. First of all, we analyze the environment and landscape and only then we are looking for ideas that fit our macro views. Hardly ever we come up with a trading idea that doesn’t fall into our macro views. I mean, you can’t (for example) think that yields go higher from here and remain positive on long-duration instruments. If you believe in a certain general theme - the building blocks can’t contradict the overall structure!

On one hand, we believe in discipline, patience and consistency. On the other hand, we believe in flexibility and the ability to admit failure and change course if and when needed.

When we assess an investment, it’s always a combination of the potential return and the risk/s that are involved in getting this potential return. We chase neither maximum return nor minimum risk. Maximum return usually comes along with maximum/excessive risk. Similarly, minimum risk usually comes along with minimum/no return. We use (statistical) models to assess risks and to determine probabilities, models that allow us to come up with what we hope/expect to be the best risk/reward plays out there.

For us, the best risk/reward play is one that offers either maximum return for one unit of risk or minimum risk for one unit of return. Putting it differently, we are looking for the most compelling risk/reward ratios that would take us safely (from a risk perspective) where we wish to be (from a reward perspective).

On the fund level, we are restricted to income-related stuff, i.e. bonds, preferred shares, eREITs, mREITs, BDCs, MLPs, etc. So even if a company pays a really juicy dividend and we like it very much, e.g. RDS.A, we can’t buy it into the fund. We are quite active in the primary market (new issues of bonds), a place where individuals (no matter how much money they have) don’t get access to.

On the HNWI customized portfolios, we have more liberty to do more “sexy” stuff, but that very much depends on the individual (we serve) personal needs, general goals/purposes, target return, risk aversion, time horizon, etc. Normally we have few dozen holdings in each portfolio, but in most cases, less than 50. We do, however, use quite a lot of complementary instruments (options, derivatives, etc.) to hedge and/or enhance the income element in the portfolio. So while we may have 50 securities, you may see as many other instruments alongside those securities.

While our activities are predominantly income oriented, we are total return type of investors. Simply put, we try to make money anywhere we see an opportunity to do so in a compelling risk-adjusted way. This is exactly why we think risk before we think return. We pay more attention to the downside risk than to the upside potential. The word “FIGARO” pretty much captures everything we do/offer.

The “FI” stands for Fixed-Income. This is the core of our investment theme. Then, we have the “G” standing for global - we operate in many markets although the US and Europe are where we execute 99% of the trades. Similarly, we don’t focus on certain sectors, but mostly focus on opportunities within the asset classes that we are focusing on. Obviously, when it comes to HNWI, there might be more sector concentration than we employ within the fund, but the general theme is the same: We focus on sectors that we deem attractive based on our macro views.

The “AR” = “Absolute Return”, representing our aim at delivering a positive to our investors/clients/subscribers under any market condition. This is the feature I’m most proud of, because for me, absolute return is, in essence, risk management. Anyone can tout "absolute return" but without a great risk management in place, this is an empty declaration. You can’t aim at delivering absolute returns without very strict risk management procedures and risk-oriented investment approach! For example: If you are a long only fund, then, by definition, when a bad year comes - and at some point it always comes - you won’t be able to make money. I’m not saying that long-only is bad - quite the opposite; we are long only most of the time ourselves - but I do claim that absolute returns can’t go hand-in-hand with constantly being one-sided (directional) towards the markets. While we don’t enter into a net short position, we do use multi-strategies and many hedges to mitigate risk on one hand and to try making money under any market condition on the other hand.

Easy said than done, no doubt.

SA: You recently wrote a couple articles about bonds as an appropriate alternative to registered investment companies like REITs, BDCs, etc. Do you tend to focus on individual bonds, or do you spend more time studying asset classes and looking at ETFs or other aggregated ways of getting exposure?

TFT: While we occasionally use ETFs - especially as hedging tools - we prefer to trade individual positions. I’ve recently explained the logic behind this preference and (consequently) provided an example for a single bond that we suggest buying, a bond that we first introduced to our premium service subscribers. We keep introducing such (single bond) ideas because we believe that for true income investors, building a diversified, short-medium duration portfolio of 15+ bonds is a better - less risky and more appropriate - way to generate income than ETFs, CEFs, REITs or BDCs!



We currently see the duration/tenor risk as more relevant/significant than the issuer/default risk. Long-duration credits (or eREITs) are therefore possessing a very high risk and should be avoided. Can they make money? Sure they can, but that’s not the point; the risk is simply too high and doesn’t justify the potential return.

SA: What asset class or sector do you find most attractive in the current environment?



TFT: Since the US elections, we favor financials, technology, energy, materials and industrials (although we start to back off the last two in light of the big jumps they enjoyed from). On the other side of the spectrum, we don’t like real estate (risks: valuations, inflation, yields), healthcare (uncertainly; we like the valuations we don’t like the risk. This is a great example of us first thinking about the risk before the return) and consumer staples (more competition and possible new legislation).

As many of our followers know, since Q1/2016, we pushed interest-rate sensitive instruments. This was mainly done through our A-Team, a series that started at the end of Q1/2016 - featuring six BDCs (MAIN, ARCC, NEWT, GAIN, HTGC, PSEC) and four mREITs (STWD, NRZ, LADR, ARI) - and since then been covered through about two dozen of articles.

We still like these segments, but they are both quite expensive these days.

We find it hard to buy anything at the current valuations. Everything seems overvalued and any metric seems stretched:

Source: Goldman Sachs

What we are focusing on since the beginning of 2017 are three things:

Risk reduction, e.g. selling overvalued or riskier positions, raising level of cash. Hedging, e.g. long-short pair trades, shorting eREITs against the A-Team, etc. Taking advantage of single bonds with short duration that (following the recent rise in yields) offer value.

We are mostly patient and disciplined right now. It’s better to miss the last part of a rally than to participate in the first part of a fall/correction. While we don’t project a correction per se, we believe that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has better chances to visit 2,200 before 2,500. The 2,320 (support) and 2,400 (resistance) are key levels that once breached would probably set the tone for the next move higher or lower.

SA: What is your view on the various risks posed to income-oriented investors - rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, credit risk, etc.? How are you managing those risks?

TFT: As already mentioned above - as well as in many of our published articles since mid-2016 - we believe that income investors face tremendous risks, and we may only be at the very beginning. When the economy is stable to slightly improving the credit, i.e. issuer/default, risk is less significant. Indeed, the leading rating agencies expect default rates to keep going down in 2017. On the other hand, rising short-term interest rates and long-term yields as well as the economic and geopolitical uncertainties are huge, and we believe that many investors still ignore those.



We tackle this by doing three very simple things:

Shortening duration. We don’t hold anything with a duration longer than 5-6 years. Hedging = shorting longer-durations against holding shorter-durations. For example, we are long TBT, the 200% inverse correlated ETF that gains when long-term Treasury yields rise. Selling quickly/quicker. Since we anyhow adhere to short-term views, we are simply stricter when it comes to taking a profit (or cutting a loss) more quickly. This cut our exposure (to the risks) to a minimum, and this is exactly why we adopted such a short-term view in the first place. At such times, this serves us very well.

SA: What is a current favorite position of yours, bond or equity or otherwise, and what is the story?

TFT: There are three main themes we are favoring right now:



Short High Yield (“HY”), long duration, credits. We see this as a great risk/reward opportunity to enhance income. Spreads are very tight (all over the rating spectrum but especially when it comes to HY), and we see an over 90% probability for HY spreads to widen from here with a 12-month forward looking. “Playing against” isn’t necessarily a short position, but any reasonable way to take advantage of the theme. As a matter of fact, our most recent article (paywalled) within the “The Wheel of FORTUNE” has been dedicated to this idea. Basically, we encourage subscribers to sell call options on long-duration HY credits instruments, e.g. ETFs such as HYG or JNK. Pair trading/hedging. Unlike the previous eight years, we believe that the next few years might be a stock picking market, the exact opposite of the “buy the market, no matter how” trend that we’ve experienced since March 2009. Pair trading is a strategy where you identify two stocks with similar characteristics where you clearly prefer one over the other. You buy the stock you like better and sell the stock you like less. While theoretically a pair trading can work against you from both ends - if you run sufficient number of pair trades across various sectors - you get yourself the required diversification on one hand and a balanced, less risky, portfolio on the other hand. If the market indeed turns south, such a portfolio would be, with a very high probability, much more resilient than a directional (long only) portfolio. In a dedicated (to this subject) piece that we wrote at the beginning of this year, we spitted out 50 possible pair trades across many sectors. While the purpose was to introduce the concepts of this strategy (rather to suggest a real portfolio), this is a good starting point for anyone wishing to learn more about the beauty and logic behind this strategy. This is a classic risk management approach that, while aiming at delivering relative (= outperformance of the long over the short) value, clearly favors risk reduction over return chasing. Profit taking/raising the level of cash. This very simple approach is something that many investors fail to do when they should. We believe that profit taking is as important as cutting a loss. Furthermore, we strongly believe that it’s better to miss the end of a rally than to participate in the beginning of a correction/fall. While we are not the type of investors that make projections regarding the markets, our models suggest that there is a higher probability for the S&P 500 to break the current 2,320-2,405 range (that we’re stuck in for 6-7 weeks already) to the downside. Similarly, we see better chances for the next 6% move (from 2,362.5, the mid-point of this range) to be to the downside than to the upside. Many investors may see this is as nothing but a “scratch” in a long-term bull market. Perhaps they are right. Nonetheless, we - as investors who think short-term and who deal with one year at a time - rather remain cautious than sorry. We rather stick to statistical probability than to wishful thinking.

Most of all, we advise investors to ask themselves every morning: What is the reason to buy (or stay investor) the market today? The fact that you’re already invested, perhaps hesitant/reluctant to make a change, thinking to yourself “it can’t be that bad”, is not a good-enough reason!

Every day is a new day, and what was true yesterday may not be valid today. Investing, in essence, is the balance (trade-off) between risk and return, between being greedy and being fearful. Remember Warren Buffett’s famous quote “Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful”? Now ask yourself: How do most investors seem to you right now? As far as we can tell, they surely don’t seem fearful…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Fortune Teller is long ARCC, NEWT, GAIN, HTGC, PSEC, STWD, NRZ, LADR, TBT, SPXU, and a few bonds (not specifically mentioned in this article). The Fortune Teller is short a few equity REITs (not specifically mentioned in this article) as well as long-dated call options on the JNK.