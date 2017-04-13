Axalta Coating Systems: More Than Fully Valued Despite Nice Bolt-On Deal

Axalta (AXTA) announced a bolt-on acquisition. It has acquired the North American industrial wood coating business of Valspar. The deal looks interesting as the seller was forced to sell the business following a review of the FTC on the sale of Valspar (NYSE:VAL) itself to its much larger competitors Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW).

The bolt-on deal, which will boost sales of Axalta by some 5% looks decent in terms of the sales multiple. While the relative multiple for this deal looks decent, as a result of Valspar being a forced seller, Axalta itself continues to trade at premium multiples.

Amidst the steep multiples and still elevated leverage ratios I remain cautious as it appears that Axalta´s share price has a healthy takeover premium being priced into the shares itself. The company itself aims to play a consolidating role within the industry, despite the fact that it is much smaller versus some of its peers. As I do not think that the odds of a takeover of Axalta are very high, I would not be a buyer at these levels as a takeover premium appears to have been priced into Axalta´s own shares. At the same time, a lot of further operational improvements are necessary to justify the stand-alone valuation, making me very cautious at these levels.

Into The Woods

Axalta has agreed to but Valspar´s North American industrial wood business for $420 million in cash. This deal gives the company a key position in the coating markets for industrial wood, comprised out of both OEM and aftermarket sales.

Axalta will obtain brands like Zenith, Lustre Lac and Graintone which combined generate sales of $225 million a year. These coatings are used in cabinets, floors and furniture.

Axalta aims to run this company as a stand-alone business within the Performance Coating segment and use it as a platform for further inorganic growth in this area. No financial information regarding margins has been provided but given that this was more or less a forced sale, the deal terms are likely favorable for Axalta.

The only financial metric which has been revealed in the deal is the sales number, which shows that Axalta paid 1.9 times sales, being a relative appealing multiple compared to the rest of the industry.

Adding To A long Term Heritage

Axalta has been around for a long time. The original Standex paints has been produced since 1866. The company has long been a part of DuPont (NYSE:DD) which sold the business to Carlyle in early 2013. This private equity company was able to make a quick buck when it offered shares in an IPO late in 2014. At the time shares were offered to the general public at $19.50 per share, as those shares have risen some 60% ever since.

When Axalta was owned by DuPont it received little attention, was capital constrained and was basically run in a steady fashion. The carve-out in 2013/2014 brought a new management team, which had good incentives, and laid out a focused and new growth strategy.

The company currently is a $4 billion business, which means that the recent bolt-on deal will add some 5% to pro-forma sales. The core of the business is the $2.4 billion performance coating business which posts adjusted EBITDA of $554 million. The vast majority of these sales are generated by selling refinish solutions to body shops. These activities contribute $1.7 billion in sales as the remainder of the segment is comprised out of an industrial business operation.

The other segment is the $1.7 billion transportation coatings business, which posts adjusted EBITDA of $353 million. This business is mostly focused on providing coating products for light vehicles, which generates $1.3 billion in sales. The remainder of the transportation segment is comprised out of a so-called ¨CV¨ segment.

Following the IPO the company aims to deliver value across all possible pathways. This includes a focus on organic growth, dealmaking, improved margins and a sound capital allocation model (see page 29 of the recent investor presentation).

Notably the capital allocation framework becomes important as the company has been able to reduce leverage by a full turn to 3 times following the IPO, despite bolt-on dealmaking. With net debt now standing at the higher end of the 2.5-3 times targeted leverage ratio, capital allocation will be on the radar. That being said, the deal with Valspar will result in slightly higher ratios going forwards.

Important to note is that Axalta´s focus on acquisitions results in strong cash flow generation at times when no deals are announced. This is furthermore reinforced by the big step-up in intangible assets following the Carlyle deal. This makes depreciation and amortization charges very high compared to capital spending. The net surplus of D&A minus capital spending is estimated at $175 million in 2017, allowing for a rapid deleveraging track as the company is not paying any dividends as well.

Poor Net Earnings Driven By Continued Charges

At a first glance the targeted improvements are hard to see. Axalta posted a 0.3% decline in revenues for 2016, with sales coming in at $4.07 billion. These headline results are misleading as growth would have come in at 4.3% in constant currency terms. That looks like a very decent growth number, but important to note is that bolt-on dealmaking contributed 220 basis points to that sales growth number.

At the same time the improved focus on the operational side of the business resulted in improving margins in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 4.6% to $907 million, as net earnings were more than cut in half to just $42 million as ¨one-time¨ or special charges were on the increase. The company posted a GAAP result of just $0.17 per share, while non-GAAP earnings came in at $1.10 per share. The discrepancy between both metrics amounts to $269 million, but how realistic is it to exclude all these costs?

The company took $98 million in debt extinguishment costs, $30 million in foreign currency losses, $62 million in personal termination losses, $68 million in impairment costs, among others. The company made total a total of $319 million in adjustments to 2016s GAAP earnings on a pre-tax basis, up from $202 million in 2015. Given the variety of these costs, it does not seem reasonable to expect that none of these one-time charges will show up again in 2017.

The reality is that the fair earnings multiple is probably somewhere in between the $0.17 GAAP number and $1.10 adjusted number. That makes is very hard to justify a $31 per share valuation at this point in time, as the multiples are quite elevated even if we generously use the adjusted earnings metric.

The good news is that some improvements are foreseen for 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve towards $955 million at the midpoint of the range this year. That marks a $48 million improvement compared to 2016 on the back of further productivity improvements. Interest expenses are seen down some $28 million to $150 million following a reduction in leveraging and refinancing efforts. D&A charges are seen up $37 million to $460 million. All in all, pre-tax earnings could see a $39 million boost which corresponds to a roughly $0.12 per share improvement in earnings, as adjusted EBIT margins are expected to rise towards 12%.

Final Thoughts, Nice Deal No Appeal

I think that Axalta has made a great deal with the Valspar asset purchase at 1.9 times sales. Its own business (including debt) is valued at little over $10 billion, which implies that it is valued at 2.5 times sales. In that light the purchase looks rather appealing, with the bolt-on move being on track to boost sales by some 5%.

The issue is that the core continues to be valued at a steep 2.5 times sales multiple. Sherwin-Williams, which is a $11.9 billion giant, trades at a similar sales multiple, yet its margins come in at 13.5% and are not impacted by many ¨one-time¨ items.

PPG (NYSE:PPG), which is trying to acquire Akzo Nobel is valued at around $30 billion as well. As its margins come in around 12%, which is similar to Axalta, it trades around 2 times sales. If Axalta would trade at a similar multiple, while its debt load remains the same, that would imply that shares could fall to the low-twenties.

The challenge for Axalta is that it remains a smaller player in a market which is showing rapid consolidation. While the company itself can become an acquisition target, I think that the valuation is fairly full and management might resist such an outcome as it clearly has ambitions itself to play a leading role in consolidation. Since its IPO the company has made numerous bolt-on deals in a move which so far has been applauded, with shares trading 60% over their IPO level.

The trouble is that adjusted earnings power is limited towards $1.30 per share for 2017, for an elevated 23-24 times adjusted multiple, as the GAAP multiples are much higher. While GAAP multiples are in part inflated through large amortization charges, as a result of past step-up of intangible assets, these costs are excluded in the adjusted numbers. These adjusted multiples remain elevated by all means.

To create appeal multiples have to come down. This can happen through growth, margin expansion or a fall in the share price, as I do not see appeal at these levels. If superior operating margins of 15% could be achieved on future sales of $5 billion in a year or two, which would be a great achievement, operating earnings could come in at $750 million.

Note that this would describe a very positive scenario. Assuming that interest costs could fall to $125 million following a further reduction in leverage, and applying a 30% tax rate, earnings could come in at $440 million which would be equivalent to $1.80 per share.

I have to reiterate that this is the best case scenario and is actually unlikely to be achieved within the next year or two. Even if that is the case, shares already trade at market equivalent valuation multiples. That earnings estimate is quite upbeat however as it could easily take two years to achieve.

While I see the potential for the business to deliver on further improvements in the coming years, I am not willing to pay this steep price. Using a potential earnings target of $1.80 by 2020, and applying a market multiple to such estimate, shares might be worth $32 per share by 2020. That would imply that shares would be trading flat in the coming years. If I use a required 15% return per target through 2020, I would only become a buyer in the low to mid-twenties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.