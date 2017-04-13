Trouble Ahead At Axon

I first became interested in Taser International, now Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN), in 2015 when it became clear that broad adoption of body cameras by law enforcement was a necessary and inevitable change in the US.

Having accumulated a sizable position in AAXN throughout 2015 I was bullish on the stock going into 2016 and expecting good things in 2017. You can read my prior Seeking Alpha articles on Axon here: #1, #2, #3, #4.

However, since the 2016 Q2 earnings call my outlook has become increasingly pessimistic and I have since closed out my position. This article explains the reasons which drove this former bull to the sidelines.

1) Lack of Expense Management Discipline

In successive earnings calls throughout 2016 I became increasingly concerned with the laissez faire attitude of management towards managing to their own operating expense guidance.

2015 Q4 Earnings Call - Dan Behrendt - CFO

We anticipate that total operating expenses in 2016 to range between $123 million to $128 million between SG&A and R&D combined.

2016 Q1 Earnings Call - Dan Behrendt - CFO

We continue to expect operating expenses to be in the range of $123 million to $128 million for the full year 2016. However, variable compensation related to sales and customer acquisition targets may push us to the higher end of that range.

2016 Q2 Earnings Call - Dan Behrendt - CFO

As a result we'll likely exceed the upper end of our prior operating expense guidance for the year of $123 million to $128 million by 2% to 3%

2016 Q3 Earnings Call - Dan Behrendt - CFO

As we mentioned in our last call, we expect our operating expenses guidance to increase by 2% to 3% to end up in the range of $130 million to $132 million for the year.

2016 Q4 Conference Call - Luke Larson (President)

As a result, our 2016 full-year operating expense was $138.7 million. Authors Note: This number excludes $2.6M in unexpected non-recurring operating expenses from Q3 and Q4.

The theme was consistent each quarter, combined SG&A\R&D expenses will be higher than the target established just a few months prior. Compared to the original OpEx guidance of $123 - $128 million the overage for the calendar year was $10.7 - $15.7 million (8.7%-12.3%) higher than the guidance given at the start of the year. To put this in perspective, net income for Taser International was $17.3 million for FY 2016.

To be fair, CEO and co-founder Rick Smith has said on multiple occasions that they will continue to invest in business opportunities as they see fit and they have certainly done this. My concern has less to do with investing in opportunity but failing to find a middle path that benefits the company and its shareholders over any reasonable period of time.

2) Loosening of the Fiscal Reins

In the past Axon have provided full-year guidance for the coming year during the Q4 earnings call. Guidance typically includes a dollar range for OpEx and a YoY growth rate for the overall business. However, in 2017 they have moved to only providing guidance for the current quarter. In my experience the most common reason for companies to move to quarterly guidance is a recent history of missing their own guidance.

To be clear it's not the sales guidance that has been the issue but guidance for operating expense. This further loosening of the fiscal reins gives Rick Smith too much latitude to manage on the fly and chase too many simultaneous opportunities.

3) Axon 2017 Guidance

What Rick Smith did say about 2017 OpEx guidance in the Q4 earnings call was this.

So in Q1, we expect a 4% to 6% sequential increase in operating expenses.

That doesn't sound so bad, but wait, later in the call Luke Larson said this.

Please note that the anticipated sequential increase in Q1 operating expenses is in addition to the expenses relating to our two recent artificial intelligence acquisitions. The combined impact of the two transactions is expected to (be) approximately $6.5 million of incremental R&D expense for the full year, of which $2 million will be non-cash amortization expense.

I think this is the first time they have given guidance and then increased it all in the same earnings call.

The acquisitions Mr. Larson is referring to are Dextro Inc and the computer vision team from Fossil Inc. Combined these two entities account for somewhere in the range of 20-25 full-time employees and create the newly formed Axon AI group.

Given their dismal failure to follow, or even come close too, their own OpEx guidance in 2016, I have little faith that 2017 will prove to be any different.

4) Weapons Growth Slower Than Growth of Axon Losses

The chart below shows how income growth in the weapons segment has been offset by increasing losses in the Axon segment over the last five years.

What does this mean for 2017? Well, in the 2016 Q4 earnings call Luke Larson made this statement with respect to growth.

We committed to 15% to 20% for year-over-year for the whole business.

But here is the potential problem. In Q4 of 2016 Axon growth was 145% over Q3 of 2015. If that same growth rate holds true in Q1 of 2017 then the whole business goal of 15%-20% growth could be exceeded without any YoY increase in the highly profitable weapons sales.

While I do expect YoY growth in weapons sales it seems highly likely that these gains are more than offset by increasing Axon segment losses.

5) Axon Has a New CFO

On November 9th of 2016 Dan Behrendt indicated that he would be leaving Taser International after 13 years of service. The Taser press release indicated that "Dan was leaving to pursue other opportunities." What those "other opportunities" are remain unknown but as we all know, those words are meaningless. What we do know is that since Dan left the company he has sold 48,662 shares and currently holds 30,762.

If a 13-year veteran CFO could not corral Rick Smith's ambitions and enforce some financial discipline then I highly doubt the newly appointed CFO will have any greater success.

6) The Great Axon Giveaway

On April 5th, 2017, Taser International changed their name to Axon. At the same time they announced a give away of an Axon camera and one year of services free to any police department in the US.

While I understand the motive to grab as much market share as possible, as quickly as possible, it will obviously have a negative impact on Axon segment hardware and services revenue for at least the next 12 months. You still need more cameras, more staff, more disk space and more servers to provide these "free" services.

7) Axon Segment is a Long Way from Scale

In any Software as a Service model the fundamental challenge is to scale the business until it becomes profitable. At the end of 2016 Axon had sold 132,000 seats with around 95,000 being implemented.

Even at 95,000 users Axon is still far from break-even. Axon losses for Q4 of 2016 were $11.6 million and had increased $2.6 million from Q3.

So what is the magic number that will bring Axon into reasonable profitability? Well if we go back to the 2016 Analyst day presentation we can see the number that the company used when constructing their model ~350,000 paid licenses. Note: This is for profitability, not break-even.

Currently they implement around 20,000 new evidence seats per quarter. At that rate it would take 2-3 years before the Axon segment achieves their definition of scale.

Notably they drop this rather important information from their 2016 Q4 investor presentation. That slide now looks like this.

8) Five Simultaneous R&D Programs

Currently there are five areas of R&D investment that have been publicly disclosed. These are:

Axon Signal Holster Axon Fleet RMS - Records Management System Evidence.com feature enhancements Axon AI (artificial intelligence)

At some future time these will undoubtedly yield revenue but for the immediate future they are a drag on the bottom line. In addition, three of these are software development projects are notoriously hard to estimate accurately, both for cost and delivery. Expect RMS and Axon AI to be around a considerable period of time before they contribute to the bottom line.

9) Huge Growth in Axon Segment Headcount

In the same article referenced above the author makes this statement regarding Axon segment headcount:

Axon's current Seattle headcount is 110 employees with plans to add 80 or more in 2017.

I don't know the source of this data and cannot confirm its accuracy but I don't find it surprising, especially given the recent announcement for the great Axon giveaway.

10) Shareholder Value

Axon does not pay a dividend so the only reason to own this stock is in the expectation of increased share price over time.

The chart below shows the relationship over time between AAXN share price (blue), earnings (orange) and revenue (red).

While revenue has gone up every year since 2012 the stock price has a far stronger correlation to profitability. If this trend continues then unrestrained increases in 2017 OpEx will probably lead to a period of downward pressure on the share price.

In addition, AAXN trades at a high PE multiple around 70. A $0.05 drop in annual earnings would equate to a $3.50 drop in share price to sustain a PE of 70.

Closing Comments

It would be easy to read this article and come to the conclusion that the author doesn't like Axon. In fact I believe they are building an incredibly sticky product with a huge competitive moat, which will handsomely reward long-term investors.

Unfortunately the horizon for the long-term investor keeps being pushed out further and further. If the real gains are not to be recognized until the long term then why would I invest now?

In the meantime I will wait on the sidelines to time a re-entry when the fundamentals for Axon improve.