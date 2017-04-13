Activision Blizzard: Becoming A Broad-Media Corporation Will Increase Value

An impressive growth in online sales has driven up the value of the stock.

We see significant upside potential in Activision Blizzard's shares this year. In our opinion, the gain will be mainly driven by the strong product portfolio, which is expected to be further improved with new releases in the next twelve months. We notice the encouraging efforts of the transformation into a broad-media company and good levels of operating efficiency. Our valuation model suggests a target price range 14% to 24% above the current market price of the stock.

With sales over $6.6B in FY2016, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is one of the largest developers and publishers in the electronic gaming and multimedia industry. The company is closely followed by competitors like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Ubisoft (UBI), and Take-two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) (net sales $4.6B, $3.5B, $1B and $2.4B in FY2016 respectively).

The company's business is divided into three segments:

- Activision Publishing focused on creating and publishing games for consoles, desktops, and tablets. This segment contributed 36% of sales in FY2016.

- Blizzard focused on traditional and online-games (MMORG) - 39% of net sales.

- King Digital Entertainment. This entity was acquired by Blizzard in February 2016 for over $5.9B. King Digital is concentrated in mobile-gaming segment. The portion of total revenue from this business is 25%.

Blizzard's shares gained 37.5% year-to-date. Over the year, the stock has grown in value by 46.0% compared to 36.8% and 16.52% earned by the industry and the S&P 500 index over the time period, respectively (see Diagram 1). The stock has been gradually growing since January 2013, having broken above the $9-$14 channel (see Diagram 2).

Diagram 1

Diagram 2

The latest 10-Q provides some interesting data for analysis. Fourth-quarter revenue increased by 49% on a year-over-year basis. The annual revenue has grown by 42% up to $6.6B (see Diagram 3). The statements have shown record operating cash flows of $2.2B, up 71% over FY 2016. The growth drivers in sales were the increasing digital revenues, the success of the Overwatch franchise, and acquisition of King Digital. The management's top-line estimates for 2017 are represented in Diagram 4.

Diagram 3

Diagram 4

The company's operating efficiency is outstanding: the operating margin stands at 21.4%, which is higher than the market average, and has improved since last year, as well as the net margin, which has grown by 2 percentage points to 14.6% (see Diagram 5). We expect operating ratios to be in turbulence over the next several quarters due to the integration process of King Digital.

On the other hand, efficiency ratios like ROE and ROA are lower than the benchmark. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 40%, which seems to be high. However, having looked at the industry's average, we conclude that this figure is around the benchmark for gaming developers.

Diagram 5

We believe that Activision Blizzard will continue to expand its presence in the multimedia industry. The well-known franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch, along with the recently announced Destiny 2, will be key drivers of sales growth. Add to that the enhancing of the digital online channels of distribution, which will contribute to the increase in the bottom line. The revenue from the online channels has gone up by 101% in Q4 FY2016, while cash flows from the retail segment have shrunk by 19%.

There are weaknesses related to the game-development business. The main problem is the company's strong dependency on certain titles, in particular, World of Warcraft, Destiny, Call of Duty, and Skylanders, which have generated around 70% of revenue in the reporting period. Fierce competition will cause the company to increase marketing and product development spend as a percentage of current revenue.

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 6.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $44B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $59 per share, which is 20% higher than the current share price.

Diagram 6

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the fair price range is between $56 and $61 per share. This means that the target price range is just around the current market price of the stock (see Diagram 7).

Diagram 7

Activision Blizzard seems overvalued by many comparable ratios (see Diagram 8). The potential decline in the P/E ratio is around 45%, in the P/S ratio - nearly 30%, and in the P/B ratio - approximately 45%, relative to median market figures.

Diagram 8

Recommendation

Activision Blizzard has a lot of strengths, among which is the portfolio consisting of well-known franchises, and the recent expansion into the broad media industry. We believe that the product portfolio will serve as a tailwind for the stock in the mid-term. Furthermore, the company will benefit from the acquisition of King Digital by covering complementary consumers tending to play on smartphones. Activision Blizzard is becoming a broad-based media firm with the launch of the movie studio and the consumer products division. Taking into consideration the drivers outlined above, we think there is a convincing evidence that Activision Blizzard's shares are an interesting investment opportunity this year.

We observe the target price for the company's stock to be around $59 per share and the fair price range to be between $56 - $61 per share with a reasonable upside opportunity. Therefore, we recommend buying this stock for the mid-term.

