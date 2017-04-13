Playing Investment Tricks On Myself

Yup, for now I am saying goodbye to my beloved classic 60% stock and 40% bond portfolio. That portfolio invests in 20% Canadian equity markets (NYSEARCA:EWC), 20% US (NYSEARCA:SPY), 20% International (NYSEARCA:EFA) and 40% Canadian broad based bond index, the ETF version of which is XBB on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The monies that portfolio has generated will stay put in that Balanced Portfolio, and new monies will move into a shiny new Dividend Portfolio. The dividend portfolio offers a high yield dividend approach that attempts to replicate the MSCI high yield indices of Canada, US and International markets. You can find methodology and the MSCI fact sheets for the Canadian, US and International dividend payers here. The portfolio has no bonds, and allocates 50% to Canadian dividend payers, 25% to US dividend payers and 25% to international dividend payers.

As an example here's the investments criteria for the MSCI high yield approach as per the fund fact sheet for the MSCI US High Dividend Yield Index.

The MSCI USA High Dividend Yield Index is based on the MSCI USA Index, its parent index, and includes large and mid cap stocks. The index is designed to reﬂect the performance of equities in the parent index (excluding REITs) with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields that are both sustainable and persistent. The index also applies quality screens and reviews 12-month past performance to omit stocks with potentially deteriorating fundamentals that could force them to cut or reduce dividends.

Here's the list of the top 10 holdings of the US High Dividend Yield Index.

As any of my followers know, I am a big fan of dividends and I'll even admit to being a big fan of big dividends. My Canadian holdings are by chance very generous dividend payers. Many of the companies in Canada that have a long history of paying dividends just happen to offer higher yields. You can see some information of my Canadian Wide Moat 7, in this article. For Canadian holdings I also use the Vanguard Canadian High Yield ETF, VDY, on the TSX. Higher yield dividend investing is a simple process where profitable companies pay out big juicy dividends and you return those monies to those same companies and buy more of those big and juicy and hopefully growing dividends. Think of it as double compounding. You are increasing your ownership of those companies, you are increasing your ownership of those generous and growing dividends. With the higher yield approach, one does not necessarily need explosive growth within the companies. The companies typically require some sustained but even modest earnings growth to support the dividends and dividend growth potential.

Get dividends. Return dividends to buy more dividends. Rinse. Repeat.

That said, this Dividend Portfolio is an all-equity portfolio. My readers will ask what will Scaredy Cat Dale do without his beloved bonds for potential price risk management. Fear not. In place of bonds, I have new monies to manage the price risk. This portfolio is set up with an automatic savings plan; I have a few hundred dollars being moved into the portfolio every two weeks. New monies can greatly reduce the portfolio volatility. Here's my recent article Early In The Accumulation Stage Price Risk Can Look A Lot Different.

Here's a chart from that article. In this scenario the investor is starting with $1, and then adding $700 per month. We see the portfolio value is mostly increasing even through one of the worst stock market corrections in stock market history. US equities were down 3 years in a row, in 2000, 2001 and 2002. The time period for the chart below, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com is January of 2000 to end of 2004. If one describes personal risk as the fear of watching their portfolio drop in value, we can see that the addition of new monies greatly reduces the price drops. That's 'volatility' that even this Scaredy Cat can handle.

Furthermore, I think and hope that I would embrace those lower prices, should we get a market correction over the next year or two or three. Lower prices in a market correction would of course mean that the new monies are able to purchase more units. More units = more better over the longer term should the portfolio eventually go on to make new highs. I joke about being a cautious investor as I am more in the protection phase of our (my wife's and my) portfolio assets, but I also recognize and embrace the value of lower prices of stocks and fund units.

This little piece of managed self-trickery will allow me to slightly increase my equity exposure, even though in the grand scheme of total portfolio holdings this additional equity exposure is likely to be quite modest over the next 1-2 years. Buy hey if it leads to greater total returns "More Money Is More Better" as I like to write. If it creates opportunity cost, it is a risk that can be accepted and managed as our total portfolio(s) allocation is in the area of 60% stocks to 40% bonds. The Dividend Portfolio will hold monies that will need not be needed over the next several years.

Thanks for reading, I appreciate your input and comments. And please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.