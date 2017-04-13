JPMorgan Delivers, Remains A Solid Banking Stock

In the early hours of April 13th, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) announced its 1Q17 results. Managed revenues of $25.6 billion beat consensus estimates of $24.9 billion, while EPS of $1.65 exceeded expectations by 13 cents. The stock is up just short of half percent pre-market as a result, but I expect it to move higher throughout the trading session on the back of solid execution in the past quarter.

Credit: Company's IR page

Taking a closer look

Yesterday, I published a preview of the company's quarterly report and highlighted two important earnings-related topics worth keeping a close watch on: the health of the consumer business and the investment banking momentum.

First, I was (and continue to be) concerned about the performance of the credit card and auto sub group within the bank's consumer segment. U.S. household debt levels have reached all-time and pre-2008 crisis highs, specifically in auto, student loan and credit cards, with delinquencies moving up through 2016.

In CEO Jamie Dimon's words about 1Q17, "the consumer businesses continue to grow core loans at double digits, outperform the industry in deposit growth, and [JPMorgan] once again had very strong card sales volume growth this quarter". These trends carried forward from the previous quarter, although the impact to net revenues was muted by a weaker mortgage business (the smallest piece of the consumer banking puzzle).

But most notably, provision for credit losses came in 51% higher sequentially. Although the key drivers were identified as held-for-sale student loans and credit card charge-offs that came in as per management's expectations, these write downs resulted in a sharp 20% YOY drop in net income in the consumer business. As a result, I will continue to monitor the health of this segment very closely going forward.

Source: JPMorgan's earnings presentation

Second in my mind was the performance of the bank's high-margin investment banking division. And the company did not disappoint. Net revenue of $9.5 billion was 17% higher YOY, while net income of $3.2 billion (a whopping 34% net margin) grew 64% YOY.

Strength in this division appears to be broad-based and span across banking, markets and treasury. A single-digit increase in non-interest expense was not enough to curb the momentum of this side of the business that I believe will continue to support JPMorgan's growth over the next quarters without the same volatile exposure to interest rate changes.

Last words

At the end of the day, I was very satisfied with the performance of JPMorgan in 1Q17.

As I had mentioned yesterday, "any further weakness that the earnings results might produce [today] would likely open a window of opportunity for the long-term investor to accumulate shares on the dip." As it turns out, I believe I will see more stock price strength in the market today than weakness. Yet, I continue to believe that JPMorgan has some of the best fundamentals in the industry, and adding JPM to a diversified portfolio at current levels continues to make sense to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.