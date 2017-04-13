Shopify Is Overvalued - Take Profits

Here's Why Shopify is Currently Overpriced

By every available metric, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is currently overpriced, even compared to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) (a popular comparison choice) which itself is very expensive. According to Morningstar, Price/Sales is almost 3 times the industry average, and over 4 times Amazon's; Price/Cash Flow is a staggering 34 times the industry average and over 15 times Amazon's. According to our calculations, the forward P/Es are 196 in 2017 and 131 in 2018 compared to 97 for Amazon.

Let's delve in more detail into the present and projected metrics:

Present Metrics

Shopify is not presently making a profit, and is ploughing earnings back into building up the merchant base and improving the overall platform. However, it has hinted that it may turn a profit in the 4th quarter of 2017. So there is no P/E metric.

Here are the valuation metrics from Morningstar based on the current share price of +/- $69.

Source: Morningstar

By comparison here are the equivalent metrics for Amazon, to which Shopify is constantly compared:

Source: Morningstar

Based on these metrics, the SHOP Price/Sales ratio is 4.6x AMZN's and the Price/Cash Flow is 15.6x AMZN's. And it could be argued that AMZN is beyond expensive. In fact, at its current P/E, you would need to live until 2200 before you get your money back from net earnings.

Based on this simple yet quick analysis, one can conclude that SHOP is drastically overpriced at the current share price and 2016 results, unless very substantial forward years' earnings materialize to justify the valuation gap.

Let's quickly try to see how these might play out…

Projected Metrics

You can see Shopify's latest Quarterly and Full year 2016 Financial results here.

Projected growth rates in gross revenues, cost of revenue and operating expense are, of course, open to any interpretation; but as a starting point, we can consider the most recent growth rates of 2016 over 2015 as well as 2017 guidance for revenue and look at the relative percentages of revenue for cost of revenue and operating expenses over a 5-year period to make reasonable assumptions…

... Revenue Growth

While Morningstar shows the revenue growth YOY 2016/2015 was 90%, the guidance given for 2017 is $600 million which represents a substantial slowing in revenue growth rate to 54%. We have assumed a growth rate factor of 50% compounded annually to project revenues as the growth rate may further slacken as revenues ratchet up. In some respects, Shopify has set itself up as a hard act to follow. The staunchest of Shopify bulls should be happy with that assumption which works out to a 10-fold increase in sales revenue over 7 years from a base of 4-5 million merchants.

… Cost of Revenues

As regards cost of revenues, here is the 5-year track record of cost of revenues as a percentage of gross revenue, which have been derived using the Morningstar data referenced above:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016

20 27 41 45 46

A 45% cost of revenue was used for the 7-year projection. These costs will likely directly follow revenue growth so one should be comfortable with that assumption. We feel it is more prudent to use the last 2 years' results which reflect better the traction the business is generating as well as the resulting cost of revenues.

… Operating Expenses

As regards operating expenses, here is the 5-year track record of operating expenses as a percentage of gross revenue which again have been derived using the Morningstar data referenced above:

percentage of gross revenue:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016

84 83 80 65 63

Again, using the last 2 years' data as a measure of operating expenses, let's give Shopify the benefit of the doubt and assume a factor of 50% assuming it can get this down by 10% or more…

… P/E Projections

Putting these into a basic spreadsheet, one can start to try to predict P/Es (that good old fashioned reliable indicator of overall value) over the next 7 years:

(No account is taken of any growth in the share float either through the need to raise new financing or the use of share-based compensation. The share float increased from 62 million to 84 million 2015/2016, a whopping increase of 36%. Increases in share count will, of course, reduce net profit/share over the period.)

As a yardstick, we could use Salesforce forward P/E ratio of 65 at the time of writing and even that is high. That would mean the current share price of +/- $70 would only make sense if one bakes in at least 4 years of growth at a CAGR of 50%. Of course, the situation would be radically different, if the compounded revenue growth is greater than 50%, or if the cost of revenues and operating expenses pan out better than the projection. But that's anybody's guess (it may happen but probably won't) and the numbers above are based on the data to hand.

Outlook for Shopify PPS

As background, Shopify can do no wrong it seems. Cloud-based, merchant-centric, payment-friendly, shipping-friendly, mobile-friendly, partner-friendly, app-friendly, integration with Amazon, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Pay, easy to install and use and affordable, what merchant seeking to sell online wouldn't opt for its services and then having done so the platform is as sticky as melted toffee?

Shopify has posted very impressive YOY growth figures. Investors have climbed into the shares, which allied with the small share float (84 million shares) have driven the stock price very quickly up to $70 and beyond.

There is no question Shopify is taking the small to mid-size e-commerce market by storm and already there is some spill-over into the large corporates (through Shopify Plus) who are maybe getting restless with maintaining expensive IT back offices to support their web presence. It's like a multi-faceted diamond that sparkles on every side no matter how you turn it.

Shopify is being constantly pumped on paid subscription newsletters as being the next Amazon offering huge potential gains to early investors.

Yet, what tends to be overlooked in these promotions is that you had to be an extremely patient AMZN investor, holding for a long period of a decade or more to enjoy the eventual meteoric rise of the stock price and surely many an AMZN investor didn't have the patience to stay the course…

Amazon Share Price (Source: Morningstar)

However, if one has the patience, as can be seen from the spreadsheet above, if the same ratios are maintained or improved past 2021, there is every possibility of a hockey stick or exponential rise in net profits and PPS a la Amazon.

Conclusion

Whilst Shopify appears to have a bright and exciting future, it is presently substantially overpriced, based on prudent assumptions derived from the past 2 years' financial results and investors would be wise to bank profits. This is probably not a good short idea right now due to the unbridled enthusiasm in the market for the stock. Investors should be patient for a better entry point as well as waiting to see whether Shopify can maintain such a high CAGR and to maintain or improve the assumed operating ratios projected above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.