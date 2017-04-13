United Airlines: The Structure Behind The PR Disaster

Another result of this is that United shares will not suffer much (if any), unless an Asian boycott takes hold.

The structure pits passengers against shareholders and the first tend to loose out too much, as there are insufficient forces to keep airlines in check in reducing customer comfort.

By now, everybody on the planet with access to a screen has seen at least one of the videos where an older man gets dragged off a United (NYSE:UAL) airplane, to the considerable consternation of fellow passengers. There is a great deal of blame to go around, but the root causes are beyond failing individuals or airline policy, they lie deeper at a systemic level.

But before we get there let's just marvel (or, more appropriate, horror) at some of the basic stylized facts (that is, facts that follow logically from the invariably incomplete information available):

First, we have the policy of overbooking itself which can be questioned. Some have already argued for a suspension of this practice, like former Presidential candidate Chris Christie.

Second, people had to be 'reacommodated' in favor of United's own employees, a crew needed somewhere else. That doesn't help either.

Third, there must have been other means of getting paying customers off a seat. Offer more money until someone says yes, or get the crew to their destination by other means.

The violence that was used. At one stage the 69 year old doctor was apparently unconscious, or at the minimum groggy. He was also bleeding.

The fact that the doctor was of Asian (Vietnamese) origin didn't really go well in Asia (a boycott seems to be emerging).

The disastrous first response by the AA CEO ("reacommodating," no apologies, no grasp whatsoever on the seriousness of the issue at hand, etc.).

Calling the 'reaccomodated' passenger belligerent and disruptive when there is no evidence of this.

United's CEO Oscar Munoz was named PR communicator of the year by a trade publication last month

We could go on and on, but we're not here to regurgitate what most of you already read in the press and seen online, but to point things in some perspective. Here is American Prospect (our emphasis):

In recent years, the average width of a seat in coach has shrunk from 18 to 16.5 inches, while the average pitch-the space between one point on a seat and the same point on the seat in front of it-has shrunk from 35 to 31 inches. To get a seat with more legroom-with a 35-inch pitch-you now have to pay extra for what used to be the standard. The collapse of oil prices may have fattened the airlines' coffers, but those profits haven't been invested in any fatter seats.

One could add to this that the average size of passengers has almost certainly increased, given the obesity crisis. Profits have indeed increased, and there have been two fundamental forces at work:

Deregulation

Consolidation

Consolidation has given the airlines pricing power (helped by a mild form of cartelization that is hub-and-spoke and powerful algorithms that run the companies' yield systems). Deregulation has given them to manage as they see fit.

We give you two views of the company. One, as epitomized by Edward Deming, the American quality guru, argued that companies should be run for the benefit of their customers. The second view, which we call shareholder capitalism argues that companies should be run to maximize shareholder value.

With airlines, we have yet another example of why the latter, especially in combination with deregulation and consolidation, can lead to excesses. Airlines have squeezed every inch of space and comfort out of passengers, in the name of shareholder value.

This has worked for shareholders:

While customer comfort has borne the brunt, management (those aligned incentive payments in the form of stock based compensation and options) especially. This is no different from most industries in the US since the advent of shareholder capitalism.

With the rising CEO pay we even see this mirrored in the airplanes themselves, here is American Prospect again:

The elimination of comfortable airline travel is also one more instance of an industry adapting to the decline of the mass middle class. As coach has shrunk, first-class seating has expanded. Delta now provides flat beds for first-class passengers on New York to Los Angeles flights, Emirates Air offers top-dollar passengers compartments complete with minibars and showers, and Lufthansa employs humidifiers increasing the humidity in first-class to 25 percent. In coach, meanwhile, it remains an arid 5 to 10 percent. For years, JetBlue resisted this trend by not having a first-class section and thereby providing its median passengers with more legroom, but it finally succumbed to Wall Street analysts' criticism that it was-oh, the horror-"overly brand-conscious and customer-focused" by sacking its management team and installing a new one that put a first-class section in the front of its planes, reducing the space for everyone else.

Another manifestation of the trade-offs between passenger comfort and shareholder value is that planes are ever more squeezed for the last bit of dollar in load factor. Not only by decreasing seat size, but also by loading planes ever fuller:

So as space gets ever tighter overbooking will become more regular we can see people getting bumped off flights again, although probably not in this spectacular manner.

A MarketWatch article summed things up neatly: "Passengers may hate airline but investors love them (even United)" It's indeed shareholder value against passenger comfort.

But why does airline customer comfort have to suffer so much, isn't competition supposed to keep things in check? Well, in general, there are three main forces that keep companies from misbehaving:

Competition

Reputation

Regulation

Deregulation enabled a consolidation wave, cutting competition. It has also allowed rules to be relaxed, hence the decreasing seat space (and the loss of other former perks).

Airlines should be kept honest by caring about their reputation, but their loyalty cards have significantly dented this mechanism as well. Remember that there are analysts out there that argue that argues that American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) can almost double its profit basically on its loyalty program, as SA Contributor Stone Fox Capital explained.

And there is an element of self-perpetuation of this shareholder model that shouldn't be overlooked. As management and the biggest shareholders become richer and more influential, they can donate more to campaigns and influence the political process in general, and regulations in particular.

Farfetched? Well, there was a politician that tried to amend a funding law for the Federal Aviation Administration with (again from American Prospect):

that would have blocked airlines from reducing the "size, width, padding, and pitch" of airline seats, the legroom between seats, and the width of the aisles. It would also have required the FAA to set minimum standards for the space airlines provide passengers to ensure their "safety, health, and comfort."

While the amendment actually got defeated, no one spoke out in public to attack the amendment! Remarkable, but hardly surprising..

One way to mitigate the complete dominance of shareholder concerns is to give employees a bigger stake in the company. Here is Fox Business News (our emphasis):

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is roughly 13% employee owned and is known for placing a major emphasis on its employees. The airline industry has been hard hit recently, but Southwest has been able to post profits for 39 consecutive years, when its competitors were filing for bankruptcy, merger and even shuttering. It's hard to argue with its success, even from a shareholder perspective. Rosen points out that "it's not enough to just have an open door policy, you have to have specific structures in place to facilitate the sharing of ideas." The point is to encourage ownership in decision making and innovation from those who are right there on the front lines. The incentive of ownership is about more than just money. "It's not enough to just provide the financial benefit of ownership, you also have to treat your employees like owners" explains Rosen. When employees feel connected to their work there is a natural sense of pride that develops and it can be contagious. It's up to business owners and executives to find ways to facilitate that connection because it can be an incredibly powerful edge in these tough times where engagement continues to lag.

More ownership is likely to increase customer care, so it's one way towards a more Deming type of company which focus more on its customers.

Will United recover? Yes, airlines already have a very bad reputation, when one has to be at a certain place at a certain time, there isn't all that much to choose from, and consumers are price sensitive.

So the 4% drop was probably a buying opportunity (already gone) unless Asia really revolts and the boycott there will get off the ground. We doubt it though.

