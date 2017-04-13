Canopy Growth - Clarifying Reported Revenue In The Marijuana Industry

Canopy Growth is not doing anything wrong, but its results might not mean what you would expect at first glance.

Because of the nature of these accounting standards and since many variables impact the value of marijuana plants, changes in fair value estimates can significant impact profitability..

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) has watched its stock price rise by more than 300% over the last year to become the first publicly traded marijuana company with a market cap of over $1 billion. In its most recent quarter, the firm reported revenues of nearly $10 million CAD and earned net income of 3 cents per share. Although the comments I received on this article suggest that most Canopy shareholders are not focused on the company's current results, it is critical that investors in the marijuana sector understand the accounting behind these reported numbers.

(Canopy Growth is more actively traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol WEED. All figures in this article are in Canadian Dollars)

First of all, let me state at the outset that I am NOT accusing Canopy or any other company of doing anything fraudulent or shady or incorrect. While I do take issue with the valuation of these companies, I am not concerned about their accounting.

However, do any sort of digging into Canopy's financial statements and you soon see something quite unusual.

First, some important background: as a Canadian company, Canopy (like most other public marijuana producers) does not use GAAP (Generally Accepted Account Principles). Instead, the company uses IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards). As it happens, IFRS has an interesting way of dealing with agricultural products, such as marijuana plants.

Below is Canopy's Income Statement from its most recent quarter:

There you can see $9.7 million in revenue, but nearly $17 million in gross margin. How is it possible to achieve a gross margin almost twice as high as sales? The answer can be found in IFRS.

IFRS requires companies to mark "work in progress inventory" to fair value each quarter. And because, unlike most firms in other industries, the "biological assets" of marijuana companies (the plants themselves) can increase in value as the product gets grown, this has the potential to result in a significant increase in reported profitability.

In terms of the value of the marijuana Canopy actually sold last quarter ($9.75 million), the margin was actually negative after subtracting both the cost of the inventory ($9.5 million) and other production costs ($1.4 million). That does not even take into account the $12.1 million of SG&A and other costs.

The below excerpt from Note 6 of Canopy's aforementioned quarterly results explains things well:

The significant assumptions used in determining the fair value of medical cannabis plants are as follows: wastage of plants based on their various stages;

yield by strain of plant;

percentage of costs incurred to date compared to the total costs to be incurred are used to estimate the fair value of an in-process plant; and

percentage of costs incurred for each stage of plant growth was estimated. On average, the grow cycle is 12 weeks. All of the plants are to be harvested as agricultural produce (i.e., medical cannabis) and as at December 31, 2016, on average, were 23% complete, compared to 45% average stage of completion as at March 31, 2016. Mother plants, or bearer plants, are plants grown for the purpose of taking cuttings in order to grow more quantity of the same plant. Once mature, bearer plants are plants that are held solely to grow produce over their useful life. Bearer plants are critical to the success of the business, however are not measured for accounting purposes. The Company estimates the harvest yields for the plants at various stages of growth. As of December 31, 2016, it is expected that the Company's biological assets will yield approximately 3,129 kg compared to 2,121 kg at March 31, 2016. The Company's estimates are, by their nature, subject to change. Changes in the anticipated yield will be reflected in future changes in the gain or loss on biological assets.

To summarize - Canopy is not yet actually making money on the product it sells to consumers. Its apparent profitability in the most recent quarter came from the products it is in the process of growing. And, assuming the price of marijuana does not fall (resulting in a mark down of these biological assets), these gains are likely reasonable. However, do not just look at the reported numbers and assume that Canopy made $0.03 per share in earnings by selling $9.7 million of marijuana last quarter.

An additional important point to note: this adjustment is not always favorable. Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) saw its margin lowered by $1.26 million in its recent quarter:

Each quarter, management must place a fair value on these partially grown plants (how much they have grown and what price they will eventually be sold at). The marijuana industry is so new that it is too early to tell how accurate these estimates will prove and how often (and by how much) they will need to be revised.

Investors in Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and other marijuana companies need to focus on operating cash flow (Canopy lost $11.3 million using this metric over the last 9 months). If investors instead choose to use net income as the key metric without fully understanding how this fair value adjustment works, they could be in for a nasty surprise down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.