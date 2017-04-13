Fear And Greed Explorations: Breaking Down The Silver Trade

The purpose of the weekly Fear and Greed series is to analyze the health of the current trend in silver and to identify possible signs of a reversal.

"The stock market is never obvious. It is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time" - Legendary speculator Jesse Livermore

Overview

Well it's been in interesting time for the precious metals complex. Silver and gold have been bumping up against critical inflection points for weeks prior to the recent breakout. I want to remind readers of how we got to this point. March 15th marks the day that silver and gold bottomed and a push higher was born.

On March 15th, the Fed raised its target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75% to 1.0%. This resulted in the reversal of the dollar/gold trade, which was pushing precious metals down ahead of the Fed decision. Once rates were raised, speculators sold their US dollars and covered their gold shorts. Then on March 20th, we found out that the repeal of the ACA would be dead on arrival in the House of Representatives. The market has discounted the idea that beneficial regulatory and fiscal policy will be coming to fruition, so the failure to repeal the ACA raised fears over the Trump administration's ability to deliver. This spurred a risk off sentiment and gold and silver once again pushed higher. Gold and silver then proceeded to become uncorrelated, as measured by the ten day correlation, as gold moved lower once the risk off sentiment faded and silver roughly went sideways. The next major event came to us last Thursday when we found out that the Trump administration attacked an airfield in Syria as retaliation for Bashar al-Assad's use of sarin gas. Gold and silver moved higher in the futures market as the news spread, but proceeded to sell off, especially silver, during regular market hours on Friday. This is an all too familiar pattern that has been witnessed over the past few years in the precious metals complex. Essentially, a catalyst which interjects risk will occur, gold and silver futures will move higher, the gold and silver related ETFs will be up in pre-market, and then gold and silver proceeds to sell off. People then came out and said that the strike on Syria marked the top of the latest rally in gold and silver. This was a reasonable conclusion due to the way that precious metals have traded in the past few years, the fact that gold and silver were at a major inflection point, and et cetera. Friday's action resulted in my SLV (NYSEARCA: SLV) trade getting stopped out at $16.95. I was fine with this because the trade had a great set-up, a good reward to risk ratio, and it was very possible that silver was heading even lower as we moved into the next week.

This takes us to my latest speculation, which is going long the SLV at $17.07. I went long because the GLD (NYSEARCA:GLD) gapped up over its 200 day moving average, which marked a breakout from a massive cup and handle pattern. I also liked the way that silver held up on Monday and the SLV was back above the key level of $17 a share. I decided to buy the SLV over the GLD due to silver's historic magnification of gold - linear regression analysis shows a 1.46 multiple - and because I think silver will continue to lead gold this year.

I'll be watching how gold handles the $1,288oz level and how silver handles the $18.50oz and $18.75oz levels. I think the $18.75 level is significant due to the role that it played in the last rally to $20 an ounce which happened in June of 2016, so I think a really bullish sign would be for silver to break this level with distinction. The other thing that I'm watching is how the US Dollar Index does over the next few days. The index is on the verge of breaking the psychologically important level of 100. The pressure on the dollar is starting to build as Trump came out and stated that the US dollar is too strong.

(Source)

(A look at volatility in the SLV over the past year. (Standard deviation on top and the ATR on bottom))

A look at the correlation between the SLV and the GLD over the past year. (Red= 10 day correlation, Blue= 20 day correlation, and Green= 60 day correlation) - (Essentially you have half a month's correlation, a 1 month correlation, and a 3 month correlation.)

The COT Report

I think COT reports are much more useful when put into a historical context. Thus, I want to see how bullish or bearish the most recent reports are relative to the most bullish and bearish positioning over the preceding 5 years. A reading of 100 would represent a given group being more bullish than they have ever been over the past 5 years and a reading of 0 would mean that their current position is more bearish than they have ever been over the past 5 years. The most powerful readings, as far as predictive power, come when there are extreme readings and/or divergence.

The prior report had commercial producers/users in the 9th percentile and speculators in the 92th percentile. The current reading has speculators increasing their bullishness to the 94th percentile and commercial producers/users became more bearish with their current positioning registering in the 8th percentile. Commercial producers/users are essentially saying that the current prices are expensive. Producers are looking to hedge at the current levels because they want to offload as much as they can at the current prices and users are not looking to lock in their inventory needs because they think prices will go lower. Speculators' positioning implies an extreme level of bullishness. The majority of speculators that would go long on silver are likely already long.

The COT report doesn't paint a bullish picture, but I think there are two elements to keep in mind. Firstly, crowded trades tend to continue until a negative catalyst starts a run for the door. Secondly, gold futures are not showing the same sort of extreme divergence/positioning between commercial producers/users and speculators. The current COT report for gold shows speculators in the 65 th percentile and commercial producers/users are in the 31st percentile. These are middle of the road readings, which implies gold bulls have lots of room to increase their exposure. Lastly, the short term correlation between silver and gold is tightening and gold just broke out in a big way, so I see silver heading higher if the rally in gold continues.

Ichimoku Cloud analysis

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - Tenkan-sen = yellow, Kijun-Sen = blue, Span A = yellow, Span B = blue, Chikou span = grey

Overall, all three factors that I look for when determining if prices are likely to appreciate are currently in place. The trend is bullish with the price above the Kumo. The Kumo is the green cloud area on the chart shown above. Furthermore, the Tenkan-sen, the fast-moving average, is above the Kijun-Sen, which is the slow-moving average. Also, the Chikou Span, the grey lagging indicator, is confirming the trend with it currently being above the price of 26 periods past.

Support/Resistance

Next level of major resistance - 17.50

Major support - 16.92

Minor support - 16.7

Moving Averages

(The chart is of a 1-year time frame) - moving averages: red = 5 days, orange = 9 days, yellow = 13 days, green = 20 days, blue = 50 days, purple = 125 days, grey = 200 days

The chart depicts the bulls in full control with the current price being above all 7 of the critical moving averages. Currently the 5, 9, 13, 20 and 200-day moving averages stand in the way of the SLV breaking down through the critical support level of 17. The moving averages analysis is in agreement with the Ichimoku cloud analysis.

5-day moving average support: 17.21

9-day moving average support: 17.24

13-day moving average support: 17.23

20-day moving average support: 17

50-day moving average support: 16.88

125-day moving average support: 16.43

200-day moving average support: 17.16

MACD & RSI Provided For Further Context

MACD: A bullish crossover occurred Wednesday with the signal line crossing above the base line. Also, both lines are above zero.

RSI: A reading of 64.39 suggests that the SLV is fairly overbought, but overbought readings will always be seen during robust moves to the upside.

The Bottom Line

No one knows where silver is heading, but the preponderance of the evidence favors further continuation to the upside. I don't see any weakness just yet, but watch the critical levels that I outlined above for signs of a reversal. My silver trade is currently up 2.2% and I see no reason to sell as of yet. Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.