Orbotech: A Great Company Positioned For Emerging Technologies

This post is written by Callum Lo for Integer Investments.

Introduction

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) is one of the world's largest suppliers of manufacturing solutions to electronics manufacturers. They provide machinery and process solutions to manufacturers who create consumer electronics, computing products, solar cells and more. They describe themselves as being a supplier of "yield-enhancing and process enabling solutions." Essentially this means that they engineer better processes and equipment for companies like Samsung and Foxconn to produce products like flat-screen TVs and computers. Their emphasis is on improving the efficiency of production and eliminating defects in products through vigorous testing and high-quality manufacturing methods.

Industry Outlook

The consumer electronics industry is the main area to which Orbotech supplies. This includes mainstream products that all retail consumers are familiar with, such as smartphones, tablets, monitors, flat-screen TVs and wearables. Demand for these kinds of products is uniformly expected to continue rising, as it has for the past decades. Orbotech supplies to all the major manufacturers of these kinds of products, and even claims on their website that "virtually every electronic device in the world is produced using Orbotech systems." Research undertaken by Credence Research found that the global consumer electronics industry as a whole is set to grow by 5% per year until 2023, compounded annually. This equates to aggregate compounded growth of 40% over that time period.

Orbotech equipment is used for all major consumer electronics products, like flat-screen TVs:

A number of factors are cited in the report as pointing to such impressive and persistent growth over the next seven years. To begin with, a number of governments in the developing world are implementing sophisticated and wide-scale digital initiatives to upgrade their economies and provide digital products to large swathes of their populations. Nations with strong central government control such as China, India and Brazil are leading this charge, with those three nations alone representing nearly 3 billion people or over 40% of the entire human population. A focus on smartphones, tablets and laptops within these programs is benefiting Orbotech and its competitors, as all of these products feature manufacturing solutions they produce. Nations such as these also are naturally experiencing increased demand for consumer electronics without the help of government intervention. This is because of the ballooning urban population and rising middle class incomes as a result of incredible growth and development in the past 30 years. Asia in particular continues to experience a boom in demand for consumer electronics that are commonplace in Western nations.

Orbotech produces semiconductors:

Conversely, the report notes several factors that may hinder growth in this industry. Wearable devices and other new innovations still have high price tags, and are seen more as luxuries than items within the reach of the vast majority of consumers. This means that demand is likely to be dampened to some extent, particularly in poorer nations. Moreover, the report highlights several data privacy and security concerns which may make consumers reluctant to fully embrace new technologies such as the "Internet of Things" within homes. These caveats are small, however, and the broad outlook is extremely positive for consumer electronics. Moreover, competition continues to increase and become more aggressive among manufacturers and retailers, which serves to benefit Orbotech as their potential customer base expands.

Financial Outlook

Orbotech had a solid financial year in 2016 in terms of total sales, with revenue rising from $753 million in 2015 to $806, an increase of 7%. The company also has a sizeable amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to its total amount of debt. As of December 31, 2016, total cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities were valued at a total of $236.6 million. This amounts to nearly three times as much as the total debt the firm currently owes, which sat at $88.4 million at the end of the year.

The reporting for the fourth quarter of 2016 was a mixed bag, with earnings that many considered to be disappointing. At the same time, the gross margin rose to 46.8% and the CEO communicated the company's optimism for the future, highlighting increased electronic content in smartphones and automobiles as reasons.

At the time of November 2016, a number of analysts have argued that the company's shares presently trade at a discount when compared to other similar companies in the same industry. This is despite fairly strong growth and profitability forecasts and steps being taken by the firm to diversify its business interests in order to mitigate the cyclical nature of the industry it operates in. The share price sat at a low of $27.07 at the beginning of November 2016, before rising substantially to reach $36.59 at the end of January. Since that time, it has fallen somewhat, and currently trades at around $30.64. This indicates that the company's promising prospects may have now been priced in by the market, and that it no longer trades at a discount. However, should the stock price continue its current trend of steadily decreasing without any change in the fundamental outlook for the industry and company, investors should consider looking into a long position on the stock.

Analysis

In the past, Orbotech has successfully outgrown the market in which they operate, indicating that they have found innovative ways to reduce costs and boost demand, above and beyond the systemic forces that benefit them through the rise of consumer electronics. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Orbotech had a very successful period for one of their key products - the printed circuit board. A printed circuit board is a simple but very useful innovation in the field of electronics, which saves the need to have a large amount of complex wiring going point-to-point in a laborious way that often led to failures. The printed circuit board, by contrast, is a small substrate board with various different lines and pads on it. These allow electrical signals to move easily between components using solder, which conducts energy and adheres to the board.

A printed circuit board:

According to Orbotech CEO Asher Levy during the company's Q4 2016 earnings call, "The printed circuit board division continued to perform well during the fourth quarter. Overall our product sales for the PCB division grew by more than 20%, despite overall decline in industry growth.

This achievement is primarily the result of excellent execution of the division strategy, combining the launch of new solutions with the new manufacturing technologies, while maintaining our leadership in existing category, which is positive growth by the introduction of new products launched during the first half of 2016 which had become a significant driver of our growth trajectory in this division."

(Source: Company presentation)

This indicates that the firm may also be able to weather a decline in demand for consumer electronics, provided it continues to innovate with new manufacturing solutions and better processes. Given the instability of nations like China which are currently driving the growth in the consumer electronics market, this is an important factor to be aware of. Moreover, consumer electronics for a number of products, such as smartphones, may reach saturation point in developed economies, and experience a rapid drop off in demand as a result. So far, companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been able to avoid this downside by constantly coming out with improved products and better features. As this becomes more and more difficult to do at such a rapid pace, market saturation may present a risk to companies like Orbotech.

That being said, electronics companies like Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Samsung(OTC:SSNLF) continue to constantly innovate in their products to the benefit of companies like Orbotech. For example, the company is certain to gain from the transition to higher definition TV screens and flexible flat screens, as the manufacturing processes involved in their production become more complex.

Solar Industry And Autonomous Vehicles

Orbotech invests in solar technologies through its subsidiary, Orbotech LT Solar, LLC. We recently wrote about the prospects of the solar industry in light of global competition and government incentives policies. In that post, about Orion Energy Systems (NYSEMKT:OESX), we argued that exiting from the solar industry was a shrewd move:

"The solar market has been noted for its ever-increasing competition over the last few years, as the technology reaches a critical point of viability and affordability. The price of solar has dropped by 58% globally in the last five years, driven in part by a sizeable supply glut in the international market. In the United States, solar now accounts for double the number of jobs as the coal industry. China has also played a significant part in this trend. They have been mass-manufacturing solar cells in recent years, to the point of having tariffs imposed on them by several western nations following allegations of dumping and unfair trade practices. The industry has typically offset the challenges of new competition by benefiting from generous environmental subsidies offered by governments. However, this may be a crutch that the industry can no longer rely on, as a strong sentiment in favor of rolling back such subsidies is beginning to emerge in both the United States and the United Kingdom."

Orbotech produces products that complement solar panels:

Orbotech finds itself in a different position, however. They produce products that are complementary to the production of solar cells, so can ride the wave of a global solar supply glut to their advantage. One of their key products is the Aurora PECVD thin film. At the time when the firm received a $10 million order for this system from solar panel manufacturers, the CEO of Orbotech LT Solar commented:

"Conditions in the solar energy industry appear to be improving. Major suppliers are increasing their production levels and stepping up their capital spending, making this a particularly opportune time to introduce our new deposition tool."

The industry of autonomous vehicles, which currently stands on the precipice of being a mass-market industry, will place high demands on products that Orbotech produces. Autonomous vehicles require a large amount of computing power, unlike traditional automobiles, in order to map objects around them using a combination of LIDAR, radar, visual sensors and other technologies. All of this must be done in real time, which means that a huge amount of information is being processed at any one time. In the next few years, it is foreseeable that the most powerful computers being used by consumers will likely be in their cars. Orbotech have created a reputation for their semiconductors, which are used in silicon based processors, as well as their advanced printed circuit boards. A spike in the need for computing grunt as autonomous vehicles become commonplace will be favourable for Orbotech.

Autonomous vehicles use powerful computers to process real time data:

Valuation

In this section, we produce a valuation for Orbotech using comparables analysis. Similar companies operating in the industry have been selected to compare, in this case (we did not incorporate Electro Scientific Industries, Inc (NASDAQ:ESIO) due to its negative margins and multiples):

- Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

- SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD (OTC:DINRY)

- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

P/E 2017 EV/Sales 2017 EV/Ebitda 2017 Revenue Growth ('16-'17) Operating Margin 2017 Camtek LTD. 14.5 1.1 13.3 10.0% 12.2% SCREEN HOLDINGS CO NPV 15.7 1.4 10.8 13.9% 13.3% CyberOptics Corporation 34.0 2.7 17.4 2.0% 19.3% Applied Materials, Inc. 15.5 3.0 10.7 4.5% 26.7% Rockwell Automation 26.5 3.3 15.7 3.2% 18.2% Orbotech 14.9 1.5 7.2 6.2% 17.3% Average (exc. Orbotech) 21.2 2.3 13.6 6.7% 17.9%

Orbotech is growing in line with the industry and has a very similar expected operating margin. Also, in recent years, its EPS has been growing steadily and is forecasted to keep growing for the next few years.

Source: Simply Wall st

As a result, the current P/E ratio of 14.9 is quite low, considering Orbotech's strength in relation to other stocks. Applying the average PE multiple of 21.2 would lead to a stock price of $45.6 (+49%), similarly, applying the average EV/sales multiple of 2.3 we get a stock price of $47 (+53%). Finally, applying an EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock price would be worth almost double the current values.

However, it should be noted that earnings for the firm tend to be extremely seasonal and vary a lot over time. In the previous earnings call, forecasted Q1 earnings growth were little to nothing, meaning that investors should be aware of the seasonality of the firm's performance. Looking at the below graph that shows the seasonality of revenues per share, it looks like there are quite a few risks in the short term.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Conclusion

Orbotech remains a leader in the fields of electronics manufacturing and process optimization. A booming consumer electronics industry is not a sure thing, but looks likely to continue at least for the foreseeable future. The company is well positioned to mitigate downside risk from a fall in demand. Company activities and investments taking place to take advantage of solar and autonomous vehicles technologies should be watched keenly, as the company stands to benefit significantly from these emerging markets.

Orbotech's stock price has been fairly changeable over the past few months. It may well be that the company's solid financial footing and the fact that it stands to gain handsomely from current consumer trends are already priced into its market value. If the price drops significantly in the future without any change in its fundamental outlook, investors should consider buying it. At this stage, we are mostly concerned with the seasonality of the revenues, and we believe that entering during this market phase is a risk.

