Banco Do Brasil: An EM Bank On A Major Restructuring Path

Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) is the largest Brazilian bank by key banking metrics, with around 20% of the system's total loans. The group offers a complete range of banking products, including commercial and investment banking, consumer lending, credit cards, asset management and insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had USD431bn in total assets, USD185bn in loans and USD137bn in deposits. Banco Do Brasil, the oldest bank in Latin America, was founded in 1808.

With more than 5,000 branches and 17,000 points of services, Banco Do Brasil has the most extensive distribution network in Brazil. The group also has representative offices in the global financial hubs, including New York, London and Tokyo.

The bank is controlled by the Brazilian Federal Government, which holds a 57.2% stake in the company's equity. In addition, Banco do Brasil's pension fund, Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil, owns a 10% stake in the bank. Notably, according to the company, around 50% of the stock's free-float is held by foreign investors. Lazard Asset Management (LAZ) is the largest non-Brazilian shareholder with a 5% stake.

Source: Company data

Banco do Brasil is listed on the BM&F BOVESPA and it also trades in the U.S. through its ADR program in the over-the-counter market. The average daily trading volume of the ADR in the past twelve months has been around $1mn.

Banco do Brasil has a very strong position in the Brazilian agricultural sector as it provides almost 60% of total loans to Brazil's agribusiness. As the chart below shows, agribusiness loans represent around 25% of the bank's total credit portfolio. Historically, the Brazilian government has been using Banco do Brasil as a vehicle to promote its agriculture development policy. As a result, the bank developed extensive experience in the sector and established strong relationships with borrowers.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

Investment thesis

Banco do Brasil trades at a hefty discount to its private peers

It is important to note that a distinctive feature of the Brazilian banking sector is the presence of a large number of public banks. Three out of Top-6 Brazilian banks are state-owned: Banco do Brasil, Caixa Economica Federal and Brazilian Development Bank, while Itau (NYSE:ITUB), Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Santander Brazil (NYSE:BSBR) are privately owned enterprises. Banco do Brasil has been heavily influenced by its status of a state-owned company since it was founded. Historically, the Brazilian government has been using state-owned banks to promote its policy goals, and many of those measures have been taken at the expense of the banks' profitability. As a result, investors have been traditionally skeptical of Banco do Brasil due to its ownership structure. The chart below shows that Banco do Brasil is trading at a 60% discount to Santander Brazil, despite having a higher return on equity. (One should also keep in mind that Santander Brazil's shares have declined by 33% since mid-February). In our view, the discount is largely attributed to better corporate governance standards of Santander Brazil, its private-ownership structure and more prudent credit risk management. Itau and Banco Bradesco are also trading at a hefty premium to Banco do Brazil on a P/B - RoE basis. With that being said, both Itau and Banco Bradesco have higher profitability levels.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

We believe it would be very naive of us to claim that Banco do Brasil should trade at similar multiples to its private peers. It is a state-owned bank, and, as such, there are clear risks of the Brazilian government's interventionist measures (for instance, subsidized loans), which could be taken at the expense of Banco do Brasil's profitability. With that being said, the current discount of around 60% to Brazilian private banks looks excessive to us. More importantly, we see scope for higher profitability levels, thanks to cost-savings initiatives, more resilient margins and improvements in the bank's credit quality.

Cost-savings initiatives to improve profitability

Last November, Banco do Brasil announced several measures to improve its long-term profitability, including a branch reduction and efficiency programs. The group's CEO, who took the role in May 2016, said that bank needed to increase its profitability levels. The company plans to close 402 branches, around 7% of its distribution network, and transform 379 branches into low-cost points of service. These measures should lead to BRL750mn in cost savings. In addition, Banco do Brasil announced an early retirement program, to which 18,000 employees are eligible to enter. According to our estimates, if 50% of the potential 18,000 employees decide to join the program, the bank's annual operating costs will be reduced by approximately BRL2bn. While the potential total cost savings of BRL2,750mn represent less than 5% of the bank's operating expenses, we note that this is a very important step for Banco do Brasil, given its inferior cost-efficiency metrics. The chart below demonstrates that Banco do Brasil has one of the highest cost/income ratios among LatAm banks. As such, there is much more scope for further cost-savings initiatives.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

It is also worth mentioning that despite being a state-owned bank, Banco do Brasil has a strong digital/mobile banking platform. In fact, mobile is the most popular transaction channel that represents 38.5% of total transactions. The development of the platform suggests further branch closures, in our view.

Source: Company data

Improving prospects of the Brazilian agribusiness

Brazil is a major player in global agricultural production.

Source: Company data

As the table below shows, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter in coffee, orange juice, sugar, soybean, poultry and beef.

Source: Company data

This may come as a surprise to some, but the Brazilian agribusiness performed well in 2015-2016, even despite the slowdown of the Chinese economy, the top destination of Brazil's exports. Moreover, according to the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo and the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives, the Agribusiness Confidence Index has recently reached its all-time high. In addition, according to a survey made by the Brazilian Central Bank, market participants expect Brazil's agricultural GDP to deliver an annual growth rate of 6%.

Source: Bloomberg

Improving prospects of the Brazilian agribusiness bode well for Banco do Brasil, given its exposure to the sector.

More resilient margins to support NII growth

The Brazilian Central Bank has recently started a cycle of monetary easing, with the Selic rate decreasing from 14.25% to 12.25%.

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart below demonstrates, Brazil's CPI has decreased sharply, and, as a result, the market consensus for the Selic rate by the end of 2017 has reached 8.95%, implying a further 330bps cut.

Source: Bloomberg

We expect a lower interest rate environment to put significant pressure on the Brazilian banks' net interest margins. The previous easing cycle, which was started by the Brazilian Central Bank in August 2011, decreased the banks' margins by around 150bps on average. With that being said, it is key to realize that there is a time lag of rate cuts' effect on the banks' margins. In fact, despite recent rate cuts, Brazilian banks are still benefiting from the upward re-pricing of their loan books, thanks to abnormally high rates in 2015-2016.

Source: Bloomberg

We expect Banco do Brasil to protect its net interest margin, thanks to several important factors.

First, Banco do Brasil stands out among its private-owned peers due to its loan mix. As the chart below demonstrates, more than 52% of the bank's loan book was originated before 2015, when the benchmark rate had not yet reached its highest level. As such, compared to its peers, Banco do Brasil's NIM will be more resilient in a falling interest rate environment.

Source: Company data

For comparison, less than 30% of Itau's loan book was originated before 2015.

Source: Company data

Second, Banco do Brasil's NIM should be also supported by lower funding costs. The bank has one of the highest shares of wholesale/non-deposit funding among Brazilian banks. Borrowing and Repos represent more than 59% of the company's total liabilities.

Source: Company data, Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

A falling interest rate environment should have a positive effect on wholesale/non-deposit funding costs, given that these funding sources re-price much faster than plain vanilla banking deposits. Banco do Brasil should be the biggest beneficiary, given its share of non-deposit funding.

Finally, in our view, Banco do Brasil will sustain its NIM, thanks to a low-base effect. As the chart below shows, Banco do Brasil's NIM is the lowest among its peer group. This gives the bank more scope to shift its focus towards margin growth rather than chasing volume growth and market share gains. In fact, BDB's management has recently become vocal about improving the bank's margins.

Source: Company data

Asset quality: Turning the corner

While asset quality still remains a concern for the Brazilian banking industry, there are early signs of improvements in this area. Brazil's economy is clearly in a recovery mode, thanks to higher commodity prices, a better fiscal outlook and decreasing political uncertainty. After years of recession, the market expects Brazil's GDP to grow by 0.7% y/y in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018.

Source: Bloomberg

Banco do Brasil has recently guided for a significant decrease in provisioning charges. The bank expects its loan loss provisions to decline from BRL28.4bn in 2016 to BRL20.5bn-BRL23.5bn in 2017. Importantly, the forecast is not yet reflected in the consensus estimate, suggesting meaningful upside risks to Banco do Brasil's earnings this year. The table below shows that the consensus estimate is still above the higher end of the bank's guidance range.

Source: Bloomberg

Improved capital position

As the chart below shows, Banco do Brasil has improved its capital adequacy ratios over the past year.

Source: Company data

The improvement was mainly driven by the bank's RWA (risk-weighted assets) optimization program. However, it is also important to note that with a FY17E return on equity of 12.8%, Banco do Brasil's organic capital generation is solid. As such, the bank's capital position should allow it to deliver robust asset/loan growth.

Valuation

We value Banco do Brasil at USD13 per ADR (BDORY US). Our valuation implies 27% upside potential from current levels.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Risks

1) Ownership structure - Banco do Brasil's ownership structure is still the main concern for investors, in our view. As mentioned, it is a state-owned bank, and, as such, there is a risk of the Brazilian government's interventionist measures, which could be taken at the expense of Banco do Brasil's profitability.

2) Execution risks on cost-savings initiatives - As noted, with a branch reduction program and other cost-savings measures, Banco do Brasil looks set to emerge as a more efficient financial institution. However, this is an ambitious target, and, as such, there are execution risks.

3) Potential asset quality issues - Brazil's macroeconomic indicators are in a recovery mode, no doubt about that. With that being said, Brazil is an emerging economy that is heavily dependent on commodities. A potential deterioration of Brazil's macroeconomic outlook could lead to credit quality issues at Banco do Brasil.

Bottom line

In our view, Banco do Brasil provides a rare opportunity to buy an emerging-market bank on a major restructuring path. We acknowledge that many investors are still skeptical of this state-owned behemoth. With that being said, the bank's discount to its private peers looks excessive to us. More importantly, we see scope for higher profitability levels, thanks to cost-savings initiatives, more resilient margins and improvements in the bank's credit quality.

