Eddie Lampert Is Buying This Cheap Net Net. Should You?

An analysis of a net net Eddie Lampert of Sears Holdings is buying.

An easy checklist to analyze and filter through net net stocks.

How to screen for cheap net nets using NCAV and NNWC as the criteria.

Hot markets, cold markets, and everything in between.

Net nets will continue to exist.

The quality of net nets change depending on the market temperature, but they are there - like hobbits hiding in the roots of trees.

One way to gauge market sentiment is by leverage the number of net nets existing at any one time.

A simple and very clear indicator of when a market is cheap and when it's not.

Anything in between is a hit and miss.

Net Nets Per Year

Searching for Net Nets at Old School Value

With our regular screener and data additions, net net related data is now available for you to screen.

You can screen for NCAV and NNWC.

First, take a cool refresher.

NCAV = Net Current Asset Value = Total Current Assets - Total Liabilities

NNWC = Net Net Working Capital = Cash & Equivalents + (Accounts Receivables x 0.75) + (Inventory x 0.5) - Total Liabilities

Because I don't want to fill up your screener sidebar with too many preset screens, I haven't created any default net net screens.

NCAV Stock Screen

Here's how I have created and saved NCAV stock screen set up.

The goal is to keep it simple and cast a wide net.

I'm looking for stocks where the NCAV is greater than the market cap. I've added an extra criteria of wanting stocks where the 3 year growth of NCAV is positive.

It is a quick way to eliminate stocks where the value is being wiped out.

NCAV Screener Settings

Before I get to the results, I also set up my results report by creating a custom report to display data relevant to net nets. I don't need stats like CROIC, margins or other metrics used for common value stocks.

Here's what I have saved in my account.

Focused NCAV custom report

NCAV Screen Results

You can save more time by adding additional filters to remove Chinese stocks and certain industries/sectors.

Or keep it simple like I did and you'll get results like the following which you can filter down further manually.

If you do want to eliminate Chinese companies, add "registered country" and choose "is not" China.

But if you are ok with Chinese net nets, maybe you'll like China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL).

NCAV of $100M

Market cap of $5.95M

P/NCAV of 0.06

Mind blowingly cheap - or too good to be true.

Based on my experience, I'll take the later.

After having lost a big chunk of money several years back on Chinese stocks, I'm ok with letting my mental biases dislike Chinese net nets.

Let's see what else is swimming at the bottom of the barrel.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS)

SHOS was spun off from Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) back in 2012 and unlike what you'd expect from spinoffs, this one has gone downhill.



source: old school value

The chart above is a Price vs. DCF fair value chart where in hindsight, the company continued to erode intrinsic value to meet the current "value". Went from a spinoff all the way down to its current net net status.

I won't get into the full history of SHOS because when it comes to net nets, I like to get to the point.

Net nets are not complex investments. They are not attractive holdings you brag about - one of the reasons why they are overlooked so often.

This one happened to grab my attention because I have yet to come across any net net spinoffs.

Let's quickly revisit the net net checklist I have outlined before.

Stay Within Circle of Competence No Chinese stocks Has a Valid Operating Business Low Cash Burn No Debt or Very Easily Manageable No Insider Selling Signs of Buybacks

This is a basic checklist only.

There will be other factors that you'll want to add, however these 7 checks will eliminate most net nets quickly.

1) Stay Within Circle of Competence

Retailer of appliances, lawn and garden equipment and other home goods. The products are easy to understand, but the industry is gut wrenching.

In terms of getting your head around what they do, it's easy.

When it comes to really understanding how the industry operates and what it takes to succeed, that's another question.

But let's check it off as a pass for now.

2) No Chinese Stocks

USA company. Easy one.

3) Has a Valid Operating Business

Yes the business is valid. They are not a pre-revenue company or a cash box.

Whether their business is still valid is another question. Its net net status can be telling that it's now an invalid model.

4) Low Cash Burn

Open up the balance sheet and look up the quarter over quarter differences in cash.

I'm going to cheat here with Old School Value Online.

To do this on your own:

go to Google Finance or any other site with at least 5 quarters of balance sheet data. 8-10 quarters is better.

Copy or export the cash and equivalents data and calculate the year over year and quarter over quarter changes in cash.

I did it slightly differently by calculating the comparable period of the same quarter a year ago.

For SHOS if I look at the QoQ calculation, they are burning 7% of cash on average over the last 5 quarters. The 5 quarters before that, it was +2.9%.

With 14.1M of cash and equivalents and assuming they continue to burn cash at 7%, there is about 8 quarters left before operations are materially affected.

2 years isn't long enough of a holding period for net nets. Need at least 3 years for things to work out.

This one is a fail.

5) No Debt or Very Easily Manageable

Not looking good.

Most of the debt is short term. With cash required to run the business and finance short term debt, things could get even uglier.

You can see how Short Term Debt makes up 10% of equity. That's high and dangerous.

Debt is mostly short term.

Fail.

6) No Insider Selling

Insiders are buying.

Eddie Lampert has been buying in the open market and losing it hand over fist.

It's a shame to see him losing so much money.

But hey - this meets the criteria.

source: gurufocus

7) Signs of Buybacks

No share buybacks, but the consolation is that shares are not being diluted to raise capital.

SHOS Shares Outstanding Chart

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores as a Net Net?

Stay Within Circle of Competence - pass No Chinese stocks - pass Has a Valid Operating Business - pass Low Cash Burn - FAIL No Debt or Very Easily Manageable - FAIL No Insider Selling - pass Signs of Buybacks - pass

It doesn't meet all 7, where two of the most important happens to be #4 and #5.

SHOS is cheap but it's a net net for speculation only. Not one you want to put any significant amount into.

Eddie Lampert has much deeper pockets and any of us and for him, these purchases are teenie weenie positions.

Try it Yourself

Here are some other companies that came up in my list.

Try it yourself and see. Don't expect much. More for practice.

Ovascience: OVAS

Endocyte: ECYT

Entertainment GMG: EGT

ATOSSA Genetics: ATOS

Manning and Napier: MN

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.