Who's Going To Buy Alcoa?

A recent note from GAMCO earlier this week said to buy Alcoa (NYSE:AA) before it gets bought out in order to capture the deal premium. The research is well-done and makes sense given that there was a rumor floating around earlier last week that Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) may buy Alcoa. So, is it time for Alcoa to be bought out? If it is, what's the deal premium investors can expect? In my opinion, the company is an attractive buyout target right now and the premium could be in excess of 30%, meaning that shareholders today would benefit greatly from being long AA. Low debt, a modest valuation, and a strong asset base all further support the possibility that Alcoa is a buyout target.

Why Alcoa Is An Attractive Target

One of the first things I look at in a M&A transaction is the level of debt that has to be assumed by the acquirer. Fortunately, Alcoa has a real lack of debt. Alcoa currently has $1.25 billion in debt, down from what was $1.44 billion reported on the 10-K for FY 2016. This isn't a lot of debt, considering that this is an industrial company and many in the space are highly levered. Additionally, the debt is very long-term so even if Alcoa isn't bought out in the short-term, it won't have problems with debt for quite a few years. The low level of debt makes this company an attractive target. Many times, debt is the largest headwind to an acquisition. Alcoa has $853 million in cash, allowing net debt to be just $397 million.

One of the other large headwinds in an M&A setting is antitrust laws. Every deal has its own unique hurdles to overcome and, for Alcoa, there may be a few issues. This is the only reason why I think the stock might not be an attractive target, but can be avoided if the correct target steps in or if divestments are planned beforehand to keep competitiveness high. Alcoa, as investors should know, is the large bauxite miner in the world and one of the largest aluminum smelters in the world.

Let's think about some of the top global producers. The top nine (excluding Alcoa) are as follows:

UC Rusal (OTC:RUALF)

Chinalco (NYSE:ACH)

China Power Investment Corp. (OTC:CPWIF, OTC:CPWIY)

Rio Tinto

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF, OTCQX:NHYDY)

China Hongqiao (OTC:CHHQF)

Shandong Weiqao (OTCPK:SHWGF)

Shandong Xinfa

Dubal Aluminum

Now, it should be clear from this list that all of these companies are foreign and very few have active, liquid ADRs. There's also major U.S. producers like Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) and Reliance Steel and Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to consider. Century is too small to be an acquirer and while Reliance is of similar size, a merger of equals would make more sense and I'm not so sure Alcoa wants to take on diversification into steel when the whole purpose of the split was to create a pure play upstream entity. Investors don't have to figure out which producer from this list will pick up Alcoa. Regardless of who buys Alcoa from this list, the combined smelting capacity will make the combined company the largest aluminum smelter in the world. It's cause for a serious antitrust review. This merger may have a longer timeline to close than what may initially be expected. Perhaps anywhere from eight months to a year.

It's also worth looking at where aluminum prices are at. Optimal time for M&A is when underlying commodities are at cyclical lows; however, with aluminum, that's quite the opposite of what we have. The time to buy Alcoa, truthfully, was Q4 2015 or Q1 2016. However, all the companies just listed were experiencing significant commodity price woes and very few had the cash on hand to spend close to $6-$7 billion on an acquisition. Now that prices have run up close to $2,000/mt, they're just 10% from their five-year highs of $2,200/mt. Not ideal to buy into and may be a drawback that a potential acquirer views as a deal breaker because it would cause goodwill impairments if aluminum was to reverse course and start falling again.

On that note, I'll say that the fundamentals support aluminum going higher in light of capacity cuts globally and rising demand. Another likely outcome of this chart over the next couple of years is that prices continue to rise towards that $2,200/mt level and trade sideways, or even up slightly, for a few years before settling into a downtrend. That would provide a great basis for this acquisition as pricing strength above $2,000/mt could be maintained.

Share price, of course, has to be a consideration. Whoever thinks about buying Alcoa is going to have to recognize that the stock is trading near its five-year high and that means that there's a risk that an acquirer will overpay. That doesn't work out very well with the fact that aluminum is near its five-year high. AA has only been trading in its post-split entity since early November 2016. Alcoa has put up a return, since that point, of 61.3% - a surge backed by rapidly rising aluminum prices.

If the stock gets bought out at a very modest 20% premium, we're looking at a buyout price around $38/share. If that edges up to a 30% premium, we'll the stock rally up past $41/share, maybe slightly less considering there will be a spread between the announced price and the trading price after the announcement. If this stock, for some reason, is bought out at a significant premium, say 40%, then it'll trade up close to $45/share. That's quite bullish and I can see why the GAMCO analyst said to pick up this name now, especially since the stock has been declining for the better part of 2017.

With share price information comes valuation. The analyst from GAMCO cited a "31% discount to the estimated private market value." That's quite difficult to determine and without seeing that analyst's model, trying to figure out how he came up with that premium statistic is a fool's errand. Rather, I can take a look at common valuation metrics and view them against competitors to see if this company is undervalued. Using what data I could find on foreign aluminum companies, here's a quick relative valuation.

Here, it should be noted that Alcoa has the largest book value per share of its peer group, average EV multiples and a low P/B. P/E is unavailable due to negative LTM earnings. The low P/B value is quite attractive to an acquirer and the fact that the EV ratios aren't high relative to competitors also makes for solid target. The book value per share is quite notable. Naturally, the higher book value per share the better and 29.32 for Alcoa really shows the asset strength of this company. Any potential acquirer would be smart to pick up this company now.

Do You Buy AA?

Plain and simple, the street likes this stock and no one is an outright bear on the name. About 65% of analysts rate this stock as a buy, where as 35% rate it as a hold. That's pretty solid and it's tough to find stocks with a more favorable rating mix than that. GAMCO's Justin Bergner said on Monday that this stock was a buy on the basis that it is a possible acquisition target and that investors best not wait. Buying the stock today to capture the short-term possibility that this stock is bought out at a hefty premium is the core investment thesis. I fully agree with his investment thesis.

I believe it makes sense. The low level of debt that AA has certainly is a positive. Naturally, this is the case because of the spin-off back in early November, where legacy Alcoa was split into two companies, one that's purely an upstream aluminum company and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC). I think investors should buy Alcoa right now as the YTD dip creates a solid entry point and a decent window of opportunity. The trading multiples, low debt, rising commodity prices, and strong asset base all support a buyer to step in at this time.

Conclusion

If one of the top ten global producers of aluminum buys Alcoa, the combined company will the largest producer of aluminum in the world. That's cause for large antitrust issues, but divestments could counter this. Aluminum prices have been rallying for the better part of the last fifteen months and could continue to rally. Yet, they are at five-year highs and if they reverse course, an acquirer could see a goodwill impairment down the line. On the flip side, the company has very low debt, a large cash position, a great asset base, and is trading relatively undervalued. I think investors would benefit greatly from being long this name right now as buyout potential looks high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.