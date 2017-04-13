WhatsApp Is Worth Every Dollar Of The $22 Billion That Facebook Paid For It

The most rapid growth of the Internet advertising market is already in the past, which cannot be said about the digital payments market.

2009 - the Birth of WhatsApp.

2012 - ... WhatsApp will never sell ads...

2014 - Facebook bought WhatsApp.

2015 - Facebook hired the former president of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) - David Marcus.

2016 - WhatsApp becomes free and... yes - WhatsApp will never sell ads.

February 2017 - WhatsApp hired its first COO.

April 2017 - Facebook opens a vacancy looking for applicants able to "... provide friendly and efficient customer support to WhatsApp users in India with inquiries related to digital transactions..."

April 2017 - WhatsApp is preparing to launch person-to-person payments on its platform within the next six months in India.

To be continued...

In the six-year-old mystery of how Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will monetize WhatsApp without selling ads appeared an interim response - WhatsApp enters the market of digital payments. I believe this is a weighty argument at least not to sell Facebook's shares.

One of the principal risks associated with the future of Facebook is the decrease of Facebook's revenue growth. There are two reasons. Firstly, the current Facebook's audience growth is mainly due to the Asian countries, which are not able to provide the level of advertising revenue comparable to that of the United States and Europe. Secondly, the slowdown in the growth of the digital advertising market is expected. In my opinion, on the horizon of the next three to five years, WhatsApp is secured against this risk.

In 2014, the global number of mobile Internet users has surpassed the number of those who use stationary devices to access the Web. Since then, the non-mobile segment of Internet advertising market has reached its plateau, and further market growth has been mainly due to the mobile segment. This process is clearly visible in the United States, but I'm sure it's also true for the global market.

It is important that the most rapid growth of the mobile advertising market is already in the past, and in 2019, the annual growth of spending on mobile ads is not likely to exceed 18% YOY:

As for the digital payments market, it is just starting to gain momentum because of the inertia of people's financial habits. I've already thoroughly analyzed this market in my post about PayPal's perspectives, so now I will only highlight the main issues. Firstly, the global proportion of the digital payments is likely to grow from 13% in 2015 to 37% in 2025, when it will almost equal the global proportion of cash payments.

It is important that India will take a leading position in this transformation of the payments market. I'll return to this later. Secondly, the volume of transactions of the mobile payments market will continue growing at a CAGR of more than 50% in the next few years. In 2017, the total value of mobile payment transactions only in the U.S. is expected to grow by 128%, amounting to $61.75 billion.

So, Facebook begins to monetize WhatsApp on the digital payments market, which has greater growth potential in comparison with the digital advertising market, in which Facebook operates. Of course, this reduces the risks of slowing growth in the company's revenue.

But let's go back to the present and try to estimate what results can WhatsApp achieve in the Indian digital payments market in the short term.

India is a country of mobile internet, where WhatsApp is the most popular messenger with an audience of more than 200 million active users:

More than 50% of the country's population is under the age of 35, and this proportion will not change in the next decade. Traditionally, young people are more receptive to digital products, which, by the way, attracts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in this market.

The goal of the Indian currency reform was to reduce both cash turnover and the share of the shadow economy, and was introduced in November 2016. Despite the first shock experienced by people, this reform has naturally triggered the growth of the digital payments market.

In order to clearly understand how deeply the digital payment systems have penetrated in the life of an ordinary Indian citizen, it is enough to look at the following pictures:

As of today, there are more than 20 major digital wallet operators in India, the largest of which is Paytm.com. By the way, this operator got a $575 million investment from Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in 2015. Here are some of Paytm's results for the year 2016 that I could find on the Internet:



Source: trak.in

Paytm closed 2015 with an annual gross merchandise value of $3 billion, with more than 60% of it generated by the payments vertical. In 2016, management planned to bring the GMV to the level of $10 billion. It means that, if the proportion was maintained, the GMV of payments vertical hypothetically amounted to $6 billion.

Paytm's business model assumes the average commission of 2% from each payment transaction. To me, this seems realistic. It means that Paytm's annual revenue from the payment transactions in 2016 could potentially amount to $120 million, and if Paytm's growth continues, its revenue is likely to double this year.

The active audience of Paytm is 40% of the current WhatsApp's active audience in India. Therefore, in my opinion, it could be perfectly feasible for WhatsApp to surpass Paytm's results in the payment segment in the horizon of the next year, and this is only the beginning.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

The fact that WhatsApp - Facebook's reserve source of revenue growth - has come into play, should compel investment companies to recalculate their DCF models, increasing the expected Facebook's earnings. Accordingly, at a glance, the recommendation on Facebook remains strong-buy.

I don't have a trade position regarding Facebook shares. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis, because I am able to consider indicators impartially, without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides, even if they don't exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.