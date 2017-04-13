Chimera Investment Corp.: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy

Chimera Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:CIM) shares have had an amazing run in the last year. While I have sold out of Chimera Investment due to my growing anxiety over the mortgage REIT's unsustainable valuation, income investors don't seem to get enough of the company these days. With high-yield being a favorite of income investors again, Chimera Investment's shares have potential to run higher over the short haul, though. However, the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer compelling for new investors.

High-yield income vehicles have produced outstanding returns for investors over the last twelve months, and Chimera Investment is only one example. Other high-yield income vehicles including business development companies Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC), Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN), or Hercules Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGC) have seen a dramatic increase in their market valuation over the last year on the back of growing investor optimism. In case of Chimera Investment, income investors saw the company's share price climb ~48 percent in the last year.

On top of that significant price gain, income investors got a $0.48/share quarterly dividend in the first three quarters of 2016 as well as a special dividend of $0.50/share at the end of the 1st quarter. In other words, an investment in Chimera Investment was a VERY lucrative one.

However, the risks in the high-yield sector are growing by the day. That is not to say that a correction is imminent, but downside risks have clearly increased for most income vehicles in the mortgage REIT and business development company sectors.

Though Chimera Investment Corp. maintains good dividend coverage (which prompted the mortgage REIT to bump its 4th quarter dividend by $0.02/share to $0.50/share), there are reasons to be fearful.

Chimera Investment's shares have risen from ~$12 in February 2016 (when nobody wanted them!) to ~$20 today (when everyone wants them!). As a result, Chimera Investment's shares today are priced at a ~23 percent premium to book value, which is a steep price to pay, and they are significantly overbought, too.

The truth is that Chimera Investment's valuation - and valuations of high-yield income vehicles in general - are very stretched today, and that there is a good chance that shares have already run ahead of the fundamentals. With many high-yielders being priced for perfection and selling for inflated NII/FFO/book value multiples, investors may want to think about raising their cash levels in order to take advantage of an inevitable dip in high-yield valuations.

I have sold most of my high-yield income holdings in 2017 including Prospect Capital, Main Street Capital, and Chimera Investment because the air is getting thinner. The rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last year is not sustainable, and a correction will come, probably sooner rather than later. While Chimera Investment and other high-yield income vehicles could run higher in the next couple of months on the back of even stronger investor optimism, investors must understand that they pay a very high price for high-yield equity investments today. The reward-to-risk ratio in the high-yield sector is no longer appealing. Be fearful when others are greedy.

