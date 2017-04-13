Skechers Trades At An Unjustifiable Discount

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) investors have seen a great deal of volatility over the past year, and the stock is currently well off its 52-week highs, as can be seen below:

Source: Google Finance

The two-year stock chart looks even worse, as the steak peaked back in the summer of 2015. However, while I don't expect the stock to soar in the short-term, I do think that there are several key factors that should he lp the company outperform in the coming years. Additionally, on both a relative and intrinsic valuation level, the shares seem undervalued.

A quick recap on the company's business model, for those who aren't aware: Skechers designs and sells athletic and casual footwear to all demographic groups - i.e., women, men and children. The company sells its sneakers through three different channels: domestic wholesale, international wholesale and a retail segment. Skechers has retail stores both domestically, and internationally, though the bulk of its stores are domestic (roughly 2/3).

Competitive Landscape & Skecher's Niche

Let's turn to Skecher's competitive positioning. The company's main competitors are companies like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA). Interestingly, while Skechers has shifted focus to international markets in recent years, the company has a fairly strong position in the domestic market as well. According to the NPD Group, Skechers was actually the#2 footwear company in America as recently as 2015. This is a good market to be in, with Strategy Analytics projecting casual footwear to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2020. The Asia-Pacific region's growth is projected to be especially strong, at a 7.9% CAGR. This is good for Skechers, as they have a strong presence in that market.

The key to understanding Skecher's success, is realizing that Skechers largely targets the lower and mid section of the sneaker market. As many people are no doubt aware, sneakers overall are known for being a very trend/popularity driven market, with companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour dominating the high end of the market, with $200+ sneakers. This is achieved through strong brand positioning and athlete/celebrity endorsements, but it does bring a big risk to these companies. They risk being thought of as uncool, and seeing their sales implode.

Skechers doesn't have mindshare among the American public, particularly teens, as being as being one of the cool sneaker designers. Instead, the company sells quality sneakers for a fair price. The average selling price for sneakers to domestic wholesalers for Skechers was $22.89 (Source: 10-K). In contrast, the average selling price for sneakers overall is $61.15, also according to the NPD Group.

Now it's important to note that this is not a straight one to one comparison here. The company's domestic wholesale partners generally get a discount. Unfortunately, there isn't specific data available on the price that consumers pay for a pair of Skechers sneakers, or how much retailers pay, on average, for a pair of sneakers. The sources I could find seem to indicate that a retail store makes about a 20% profit margin on a pair of running shoes, but estimates do vary. There is also more than just the direct cost of the shoes, since the retailer has to allocate space for the product as well. Using this, we can get a rough ballpark estimate of $30-50 for a pair of Skechers sneakers though.

We can also compare the margins for Skecher's domestic wholesale business, and their retail business, 37.8% and 58% respectively. Given that the company sells the shoes themselves in the latter segment, a $30-50 price range per pair also makes sense.

There are also some rough estimates for one competitor, Nike, available. Nike sells around 25 pairs of sneakers a second, for a total of $1000, based on 2016 Q1 earnings. This equates to $40 in profit for them, per pair of sneakers.

Skechers has found their niche, making them less exposed to the fierce competition in the higher end of the sneaker market. It is also less likely for the company to face new competitors, given that few companies are likely to enter into the lower-mid tier, as margins are not as attractive. Currently, there are few other noteworthy competitors focused on this part of the market either.

Of course, the company does have higher end sneakers as well, mostly hovering around the $100-$150 range, but the majority of their sales take place at lower price levels. This provides a level of stability to their earnings, growth and to the strength of their brand.

Shift to Retail/International

The company's domestic performance has largely been driven by the strength of its retail business in recent years, rather than its domestic wholesale business. If you'll recall, the majority of its retail stores are located in America, and this segment saw 13.9% growth in the most recent quarter (Q4). In contrast, the domestic wholesale business actually saw a decrease in sales of 11.8%. While around 40% of this decline was due to Star Wars sneakers being introduced in the domestic wholesale segment in Q4 of 2016, the segment still saw a decline of around 7%, even when that one-time factor is accounted for.

The international wholesale business has also been quite strong, showing off growth of 17% in Q4. China has been especially strong for Skechers, with sales growing by 46%. This shift towards retail and international wholesale actually bodes well for Skechers, as both of these segments have significantly higher margins than domestic wholesale, which can be seen below:

Recently, Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser downgraded Skechers to a Negative rating, based on predicted weakness in domestic wholesale sales (though he has upgraded it back to Neutral after the stock fell over 10%). I don't doubt Poser's methodology - he may very well be right that the domestic wholesale business will miss and drag overall revenue down. Perhaps the revenue will even go down enough for Skechers to miss consensus.

However, the main driver for this stock is the international segment, and to a lesser extent, the retail segment. This can be seen from the company's Q4 earnings, where, as mentioned earlier, the international wholesale and retail segments grew significantly, while domestic wholesale revenue declined. Overall, Skechers saw revenue increase by 13% in 2016. The company soared nearly 20% the day after earnings.

Clearly, investors see this shift to international wholesale and retail as a positive. The reasons for this are simple; as mentioned above, the margins are much higher, even as Skechers' prices remain low. The fact that Skechers focuses on the Asia Pacific region for its international wholesale business is a positive for Skechers as well, given that this region overall has seen a lot of growth, and will likely continue to see very strong growth.

Valuation:

For the Comparable Companies analysis, I focused on footwear designers with similar market caps to Skechers. I compared the company to Under Armour, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), DSW (NYSE:DSW), Deckers (NASDAQ:DECK), and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW). It's important to note that not all of these companies, such as DSW, focus on sneakers like Skechers. However, I selected them because they were still in the same general market as Skechers, and of similar size.

I calculated my price target by looking at the forward P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. I averaged the mean/median price target I got from each ratio to get $34.61 and $31.48 respectively. I then averaged the two to get my comparable companies price target of $33.04.

I also ran a DCF for the company, and have pasted in a table of my key assumptions below:

Overall, I tried to be fairly conservative with my assumptions. The consensus is for Skechers to grow revenue at around 11.3% for 2017, but I undershot for the DCF, based on domestic wholesale doing even worse than expected. I had revenue growth moderate significantly, going from 13% to 7% by the end of the 5-year period.

I had gross margins staying the same for 2017, before gradually increasing, based on the shift to retail and international wholesale. For operating expenses, I simply took the average of the previous five years, holding it constant at 36% for my projected period.

I did have capex (as % of revenue) coming down, based on management commentary. They expect to cut capital expenditures by $75 million in 2017 (which equals 1.9% of projected revenue), despite opening 70-90 new stores. I then had capex gradually creep back up, though I don't see a reason for it to increase significantly, or hit the levels it did in 2015/2016, when the company was investing heavily in international wholesale infrastructure. In the future, Skechers is also intending to create joint ventures in foreign nations more often, vs. creating distribution centers to help facilitate sales to foreign retailers, which should help bring capex down.

My depreciation & amortization and change in working capital (both also as % of revenue) estimates were based on an average of the historical period. For the D&A, this may also prove conservative, since capex is coming down during this period as well.

I used the 10-year Treasury for my risk free-rate, which is currently at 2.3%. The pre-tax cost of debt was 3%, and this was simply based on the weighted average interest rate of the debt that the company currently has. Skecher's beta is 1.08, and I used 5.14% as the equity risk premium (expected market return - risk free rate). This gave me 7.8% for the cost of equity, when I plugged into the CAPM equation. The company is 98% equity, so the WACC ended up being 7.7% - very close to the cost of equity.

I used an EV/EVITDA exit multiple of 9.4x, based on the comparable companies I mentioned earlier. Based on that and the present value of the EBITDA in 2021, I derived a price target of $39.52 from the DCF.

Based on the average of the comps analysis and the DCF, my price target is $36.28. At this point, it's important to remind readers that while valuation is based on facts, it is ultimately an art, not a science. However, given that I have strived to be conservative in my assumptions and the current trading price of Skechers is around $25, I am fairly confident that the company is undervalued. I have also pasted below my Sensitivity Table, based on changing the Exit Multiple and WACC. The lowest price target, with a 7.4x Exit Multiple and 12% WACC still derives a price 20% higher than where Skechers is currently trading.

Potential Catalysts

In the beginning, I mentioned that I don't see the company surging anytime soon. However, I believe that the Susquehanna downgrade has brought the stock down enough for the current price to be a good entry point. The domestic wholesale segment doing poorly in Q1 is already priced in at this point. If this segment does better than expected, or the international wholesale/retail segments maintain their strength, the upcoming earnings report in late April may act as a catalyst.

Additionally, Skechers currently has no dividend or buyback in place. What the company does have is cash, and lots of it, as you can see below:

Skechers has seen their cash grow significantly over the past few years, and their cash pile may even exceed $1 billion by the end of 2017. The company only has $75 million in debt as well. This is compared to a $4 billion market cap.

Management was asked about whether they would consider returning some of the cash during the most recent earnings call, and here was the response:

"I'm not sure. We haven't had that discussion as of what point we do that. I would think when we decide to return some of that cash, and we think our big growth is over and we don't have a lot of building or distribution centers or new countries to open that the first step would be stock repurchase rather than dividends."

Not exactly heart warming for investors to hear, as it seems to play to the all too common belief that buybacks are only appropriate when the company isn't growing. Buybacks are appropriate when the company's shares are undervalued, and when there isn't another asset with superior returns they can invest in (i.e., another distribution center that will allow the company to earn a X% return on their investment). If Skechers has so much cash piling up on its balance sheet, it doesn't seem like there's another asset they could be investing in for superior returns.

However, I put this under the catalyst section, as it is clearly quite possible for Skechers to implement a sizeable buyback program, especially given how far its shares have fallen over the past two years. I could also see Wall Street analysts or buy-side funds putting pressure on the company to implement a buyback program. I don't see an activist investor getting involved though, as the company has a dual class share system, with the founder and his family controlling 46.7% of the voting power. The push for a share repurchase program would have to be implemented through persuasion, rather than force. Not to be repetitive, but again, given the amount of cash on the balance sheet, I don't think a rational argument would be difficult to make.

Risks & Conclusion:

I see the biggest risk arising from a potential trade war with foreign nations, particularly China. However, the risk of this has gone down a bit recently, with President Trump softening his rhetoric. China's trade as a % of GDP is also at 41%, vs. the USA which is at 28%, incentivizing the former to be more willing to compromise, especially given that they have a trade surplus with America.

There are also foreign exchange risks, as Skechers does not hedge their exposure. This may prove to be the year where that's the smart move though, with President Trump repeatedly making remarks on how the dollar is too strong, causing it to weaken.

Lastly, there is the general risk of Skechers just losing its appeal to customers. Given the focus on cheap and affordable sneakers, I think this is unlikely to happen, and certainly less likely than more hype driven sneaker designers, such as Nike and Adidas.

In conclusion, Skechers has a bright future ahead of it, based on fundamentals and key company drivers. I can't predict exactly when the company will start rising again, as there are few near-term catalysts, but I believe investors with a 1-2 year time horizon will be rewarded, as revenue and margins rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.