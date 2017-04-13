Selling Fear: Why Gilead Puts Look Good

Selling insurance (puts) on Gilead is worth considering for some investors as a means to collect attractive income now, and potentially own the shares at a lower price soon.

The Market Fear Index (the VIX) has spiked (relatively speaking) over the last several trading days, and we believe it presents an outstanding opportunity to pick up some extra income. In particular, we like selling puts on biopharmaceutical company Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). Granted, there are stocks offering much higher premiums now for selling puts (such as materials companies like CLF and FCX), but Gilead's premium has increased, and it's particularly attractive for a dividend stock that we'd like to own anyway, especially at a lower price.

For starters, here is a year-to-date chart of the VIX.

Clearly we've seen a spike over the last several trading days. Arguably, there are a variety of reasons for the spike (e.g. North Korea testing more nukes, Tillerson's comments on Russia, hedging bets from Europe regarding the April 23rd French election, or simply uncertainty about upcoming earnings season). And for reference, if you don't know, according to Wikipedia, the VIX is:

"a popular measure of the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, calculated and published by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (NASDAQ:CBOE). It is colloquially referred to as the fear index or the fear gauge."

However, considering the recent VIX spike, it is important to keep things in perspective. The following chart shows the Fear Index is still not as high as it was around Brexit last summer or during the November US elections.

And worth noting: market-wide fear is no where near the level it reached during the financial crisis, as shown in the next chart.

Nonetheless, fear has spike over the last few days, and we believe it has created an attractive opportunity to collect income by selling insurance (selling puts) on Gilead.

Gilead is cheap

Most investors know the Gilead story by now. Its stock price has been steadily declining as competition grows, patents will soon expire, and the pipeline is no guarantee of anything. And in the meantime, Gilead remains cash rich, and pays a juicy dividend, currently offering a 3.1% dividend yield.

In our view, there are clearly risks to Gilead's future which have prompted the sell-off, but the company does have value (it's very profitable), and at a certain point the low price is hard to ignore. For example, Truth Investor did a nice write-up on the bull case for Gilead in this article: Gilead Will Create Significant Shareholder Wealth.

Salient points include Gilead's moat in HCV and HIV, and the notion that investors are valuing Gilead as if it will never create significant value again.

For some added perspective, here is a look at Gilead's price-to-earnings ratio over the last 10 years.

Selling Gilead Puts is Attractive

As we've written in the past, Gilead put options are attractive, however the attractiveness has just increase over the last several trading days.

For example, here is a table of the income (premium) available for selling insurance (selling puts) in Gilead.

In particular, we like the $0.78 available for selling the May 19, 2017 puts. For reference, here is the same table from two weeks ago.

There are a variety of factors that impact the value of an option including the price of the underlying and the days until maturity. However, the biggest factor is the volatility, which has recently increased across equity markets, thereby making for a more attractive opportunity with regard to selling Gilead puts for income, in our view.

Specifically, we believe Gilead's low price is increasingly hard to ignore, and given the chance to own it at $62.50 (a 5.6% discount to its current price) within the next 36 days (until the put expires) is attractive to us. In particular, we can pick up some extra income now (that equates to an 12.3% return on an annualized basis, if you divide the premium by the strike price). If the puts don't get executed before they expire then we just keep that income. And if they do get executed, then we still get to keep the premium (income) plus we get to buy Gilead for 5.6% lower than its already low price.

Risks

Certainly this strategy is NOT appropriate for everyone. One of the big risks is that (unless you're comfortable using leverage to buy the shares if they are put to you) you need to keep extra cash in your account to buy the shares if they are put to you. This extra cash could cause you to miss out on any potential market rally over the next month between now and the options expiration. And importantly, the market often does rally after periods of heightened volatility.

Another risk is leverage. If you don't keep cash on hand to buy these shares if they are put to you, then your account must be approved for leverage whereby you borrow the money to buy the shares if they are put to you. The charge for using leverage can be nearly 1.5% annually for smaller account sizes (less for large accounts). Additionally, using leverage to buy stocks increases your risk, and this strategy is simply not appropriate for many investors. However if you are comfortable with the risk, this is a strategy that can increase your reward, and in this particular case we believe that keeping your account fully invested (no cash), and then using leverage to buy the shares if they are put to you, is attractive.

Conclusion

Gilead is cheap. And despite recent price declines, it does have significant long-term value and a healthy dividend yield. Also, selling Gilead put options is attractive for some investors given that the recent increase in market volatility has increased the income (premium) available for selling the puts. Regardless of whether the shares get put to you before they expire, you get to keep the income. And if they do get put to you then you'll own an already attractively-priced value stock at an even more attractive price.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.