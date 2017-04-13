Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Neurocrine's Big Win; Spotlight On Idera Pharmaceuticals

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Idera Pharmaceuticals is below.

Speaking of which, Neurocrine Biosciences got a big FDA approval after the bell on Tuesday and has seen a rash of positive analyst commentary this week as a result.

The biotech sector continues to drift aimlessly within a tight trading range and almost all movement across the sector is currently due to company specific news and events.

One of the great mistakes is to judge policies and programs by their intentions rather than their results. ―Milton Friedman

Note: The Biotech Forum is running a Tax Day Weekend promotion. From now until midnight EST Tuesday, April 18, free 14-day trials will be enabled to the fourth-most-subscribed service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. Check out our reviews. I hope to see you on our Live Chat feature in the near future.

The biotech sector continues to meander in a tight trading range, as it has for some two months now. We begin trading Thursday at almost the precise level we did a year. Tweets about "drug pricing" have dried up as has M&A activity across the sector. Earnings season for the industry starts late in the month and absent any catalyst or a hiccup or rally in the overall market, this high beta part of equities is likely to continue to just drift. Any movement is likely to be at the individual stock level based on company specific events.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

We got an important approval from the FDA since our last update. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) got the greenlight for its compound Ingrezza to treat Tardive Dyskinesia which afflicts some 500,000 individuals in the U.S. alone. I did a positive profile on the company in February and still think it has longer term upside even after Wednesday's ~20% rally. Another SA contributor also provided an updated investment view on Neurocrine after FDA approval yesterday.

Small cap Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) also saw a 20% move of its own in its stock on Wednesday. The firm disclosed positive topline results from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial with SB208, a topical, silicone based antifungal gel under development for the treatment of infections caused by dermatophytes. Results should allow the company to evaluate and proceed with late-stage development opportunities in cutaneous fungal infections

Microcap Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) is likely to see heavy buying in its shares today. After the best Wednesday, this potential NASH play announced positive preclinical results for lead product candidate OCR-002 (ornithine phenylacetate). Specifically, data showed that the "investigator-sponsored preclinical study in a rat model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) showed the addition of OCR-002 significantly reduced the progression of fibrosis compared to untreated NAFLD rats while substantially reducing liver/body ratio, hepatic lipid content and hepatic collagen.

Full results will be presented next week at The International Liver Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver in Amsterdam. It is important to note that Ocera started trading Thursday with less than a $30 million market capitalization. Although encouraging, these are also very early stage results.

'Consumer advocate' or 'patent troll' Kyle Bass, depending on your bent, may be throwing in the towel after a couple of high profile setbacks. If so, this would be positive for much of the drug industry as the hedge fund manager has pursued many patent lawsuits while simultaneously shorting the underlying stock.

Not surprisingly given the approval of Ingrezza, Neurocrine Biosciences has been reiterated as a Buy by four analyst firms in the last 48 hours including J P Morgan and Jefferies. Price targets proffered range from $60 to $72 a share. Oppenheimer is particularly impressed with Ingrezza's clean label noting ""The label does not contain a black-box warning and cites only that Ingrezza may cause somnolence or QT prolongation, which we see as a key benefit in communicating with physicians and patients. Potential competitors have a black-box warning for suicidality."

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), which we gave a "thumbs up" to in December before its recent ~45% rally, continues to garner increasingly positive analyst commentary over the past two weeks. Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $100 price target yesterday. This follows J.P. Morgan's reissued Buy rating and $83 price target last week. A five-star ranked analyst (TipRanks) from Goldman raised his price target from $65 to $103 on March 31st noting upcoming potential trial catalysts from the firm.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was reiterated as a Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald with a $56 price target yesterday. Canaccord Genuity put the same price target on Aerie when it reissued its Buy rating on April 9th. Canaccord's analyst noted one reason for his enthusiasm "We expect Aerie could report top-line data for the second Roclatan MERCURY trial soon. We believe prior success in the first combo trial, MERCURY-1, bodes well for expected results from MERCURY-2, which is an identical design".

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In today's Spotlight feature we look at Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). The name is coming up on my "10 Year Rule", but has had a few positive developments over the last six months or so. In addition, its seems to be a stock I get asked about once a week and have not taken a deeper look, until now.

Company Overview:

Idera Pharmaceuticals is a Boston based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that came public late in 2007 just before the financial crisis hit full bore. The company is focused on development and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It has two main technology platforms to create drug candidates. Toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The company currently has an approximate market capitalization of $325 million and the stock goes for around $2.25 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has numerous early stage drug candidates as can be seen from clicking here. Despite being public for almost a decade, the company has only one important trial milestone on the horizon. This is for its compound IMO - 8400 targeting Dermatomyositis. This is a rare connective-tissue disease related to polymyositis that is characterized by inflammation of the muscles and the skin. The affliction is a systemic disorder that may also affect the joints, the esophagus, the lungs, and the heart. The company initiated a Phase 2 trial late in 2015 that should be fully enrolled sometime this year with results out in the first half of 2018.

Its other advancing compound is IMO - 2125. The company has initiated the first of several clinical trials with intratumoral delivery IMO-2125, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors-the currently approved treatment for several solid tumor types. It has shown encouraging early results. Both compounds are TLR antagonists. The company has also generated over 20 compounds using its Third Generation Antisense Technology Platform but they are at an even earlier stage of development.

In November of last year, the company licensed its compound IMO - 9200 to Vivelix Pharmaceuticals. IMO - 9200 is an orally available synthetic oligonucleotide-based antagonist of toll-like receptor 7,8 and 9 aimed at acute and chronic inflammation in the GI tract. In this positive development, Idera got a $15 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to $140 million in additional milestones and escalating royalties from mid-single-digit to low double-digits. Idera will also be eligible for up to $52.5 million in milestones and the same royalty structure for the back-up compounds.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company ended 2016 with just over $100 million which should get Idera into the second half of 2018 with it current trial schedule. Despite debuting on the market almost 10 years ago and having decent market size, Idera is only covered by two analyst firms I can find. Wedbush assumed coverage of the shares as a Buy with a $6 price target on January 31st. Three weeks ago, JMP Securities initiated the shares as a Buy with a $8 price target.

Outlook:

Idera does have multiple "shots on goal", is well funded for the moment and I like the license deal to Vivelix. The stock also had a decent amount of insider buying in 2016. That being said, Idera is years away from any commercial success and will need at least one more funding round to get there provided trial development goes well. I cannot recommend a purchase of this name especially given its disappointing shareholder return history to this point. However, I think Idera does belong on a "watch list" and is worth revisiting next year as trial development proceeds.

Capitalism tries for a delicate balance: It attempts to work things out so that everyone gets just enough stuff to keep them from getting violent and trying to take other people's stuff. ―George Carlin

Thank you and happy hunting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AERI, NBIX, SAGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.