InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/12/17: NS, APO, VIRT, GLO

Includes: AGEN, APO, CRTO, ELVT, EWBC, GLO, GLQ, GOOG, HESM, MPWR, NOW, NS, OMAM, QLYS, TTD, VIRT, WFC
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/12/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS);
  • Clough Gl Eq Fd (NYSEMKT:GLQ);
  • Clough Gl Op Fd (NYSEMKT:GLO), and;
  • Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Bmc Stock (STCK);
  • Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS);
  • Om Asset Mgt (NYSE:OMAM);
  • Servicenow (NYSE:NOW);
  • Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and;
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC);
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and;
  • Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Hess Midstream Partners (Pending:HESM), and;
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Greehey William DIR Nustar Energy NS JB* $14,998,860
2 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $11,465,362
3 Hess John B CB,CEO Hess Midstream Partners HESM JB* $4,750,650
4 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Op Fd GLO B $1,764,687
5 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $1,562,255
6 Niemiec David W DIR Hess Midstream Partners HESM JB* $575,000
7 Technology Crossover Mgt V PT,BO Elevate Credit ELVT JB* $520,000
8 Saba Capital Mgt BO Clough Gl Eq Fd GLQ B $343,883
9 Armen Garo H CB,CEO Agenus AGEN B $334,520
10 Hill Dan J DIR Nustar Energy NS JB* $231,750

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Berkshire Hathaway BO Wells Fargo WFC S $383,924,256
2 Luddy Frederic B DIR Servicenow NOW AS $8,657,757
3 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo S A CRTO AS $5,215,321
4 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Trade Desk TTD S $3,370,439
5 Bain Peter L CEO,DIR Om Asset Mgt OMAM AS $2,012,539
6 Drummond David C VP Alphabet GOOG AS $1,660,390
7 Courtot Philippe F CB,CEO,BO Qualys QLYS AS $1,471,692
8 Rea Jeffrey Gene DIR Bmc Stock STCK AS $1,398,375
9 Moyer James C DIR Monolithic Power MPWR AS $1,371,737
10 Ng Dominic CEO,DIR East West Bancorp EWBC S $1,344,194

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

