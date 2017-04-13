Tesla Is Not 'Doomed'

Source

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has fallen from its record highs of over $313 per share following a flurry of pessimism from industry voices, growing short interest, and profit taking in the stock. This article will address a major bearish argument against Tesla, namely that its business model is flawed because of weak margins on its vehicle sales.

Based on my calculations, I believe Tesla's business model is quantifiably sound and will benefit from scale - something promised by its upcoming Model 3 launch expected later in 2017. My position is based on the information provided in Tesla's 2016 income and cash flow statements.

Pricing Pressure: A Key Argument from Tesla Bears

Bob Lutz, former chairman or General Motors (NYSE:GM), says Tesla is "doomed" and calls the company's valuation "inexplicable," and its new battery factory a "joke."

His strong language is predicated on an uncomfortable problem in Tesla's business model. According to information presented in CNBC, Tesla loses money on every vehicle it sells. This is a problem because, if it is true, Tesla won't really benefit from top line growth, and its business model is flawed.

In 2016, Tesla generated revenues of $7.00b, $6.35b of which is attributable to the core automotive segment. The automotive segment had COGS of $4.75b. This represents a gross profit of $1.6b and a gross profit margin of 25%.

Tesla had operating expenses of $2.27b for the year, but $830m was used for R&D leaving $1.44b of what I call "non-discretionary" overhead to be divided between Tesla's three core divisions. The automotive segment represents 91% of Tesla's total revenue, so it will be attributed 91% of this "non-discretionary" overhead ($1.3b).

On the cash flow statement, Tesla reports D&A of around 950,000 and stock-based compensation of $330m for a total of $1.2b in non-cash expenditures that can be subtracted from the $4.75b in COGS for the automotive segment. The non-cash expenditures of D&A and stock-based comp are subtracted from COGS to better reflect the cash cost of producing Tesla's vehicles.

Automotive Revenue $6.35b Automotive COGs ($4.75b) D&A $0.95b 91% of 'Discretionary Overhead ($1.30b) Total $1.25b - 20% margin

Conclusion

By generating an adjusted (by me) operating cash flow margin of 20% revenue, Tesla's business model is not broken as Bub Lutz suggests. No doubt, some of Tesla's success is due to government assistance, but the numbers do not lie. As it stands, Tesla will benefit from scale. And that means the company's business model is fundamentally sound with all other factors held constant as it relates to information provided in Tesla's 2016 10-K.

