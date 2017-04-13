AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Stays Below 30%

The current streak of consecutive weeks with bearish sentiment at or above its historical average is the longest such streak in nearly five years.

The percentage of individual investors expecting stocks to rise in price is below 30% for a second consecutive week. The latest AAII Sentiment Survey also shows a rise in neutral sentiment and a decline in pessimism.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, is modestly higher (0.7 percentage points) at 29.0%. Prior to this month, optimism had not been below 30% since last November's election. This week is also the 12th out of the last 13 with optimism below its historical average of 38.5%.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, rose 1.6 percentage points to 33.6%. The rise keeps neutral sentiment above its historical average of 31% for the fourth consecutive week.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, pulled back by 2.2 percentage points to 37.4%. Even with the decline, pessimism remains at or above its historical average of 30.5% for the ninth consecutive week and the 12th out of the last 13 weeks.

The current streak of consecutive weeks with bearish sentiment at or above its historical average is the longest such streak in nearly five years. Pessimism stayed above its historical average for 15 consecutive weeks between August 30 and December 6, 2012.

The potential impact that President Trump could have on the domestic and global economy continues to cause uncertainty and/or concern among some individual investors, while encouraging others. At the same time, prevailing valuations and the lack of downside volatility have increased concern about the potential for a forthcoming drop in stock prices.

This week's special question asked AAII members how, if at all, they have adjusted their stock investing strategies recently. Responses were very mixed. The largest group, 22% of all respondents, said that they have not made any change. Approximately 21% said that they've sold stocks and boosted their cash positions. Some of these respondents expressed concerns about the potential for a drop in stock prices or geopolitical turmoil. Nearly 11% are seeking yield, either via dividend-paying stocks or real estate investment trusts (REITs). Almost 9% favor value, while 6% expressed a preference for large-cap stocks.

Here's a sampling of the responses:

"No change. I don't try to time the markets."

"I'm focusing more on yield. It's the proverbial 'bird in the hand.'"

"Freeing up cash in anticipation of a pullback."

"Large cap to be more conservative."

"Value. It's always a smart play."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 29.0%, up 0.7 percentage points

Neutral: 33.6%, up 1.6 percentage points

Bearish: 37.4%, down 2.2 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987 and asks AAII members whether they think stock prices will rise, remain essentially flat or fall over the next six months. The survey period runs from Thursday (12:01 a.m.) to Wednesday (11:59 p.m.). The survey and its results are available online here.

