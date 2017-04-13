A Review Of Berkshire's Price To Book History

At today's multiple of 1.44, Berkshire looks moderately expensive based on recent history but a reasonable value when compared to longer term valuation multiples.

Over the past 9 years Berkshire's Price to Book value has reset to a 1.32 average compared to a 1.79 average dating back to 1990.

Warren Buffett will buy Berkshire Hathaway stock back when its price is 1.2 times book value -- call this the "Buffett Put".

Purpose of this Analysis

The goal of this analysis is to examine the Price to Book valuation history of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) to determine if investors should be willing to pay a price for Berkshire stock above the 1.2 multiple Warren Buffett is willing to pay.

Today the stock is selling for 1.44 times book. Is this a good entry point for new investment? If not, does historical performance provide a new investor with guidance about an appropriate price to book entry point?

Before getting into the analysis, I want to recognize the March 1 Seeking Alpha post by Eric Sprague. His breakdown of Berkshire's asset values is a must-read. He concludes his commentary by noting that "Berkshire doesn't appear to be as undervalued as it has been in the past."

As this analysis will show, one key to assessing Berkshire's current valuation - as measured by price to book - is determining the dates "in the past" for comparison.

Here is the punch line: If Berkshire's price to book multiple today is compared to its average since 1990, it is relatively cheap. Change the comparison to since 2000 and Berkshire's current valuation is exactly the same as the average of the past 64 quarters. Change the comparison to just the quarters since 2008 and Berkshire looks moderately expensive.

So which is it? Cheap, reasonable, or expensive?

The "Buffett Put" at 1.2 Times Book Value

Warren Buffett has created a "Buffett Put" giving investors insight into his strong confidence in Berkshire's true value as a long-term investment.

In 2014 and 2016 shareholder letters Buffett discussed Berkshire's stock buyback principles. In 2014 he stated Berkshire would buy back stock if the valuation fell to 1.2 times book. In his more recent 2016 letter to shareholders, Buffett carefully crafted new language confirming the 1.2 multiple guidance, but cautioned investors to not read the confirmation as an outright guarantee.

In 2014 shareholders' letter Buffett wrote:

"As I've long told you, Berkshire's intrinsic value far exceeds its book value. Moreover, the difference has widened considerably in recent years. That's why our 2012 decision to authorize the repurchase of shares at 120% of book value made sense. Purchases at that level benefit continuing shareholders because per-share intrinsic value exceeds that percentage of book value by a meaningful amount. We did not purchase shares during 2013, however, because the stock price did not descend to the 120% level. If it does, we will be aggressive."

Other companies do buybacks but this one is unique. Buffett targeted a price cap based on price to book. Check out other companies' commitments to do buybacks. Most describe a dollar commitment, not a disciplined price target capping the price at which the firm is willing to pay to buy back its own stock.

In Berkshire's 2016 annual report Buffett expanded on his 2014 commentary about buybacks.

While confirming plans to buy when the stock price declined to 120% or less than book value, he offered several critical new insights to investors regarding the Buffett Put.

First, Berkshire will not "prop" the stock price at 120%. I suspect the purpose of this statement is to diffuse the notion that Buffett has created a put providing downside protection to investors. Nonetheless, as long as the 1.2 price to book statement stands, this is exactly what he has done. For investors looking for downward protection in an uncertain market, Berkshire has created a unique value proposition for its investors.

And second, Buffett highlights that 1.2 times book is actually a "significant discount to Berkshire's intrinsic value." This statement raises the question: how high a multiple of book should Berkshire investors be willing to pay and still be confident about margin of safety?

Here are the key buyback comments from the 2016 Letter:

"To recap Berkshire's own repurchase policy: I am authorized to buy large amounts of Berkshire shares at 120% or less of book value because our Board has concluded that purchases at that level clearly bring an instant and material benefit to continuing shareholders. By our estimate, a 120%-of-book price is a significant discount to Berkshire's intrinsic value , a spread that is appropriate because calculations of intrinsic value can't be precise.

The authorization given me does not mean that we will "prop" our stock's price at the 120% ratio . If that level is reached, we will instead attempt to blend a desire to make meaningful purchases at a value-creating price with a related goal of not over-influencing the market."

Buffett goes on to write that "it's no fun" when "partners" (i.e., shareholders) pay too much to own Berkshire shares.

"To date, repurchasing our shares has proved hard to do. That may well be because we have been clear in describing our repurchase policy and thereby have signaled our view that Berkshire's intrinsic value is significantly higher than 120% of book value. If so, that's fine. Charlie and I prefer to see Berkshire shares sell in a fairly narrow range around intrinsic value, neither wishing them to sell at an unwarranted high price - it's no fun having owners who are disappointed with their purchases - nor one too low. Furthermore, our buying out "partners" at a discount is not a particularly gratifying way of making money. Still, market circumstances could create a situation in which repurchases would benefit both continuing and exiting shareholders. If so, we will be ready to act."

Berkshire Hathaway Price & Book Value History 1990 -2017

If Berkshire's Price to Book value matters to Buffett, it should matter to other investors.

Chart 1 shows the year-end price of BRK.A since 1990. (Berkshire's BRK.A stock price history has been chosen for this analysis since its history dates back longer than BRK.B which first started trading in 1996.)

Chart 1

Impressive as Berkshire's long term stock price appreciation has been, as chart 2 shows, not surprising, the ride has not been straight up. There have been six different times since 1990 when Berkshire's year-over-year stock price return was negative. Looking at returns since 2000, through the ups and downs, Berkshire has averaged 9.9% stock price growth. For the year ending March 31, 2017, Berkshire appreciated 17.1%.

Chart 2

Chart 3 changes the lens from a 1-year change in stock price by quarter to a 5-year view. Since 1990 BRK.A has an average 5-year stock price appreciation of 113%, a growth rate almost identical to the most recent 5-year period from Q2 2012 to Q1 2017.

Chart 3 also shows that any Berkshire investor who bought shares in certain quarters of 1998, 2004 and 2007 experienced negative 5-year returns. This is a reminder to investors that investments in even as great a company as Berkshire can lose money over 5 years if the investor pays too much for the stock initially.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shifts the analysis to Price to Book history. Since 1990 Berkshire's average price to book is 1.79. Notably, the median price to book over those same 109 quarters is much lower at 1.55, proving the sky high valuations in 1997 and 1998 were outliers.

Since 2000 the price to book multiple average fell to 1.47, a number almost identical to the multiple at the end of the first quarter of this year.

Narrow the time to the quarters since Q4 2008 (height of Financial Crisis), and the average price to book declines to 1.32.

Also, though not highlighted on chart 4, the 27-year quarter-end low price to book value multiple for BRK.A was 1.10 (March 31, 2011).

Chart 4

Chart 5 is a histogram showing the number of quarters since 1990 when Berkshire's price to book value reached certain multiples. For example, during 18 of the past 109 quarters, Berkshire's price to book value ended the quarter between 1.30 and 1.39.

It should be noted that during 11 quarters - all between 1995 and 1998 -- the price to book exceeded 2.4 times. In contrast, since the fourth quarter of 2008, Berkshire's price to quarter-end book exceeded 1.5 just once (1.55 on 12/31/2014) and exceeded 1.4 just five times.

During three quarters of 2011 the price to book fell to modern lows of 1.10 - 1.18.

As of 4/11/2017 the price to book is 1.44.

Chart 5

Chart 6 marries the price to book valuation data with 1-year stock price change data. This chart indicates Berkshire investors have seen the best average one year returns when the price to book value hit peak levels. When Berkshire has ended a quarter with a price to book greater than 2.4 (which has happened 11 times as depicted in the prior chart), the average return over the next year is 26%. These extraordinary returns were achieved during the second half of the 1990s when GDP grew a robust 4%+ and investor over-confidence led to the tech bubble.

On the other end of the valuation spectrum -- during the 35 quarters when the price to book was less than 1.4 -- the average annual stock price appreciation is a still impressive 22%.

What is not shown in chart 6 is the standard deviation of the returns by price to book. Variation in returns is 50% greater when the price to book multiple is greater than 2.4 than when less than 1.4. This difference is important because it indicates that investor returns are much safer, that is, less volatile, when price to book is less than 1.4 compared to greater than 2.4.

Chart 6

Chart 7 examines the average change in stock price five years after a quarter-ending price to book value. This chart shows that a Berkshire investor, on average, has seen stock price appreciation at every valuation level. Investors in Berkshire may be encouraged that average 5-year returns are all greater than 100% (meaning at least doubled in price) when the company's price to book has been below 1.5.

Chart 7

Conclusions

The "Buffett Put" - a buyer of shares at 1.2 times book -- indicates Warren Buffett is highly confident in the intrinsic value of Berkshire Hathaway.

The Buffett Put also reminds shareholders that valuations matter.

BRK.A has had a quarter-ending price to book multiple of less than 1.2 just six times since 1990; never has the price to book fallen below 1.10 during this time.

Berkshire investors who have acquired shares below 1.4 times book have more than doubled their money over five years.

However, one year losses are certainly possible, even when buying at prices less than 1.4 times book.

During the 33 quarter-ends since 1990 when BRK.A was less than 1.4 times book, investors experienced a loss one year later four times; the average one year loss was -8%.

The worst one year loss for investors buying at less than 1.4 times book was -14.2% -- the return for investors from September 30, 2010. The 5 year return from 9/30/2010 was 56%, and through 3/31/2017, the return is exactly 100%.

Based on this analysis I can well understand why long-term investors would be buyers of BRK.A and BRK.B at today's prices which do not seem unreasonably out of line with history.

More value-oriented investors may wish to try to time the purchase by waiting for price to book multiple to fall back to the average since 2009 of 1.32 which suggests a 9% decline from today's prices; while waiting for the decline in price to book, in the meantime Berkshire will continue to build book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.