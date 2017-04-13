Sears Equity Is Worth Bupkis - But What A Short Squeeze

Eventually, despite the fun rally, if you happen to have low ticked it or caught parts of the move, Sears' equity will be zero, so don't get greedy.

This is purely a short squeeze, as the shorts got too zealous and shorted too much of SHLD during the first two weeks of February.

As some of my avid readers know, I am a big fan of short squeezes. After all, there is nothing better than catching a free ride on the back of a Jeep, driven by Bruce Berkowitz and Eddie Lampert, while riding a hoverboard (see Back to the Future II video). Lo and behold, since Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) shares traded down to a 52 week low of $5.50, in early February 2017, shares have squeezed smartly, and traded as high as $13.93, yesterday. From trough to peak, that is a 153% move in two months time.

For readers unfamiliar, as of its FY16 10-K filing, Sears had 107.15 million shares outstanding. Due to Eddie Lampert's, recent insider purchases, he and affiliates now have 50% equity ownership. If Eddie is Batman then Bruce Berkowitz is Robin and, Robin owns 26% of SHLD's shares.

Affiliates of Edward S. Lampert, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, collectively own approximately 48% of the outstanding shares of our common stock at January 28, 2017. (SHLD FY16 10-K pg. 13)

Fairholme owned approximately 26% of our outstanding common stock at January 28, 2017 (excluding shares of common stock that Fairholme may acquire within 60 days upon the exercise of warrants to purchase shares of our common stock). (SHLD FY16 10-K pg. 106)

Here are the institutional holders list.

So Eddie Lampert and affiliates owns (54.24 million shares) and Berkowitz (Fairholme Capital Management) owns (27.7 million shares), so this leaves a float of roughly 25.2 million shares, as both Batman and Robin burned their Cortesian escape boats, years ago, and their shares aren't eligible for securities lending programs.

Let's look at the number of shares short, Sears. Per the WSJ, as of March 31, 2017, the number of shares short SHLD dropped by 789K to 16.775 million.

As GuruFocus can be a touch slow to update its short interest data, I had to use the more timely WSJ data. However, GuruFocus has a better short interest data chart, so take a look at SHLD's recent short interest history. Notice how from January 31, 2017 through February 15, 2017, short interest jumped by an additional 2.83 millions shares over that short time period.

As my avid readers also know, I have written quite extensive about the unique setup that is tailor made for a short squeeze in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) (see my recent piece: Who Is The Patsy At The GNC Poker Table?). I think the data is quite clear that this excessive shorting, during the first two weeks of February, drove down the prices of SHLD and recent short covering has created this squeeze. The April 15, 2017 short interest will be interesting to observe, but it doesn't take a Rocket Scientist to work out that it has come down during the first two weeks of April.

Despite SHLD's terrible fundamentals and the virtual certainty that its equity, eventually, is worth zero, speculators made a lot of money deftly as hoverboard riders that hitched to the vehicles of the right Masters of the Universe.

In terms of the fundamentals of Sears, this chart says it all. Sears is a zombie walking, Lampert and Berkowitz are keeping it alive on life support so they can devise a plan to take ownership of SHLD's remaining assets in the form of issuing expensive debt that will eventually convert to equity.

For perspective, look at Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) appliance sales. HD's appliance sales in FY16 were almost as much of all of Sears' hardline sales.

Take a look at Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) appliance sales. North of $3 billion for the appliances segment. The major hardware stores like Home Depot and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Best Buy have siphoned Sears' once strong foothold and market share presence, in appliances, like Daniel Day Lewis's milkshake analogy in There Will Be Blood.

Qualitatively, if you ever visit a Sears store, the years of Lampert's lack of both innovation and capital expenditures are noticeable. This Master of the Universe's great experiment is an epic and sad failure that costs all of Sears stakeholders dearly.

Takeaway

If you were lucky enough to have low ticked Sears' February 2017 drop, driven by the sharp net short interest increase during the first two weeks of February, and were then lucky enough to have ridden this short squeeze then I tip my cap to you. However, notwithstanding the remote possibility that Lampert and Berkowitz buy the rest of the float, the equity of Sears will meet its date with destiny, which means, eventually its stock will be zero. In today's hyper competitive retail environment, I can't think of any reason or way for Sears to compete. This failure rests 100% at the hands of Eddie Lampert.

