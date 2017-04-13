Is Plug Power Still A Speculative Bet?

In June last year, I wrote about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and called it a speculative stock at best. Plug power shareholders have been holding it with a hope of one day benefiting as fuel cell technology replaces the lead-acid batteries. Some of these shareholders/traders might have made some gains as the company announced a deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, my concerns about profitability still remain and I still believe it is a little risky to hold it as a long-term investment. The pop in stock price was normal as most small-cap stocks behave this way when a deal with a major player is announced. It showed almost a similar trend in 2014 when the deal with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) was announced and it went over $8. However, as the euphoria settled, it started to come down. I am expecting it to show the same trend here as well.

The deal looks good for Plug Power, but the execution is still vague. The company will get $70 million in revenue from Amazon during the current year, which will almost double its 2016 full-year revenue of $86 million. However, in order to meet the increased demand, the company will surely incur more operating expenses. In the last five years, while revenue has risen, the proportion of operating expenses has declined slightly, which is natural. The operating expenses will not rise at the same magnitude as revenues. Revenue more than doubled from 2013 to 2014 while the operating expenses (SG&A) went up by more than 50%. R&D expenses also rose which contributed to a considerable rise in overall operating expenses. If the company is able to implement this order without incurring too much in operating expenses, then we might see it report operating profit at the end of the year. However, in order to achieve this, Plug Power will need to restrict its production expenses as well. The table below has been updated for 2016 full-year figures. The previous table only had values till the end of 2015.

Date sourced from SEC filings. Calculations done by the author.

Rising revenue has been enhancing the gross margin in the last two years and for the first time in five years we can see positive gross margin in 2016. This happened despite a fall in revenue. Operating and net margins, on the other hand, have taken a hit due to the lower full-year revenue figures and higher operating expenses. Since the company is not generating any cash, it has to depend on external sources of cash. As a result, the dilution for current shareholders is still going on as the share count increased during the last year as well.

The deal with Amazon also poses another threat to current shareholders in terms of possible dilution. Plug Power issued warrants to Amazon to purchase more than 55 million shares in the next few years. These warrants will vest at different stages and are tied to payments from Amazon. Exercise price for the first stage vested warrants, which gives Amazon an option to buy almost 35 million shares at $1.1893, is extremely generous. If Plug Power truly benefits from this deal and the margins show fundamental improvement, then the stock price will rise. Amazon will be able to recoup a substantial amount it will be paying to Plug Power for services. It is still unclear whether Amazon wants to hold a position in the company for the long term or they will be using these warrants to just bring down the overall cost. If they truly believe in the technology, then it is possible that they will want to hold a considerable position in order to get their hands on the future developments in the field. Whatever Amazon does with those shares, it is clear that there will be further dilution for the current shareholders.

Plug Power also issued more than 10.5 million shares as Tech Opportunities exercised their warrants to purchase shares at $1.50/share. This is another dilutive event for current shareholders. Plug Power received around $15.7 million from the transaction and gave another warrant to buy more than 5.25 million shares at $2.69/share. This stock issue along with the conversion of series D preferred stock into more than 9.5 million shares has resulted in adding more than 20 million shares to the outstanding share base of the company. Almost 10% dilution has already taken place in the first three and a half months of the year.

I still believe that Plug Power is a speculative stock and it is not suitable for investors looking for long-term, stable investments. Sure, it can pay off big if the company is able to generate profit and cash in the next few quarters, or if it is able to get another big player on board. However, as I mentioned above, the economics of the deal are still unclear and the execution might present some challenges. It is a good stock for traders but long-term investors should avoid it.