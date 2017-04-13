Why EV Charging Networks Haven't Taken Off: They're Expensive

It's been six years since the launch of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf. The model has sold over 250,000 units. In fact, adding up all plug-in cars (both hybrid and pure electric models), by the end of 2016 there were about 2 million of these cars on the road.

It sounds like a fantastic business opportunity. Many people don't have a garage. Or they do, but cannot be bothered to make the necessary installation. Even if they can charge at home, they will often have to make long trips or several consecutive short trips that don't allow them to recharge (enough) at home, or they may just happen to park somewhere for a couple hours and decide it would be great to top off their batteries. Case in point: most Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) owners probably can charge at home, but still they Supercharge about 1,000kWh per year.

Who wouldn't want this money? In principle the list of parties interested in monetizing electricity is staggering. Apart from dedicated charging networks, the companies deploying this infrastructure could include anyone from carmakers such as Nissan and General Motors (NYSE:GM), to retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), through utilities like NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG).

And yet, the main complaint from EV advocates and commentators is that "the infrastructure isn't there" (yet). There are only a handful of dedicated networks, and they aren't exactly thriving. For example, NRG sold its charging business for an undisclosed amount - a strange behavior if they really believe there is a future in this business.

The objective of this article is examining why these charging networks haven't taken off. The answer turns out to be simple: cost.

The auto math

Much of the appeal in driving an EV is saving money. For example, assuming a combustion sedan which gets 30mpg and gasoline that goes for the current US average of $2.30 a gallon, the cost per mile is 7.67 cents. If instead you drove a Chevy Bolt, which gets about 3.5 miles per kWh, and paid the average US residential rate of 12.2 cents per kWh, then you'd be paying 3.39 cents per mile.

Some people may point out that on paper the Bolt gets 4 miles per kWh, not 3.5. There are two problems with that figure. First of all, real-world range is almost always worse than EPA tests. Second, there are charging inefficiencies that I didn't take into account: for every kWh of alternating current that you get from the grid, about 10% are lost in conversion to direct current, and another 10% delivering DC to the battery. So if you get 1kWh from the grid, what goes into the battery will only be enough for 3.2 or 3.6 miles, not 4. For simplicity purposes we'll stick with 3.5 miles per kWh, though of course the actual figure will always vary in real life.

In short: for the Bolt driver to pay as much as the combustion driver, he'd have to fork out 7.67 cents/mile x 3.5 miles/kWh = 27 cents per kWh. As long as he's paying less than that, he's saving money.

The charger math

The problem is that the few commercial charging networks seem to have problems getting to that price - and the one that is publicly traded is losing money hand over fist. But first, it's worth spending a minute checking charging technology and parlance.

You may have heard about "Level 2" charging. It refers to charging stations that deliver more power than a simple home plug (Level 1), but still output alternating current: the car's on-board power electronics do the AC-to-DC conversion, just as your laptop's power brick does. These stations max out at 20kW in theory. In practice, most Level 2 stations cannot reach 20kW - and most EVs cannot convert to DC this amount of power. (Confusingly enough, the hardware that does the AC-to-DC conversion inside the car is usually called... charger. Teslas can take 9.6kW with the standard hardware, and 19.2kW if you buy the $2,000 second charger.)

Even if stations could provide 20kW and cars could take it, this power delivered over an hour would only provide about 70 miles of range. Furthermore, since Level 2 hardware can be installed in a garage, there is little incentive for owners to pay for it on the go: they will only get the same charging speed they get at home.

So when EV drivers pay for on-the-go charging, they usually pay for what's known as DC charging: that in which the current is converted by the station, not by the car's power electronics. These stations usually deliver between 20kW and 50kW, though one should keep in mind that in real life the rated or maximum power is rarely sustained for more than a few minutes. Charging rates can decline for reasons such as excessive heat, malfunctioning hardware, and of course tapering: as batteries get filled, the maximum power they can accept decreases.

The question is: if you want to charge at an average of about 30kW on the go, how much does that cost? Let's check the big three independent networks:

The only network that stands a chance of out-pricing our 30 mpg, $2.30-a-gallon sedan is Aerovironment. Even then, in order to pay less than 27 cents per kWh you'd have to charge 7.50 / 0.27 = 28kWh in a single session. To give you an idea of how unrealistic this is, the Nissan Leaf has a battery capacity of 30kWh, while the Chevy Bolt has 60kWh. Giving that virtually nobody charges to 100% while on the go, due to charge rate tapering, this means if you arrive at the charger on a Bolt that still has 25kWh or more left, you will not save money.

(It must be noted that electricity in the US only pays sales tax, which tops out at 10%. By contrast, taxes make up about 20% of gasoline's cost).

Notice that Aerovironment offers an all-you-can-charge plan, but it makes no sense to most drivers as it costs $20 per month. For that price, in order to pay less than 27 cents per kWh one would need to charge at least 20 / 0.27 = 74kWh per month. That's 888kWh per year in a single network. While Tesla drivers on average Supercharge about 1,000kWh per year, this is almost exclusively the only network they use on the go, and their efficiency is a bit lower than that of other electric cars (they get about 3 miles per kWh). Plus, the coverage of the Supercharget network is much better than that of Aerovironment, which is restricted to the Northwest.

Looking at it another way, and assuming your EV gets 3.5 miles per kWh, one would have to charge on the go the equivalent of 3,100 miles - again, on a single network. If you pay $20 for unlimited Aerovironment, all charging that you do any other network or charger is an extra cost. Most users simply don't need to charge on the go that often.

In short, there is no evidence one can save money while charging on the go, as opposed to using gasoline. Quite the opposite.

Meanwhile, across the pond...

This article deals with the issue mainly from a US perspective. In Europe, the fragmentation of charging networks (and differences in gas prices) across countries makes analysis more difficult. Nevertheless, there is some evidence that charging on the go is about as expensive as filling up with diesel, at least in the UK. (This happens even though taxes make up about well over half of the cost of diesel in that country, while the VAT on electricity is only 5%).

There is one enigma, of course: Tesla. The company just won't disclose how much its Supercharger network costs. But in any case, as its network is only used by Tesla vehicles, it doesn't influence this analysis.

Conclusions

Electric vehicles probably make sense for city trips, where the low cost of residential and commercial electricity can give them an edge over combustion. But they cannot replace combustion in situations that require recharging out of home, such as long trips; EVs then lose the price advantage while retaining the inconvenience of charging, which always takes longer than filling a tank.

Looking at the very slow evolution and expansion of charging over the last six years, one should not expect this to change any time soon.