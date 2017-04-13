Sysco: Delivering Solid Dividend Growth

Although the debt is high, 83% of the company's debt is due after 2019 - no immediate risk of a cash-crunch here.

Even if we reduce the dividend growth rate by 50%, our growth model shows a potential total return on the shares of 46% to 2020.

Shares of Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) are up about 11% over the past twelve months, and I thought I'd look in on the company to see if it makes sense to purchase shares at these levels.

In my view, an investment in Sysco makes sense at these prices, in light of the long term potential from dividend growth. The shares may be fully valued at the moment, but they are certainly not richly priced in my view. Thus, for an investor with a longer time horizon who is interested in clipping ever growing dividends, this is a great purchase at these prices. I'll review the recent financial history of the firm, and then I'll model my future price expectations by performing a ceteris paribus analysis on the dividend. I'll then talk briefly about the stock itself.

Financial Review

When reviewing the past few years of Sysco's history, it's clear that there have been some ups and downs, but the trends are all quite favorable. For instance, the dividend has grown robustly from $1.03 in 2011 to $1.32 today, while the payout ratio has actually declined from a recent high of 103% in 2015 to 59% today. The company has grown both the top and bottom lines over time, and the last half of 2016 was up robustly compared to the prior period.

In regard to the capital structure, there is a great deal of debt here, but 83% of it is due after 2019, and fully 48% of it is due after 2026. Thus, there's little to fear from a credit crunch here in future. At the same time, management has proven themselves to be very shareholder friendly in their orientation based on the fact that they have returned just over $7 billion to shareholders since 2011 (about $2.9 billion from net stock buybacks and ~$4.2 billion in dividend payments).

Thus, as I review years of financial history here, there's nothing that sticks out as particularly troublesome in my view. That is the past, though, and it's necessary to attempt to forecast what the future will look like as best as we can.

Modeling Future Price From The Dividend

This is a chart of Sysco's dividends per share since 1987. The dividends per share have grown at a remarkable 15% CAGR from then to now. So we can safely assume that there will be some dividend growth over the next four years.

In order to be as conservative as possible, I'm going to halve the long run historical growth rate of the dividend and see what happens to price. If we assume all else remains constant, but the dividend growth rate is cut in half to 7.5% CAGR, the gross return into 2020 is about 45%. If the dividend growth is absolutely eviscerated relative to the long term trend, and comes down to 5%, the total return from this company would be about 33% in my view. Given the nature of the business, I consider these rewards to be reasonable in light of the risk here.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for SYY would turn Bullish with a close above $52.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from an consolidation pattern which the shares been trading in since March 3. From here we see the shares rising to the $55.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought SYY Call Options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $51.50.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $55.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe SYY is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 36% LONG, 3% SHORT, and 61% CASH.

Conclusion

Shares of Sysco are not cheap by any means, as the company is actually trading at a slight premium to the overall market. That said, I strongly feel that this premium is warranted in light of the quality and predictability of the underlying business and the high probability of continued dividend increases over the next four years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.