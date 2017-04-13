The Perils Of Shorting Stocks

Way back, in the olden days, in the summer of 2012, I landed an informal interview with the clandestine, but well regarded firm, Off Wall Street, in Cambridge, MA. Off Wall Street is a boutique research firm that was founded, in 1990, by HBS graduate, Mark Roberts. In the weeks leading up to my "informal" interview, I spent, at least, twenty hours crafting and polishing what I felt was the perfect short pitch. I pitched Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR). I felt so good about my research and my write up that I was convinced that Mr. Roberts would hire me on the spot. Lo and behold, I bombed the interview, as our strong personalities clashed and my report made it into his trash can within 5 minutes. A mere five minutes later, I was wandering around Harvard Square, with my head spinning, as I reflected on how badly that interaction had gone, despite presenting what I felt was a compelling research report.

Looking back on the interaction, I did learn one very important piece of information about the fine art of shorting, dispensed to me, in lecture form, like bitter medicine, from a man who has built a successful career identifying actionable short ideas for Masters of the Universe (Hedge Funds). I learned that day that shorting is an art form where you have to focus on protecting your downside risk, as much, if not more than your upside. In the case of Caesars, the Achilles Heel to my thesis was the oversight that there was limited borrow. So, Mr. Roberts said "why did you bring me an idea that I can't put on in size as there is limited borrow? Moreover, the relatively small float makes this name too dangerous, because if there is any uptick in sentiment or positive development, this stock could double in my face." This Monday, some hedge funds, short Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) were slapped by the forces of gravity.

Per the WSJ, here is the latest short interest for STRP as of March 31, 2017.

For a history of Straight Path's short interest, see the Guru Focus data enclosed below.

Here is Monday's news that AT&T (NYSE:T) was buying Straight Path in an all stock deal for $95.63 per share. Clearly the hedge funds, collectively short 3.424 million shares, lacked the imagination to anticipate that its 5G spectrum was valuable. Perhaps, if these hedge fund analysts had spent any time with Mr. Roberts, then he would have schooled them in the concept of downside risk. Again, that is purely a guess as I haven't spoken with Mr. Roberts since then and I don't anticipate crossing paths with him again. Quite simply, though, it is really dangerous to short stocks that have HUGE optionality value, even if the Masters of the Universe perceive that grand slam upside to be remote (less than 5% - 10%).

Moreover, as I have watched, in sheer amazement, Sears Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) squeeze from $5.50 in early February 2017 to yesterday's high price of $13.93. This is yet another, albeit different, lesson of the perils of chasing a crowded short trade. When everyone is leaning one direction, and if the news flow for a hurricane gets downgraded from CAT4 to CAT3, the shorts get crushed.

Source: Google Finance

Source: GuruFocus

Takeaway

Every so often, investors are reminded that trying to make a living shorting stocks is the equivalent of playing a professional sports, or being "First Chair" of a major orchestra. It is a fine art and managing your downside risk, given the asymmetrical math that you can lose more than 100% on a short are the reasons why there are so firms that can effectively manage a profitable short book, over a long period of time and over multiple market cycles. There is no question that it is more intellectually rigorous, even rewarding, to developing compelling short ideas, but given the math, it is best for retail investors to stick with put options, if they want to hedge their long book with high probability shorts.

