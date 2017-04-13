Verizon's Dividend Is Really In Danger

I refute two main counter arguments to my point that a 'reclassification' and a tax gain should boost FCF to $13.3 billion instead of $5.3 billion.

Introduction

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote an article on Verizon (NYSE:VZ) titled "Verizon Could Cut Its Dividend" and aside from the typical fan-like angry comments, it also sparked an interesting discussion about cash flows and how they work. What was especially illuminating was how confusing many people find the cash flow statement. The confusion around the workings of a cash flow statement allowed my thesis to be challenged. However, I stand firm by the opinion of my previous article that Verizon cannot continue to pay $9.3 billion in annual dividends. This article will be centered on certain counter arguments brought against my initial thesis. The arguments will be laid out, worked out and refuted.

The counter arguments

The main counter arguments, brought by a fellow contributor, concerned operating cash flow. It was argued that my own cash flow number was too low for two main reasons:

Two main reasons, neither of which impacts the company's ability to continue paying dividends. ​First, Verizon changed the method it uses to monetize the accounts receivable it generates from mobile device sales. This resulted in about $5 billion of cash flow being reclassified from "operations" (which is part of the free cash flow calculation) to "financing" activities (which is not part of the free cash flow calculation). Second, the company's cash taxes for 2016 included $3.2 billion of taxes related to its asset divestiture. These won't be repeated but reduced Verizon's reported operating cash flow. These two items reduced free cash flow by more than $8 billion. If we add them back to Verizon's as-reported free cash flow figure of $5.7 billion, the company's "normalized" free cash flow for 2016 was closer to $13.7 billion.

Cash Flow Statement 101

Here's where it's important to understand the cash flow statement. You'll notice that the quote refers to operating cash flow, cash flow from financing activities and free cash flow. These things might seem like semantics, but they are very important distinctions. Whenever someone refers to "cash flows" it actually doesn't mean anything, because it can mean everything. This sounds confusing, so I'll explain.

Above you'll see a cash flow statement and you'll notice that the cash flow statement actually contains a lot of information. The sum of the operating cash flow (NASDAQ:CFO), cash used for investing activities (NYSE:CFI) and the cash provided by financing activities is the net change in cash. So, If you add up CFO 22,715-10,983-13322 you get -$1,590 million. This means that the company actually lost $1.6 billion in cash. The color green highlights what items make up free cash flow.

The tax argument

Let's now get to the first argument: VZ had $3.1 billion in tax charges due to an asset sale that it wouldn't have had during the normal course of business. Thus, to be completely fair I should add back the taxes to the operating cash flow. In other words, I should act as if the asset sale did not happen.

If you're wondering why I should add it back to the operating cash flow and not another line item, this is because operating cash flow is essentially net income plus a bunch of add backs. Since taxes reduce the net income, they also reduce the operating cash flow.

It's fine to add back the tax, but we must also subtract the asset sale gains. So this actually hits two main items: operating cash flow and cash from investing activities.



Watch what happens to the net change in cash and free cash flow, when we back out the asset sale.

So the FCF jumps to $8.3 billion from $5.1 billion, but the total cash balance plummets from $2,880 to -$37 million. In other words, the company's cash pile would've gone below zero if it hadn't sold any assets. On top of that a free cash flow of $8.3 billion isn't enough to pay a $9.3 billion dividend. So the answer to the first argument is: Even if you add back the tax, it is not enough to pay the dividend.

The reclassification argument: double counting debt as operating cash flow

Now, the second argument is perhaps the most confusing and this is partly management's fault.

"Verizon changed the method it uses to monetize the accounts receivable it generates from mobile device sales. This resulted in about $5 billion of cash flow being reclassified from "operations" (which is part of the free cash flow calculation) to "financing" activities"

The thinking here is that you can add it back to free cash flow, because this is just a reclassification and the cash is still actually there.

"If we add them back to Verizon's as-reported free cash flow figure of $5.7 billion, the company's "normalized" free cash flow for 2016 was closer to $13.7 billion."

This is not true for multiple reasons. I'll show why with the use of the excel sheet. Let's say we add back the $5 billion to operating cash flow. Let's take a look at what happens:

Free cash flow jumps to $13.3 billion and the net change in cash is actually positive by $493 million. But, if we simply add back the $5 billion to operating cash flow, we're double counting. Remember, we're talking about a supposed reclassification. So to reverse this, we must take out the $5 billion from cash provided by financing activities and add them to operating cash flow. If we don't take the $5 billion out of cash from financing activities, we are effectively double counting it: once in operating cash flow and once in cash from financing activities.

So the free cash flow stays at $13.3 billion, but the net change in cash is back at -$4.5 billion and again reduces the total cash balance to below zero.

There's another problem with this argument. Verizon didn't simply reclassify that $5 billion. The $5 billion number actually consists of $5 billion worth of receivables through device payment plans, but since the company needed it now, they borrowed $5 billion and are using the receivables to pay off that $5 billion. In other words, these are asset backed debt instruments now that carry interest.

Look at it this way: Say you've made a terrific deal that ensures you'll get $1 million in five years. This means that right now, you have nothing. Still, you see a beautiful home for sale for $1 million and you would like to purchase this home. You go to your friend and explain to him: "I have $1 million coming in five years from now, can you lend me $1 million and I'll just give you the $1 million in five years." Your friend trusts you and accepts your offer. In the real world, however, an interest would be charge and the time value of money would also be considered.

In other words, no this is not a reclassification, this is a borrowing. That is way GAAP rules require it to be registered under debt: because that is exactly what it is. So, let's take it out of operating cash flows and put it back in the debt pile where it belongs:

Conclusion

So under a normalized situation, Verizon wouldn't have a penny to its name and even a negative cash balance. The asset sale and additional debt taken on are the only things that saved the dividend, because Verizon can't afford the dividend. Investors looking for safe dividends are better of looking for it elsewhere. If I had to rate the dividend safety, it would be lucky to get a 3/10.

