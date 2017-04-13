Citigroup: One Of The Best Stocks In Banking

C (along with JPM) is one of the good options for investors looking for exposure to the financial services sector.

On Thursday before the opening bell, Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported a top- and bottom-line beat for 1Q17. Revenues of $18.1 billion exceeded expectations, while $1.35 in EPS came in 11 cents above consensus. Citi's quarter, not unlike JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM), was very solid and came on the back of a strong investment banking, markets and securities business (50% of total revenues this quarter) that was up 16% YOY collectively.

Credit: CNBC

Taking a closer look

On the consumer banking side, I believe the bank did a good job in 1Q17 maintaining modest but steady revenue growth. Mortgage dragged retail banking down, but it now represents a nearly-immaterial portion of the total loan portfolio. In North America, non-conforming loans drove credit cost up significantly YOY (in part due to the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) acquisition), which caused segment net income to drop a sizable 25%. NCL has in fact reached the highest levels within the past eight quarters at least, both in North America and globally, with delinquencies staying at the high 70-bp levels.

Source: Citi's earnings slides

As I have stated recently, I believe rising interest rates and record-high levels of household debt in the U.S. could create risks in consumer banking, as growth opportunities might plateau and risks could continue to increase. I am glad to see Citigroup's solid execution in consumer lending in 1Q17, but will keep an eye on the health of the business to be sure the bank is growing this segment conservatively.

On the institutional client side of the business, Citi delivered very solid results. The investment banking business seems to have caught on fire lately, providing upside not only to Citigroup (up 39% YOY) but to some of its major peers. Citi's larger fixed income market business also grew robustly at a 19% pace. With segment expenses nearly flat YOY, a sizable net income growth of $1.9 billion in the institutional business drove the majority of the bottom-line upside for the total company. I continue to have high expectations for this segment in the foreseeable future.

Lastly, the graph below illustrates Citi's key capital metrics. The bank continues to improve across the board, with Tier 1 ratio and tangible book per share reaching new 24-month highs.

Source: Citi's earnings slides

Last words

The bank's solid fundamentals, as illustrated above, is one of the key reasons why I believe C is one of the best stocks in the banking sector today. Growth opportunities could surprise to the upside this year, as the company's large institutional client segment seems to be carried by momentum in investment banking and in the fixed income business.

Add to the mix a stock that still trades at a significant discount to book, and I believe C (along with JPM) is one of the better options for investors looking for exposure to the financial services sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.