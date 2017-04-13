VMware To Acquire Wavefront For DevOps Metrics Monitoring

The deal will help VMware speed its go-to-market strategy as it builds out its vRealize Operations platform.

IT software company VMware will acquire Wavefront for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Virtualization technology firm VMware (VMW) has agreed to acquire metrics monitoring startup Wavefront for an undisclosed amount.

Wavefront has developed a performance metrics monitoring system designed to inform DevOps developers using distributed microservices in a multi-cloud environment.

The deal promises to build out VMware’s growing offerings within its vRealize Operations platform.

Target Company

Palo Alto, California-based Wavefront was founded in 2013 CTO Dev Nag, Chief Architect Clement Pang and Durren Shen.

Management is headed by President and CEO Pete Cittadini, who was hired in April 2016, and was previously CEO of Actuate, an analytics and reporting software company.

Wavefront has developed a SaaS-based service that enables enterprises to store, visualize and create alerts for virtually any type of time-series data.

The system assists enterprises in analyzing changes in many types of operations, especially IT system operations known as DevOps.

Below is a brief demo video about Wavefront’s system:

(Source: Wavefront)

Clients of the company’s service include Workday (WDAY), Box (BOX), Groupon (GRPN) and Okta (OKTA).

Wavefront raised more than $65 million venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital, Webb Investment Network and strategic investor Workday Ventures.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither VMware or Wavefront disclosed the purchase price or terms, although VMware said it ‘does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on its FY18 operating results.’

So, it is likely the deal price was based on a ‘build vs. buy’ valuation.

Although Wavefront has some significant customers, the acquisition was probably a ‘team and technology’ deal at a price of less than $30 million.

VMware intends to integrate Wavefront’s technology into its vRealize portfolio of multi-cloud management products.

According to Senior Vice President of VMware’s Cloud Management Business Unit Ajay Singh:

VMware set the standard for monitoring virtual environments with VMware vRealize Operations, and we will set the standard for cross-cloud and modern application monitoring with Wavefront. It delivers a radically new scope and scale of metrics monitoring and analytics to help developers improve the performance, availability and customer experience of their digital services. When combined with the vRealize product portfolio, digital enterprises will gain a complete view from network through infrastructure to applications.

The acquisition speeds the time-to-market for VMware to build out its SaaS management options, especially for cross-cloud environments which are becoming more common as more middle-market and large enterprises move their IT operations online.

In addition, the deal will enable VMware’s customers to have a more holistic understanding of the network, application and infrastructure environment operations affecting their application performance.

Also, Wavefront’s technology will provide VMware with better value propositions to ‘application delivery and development teams seeking to glean greater insight into their modern applications and associate containers and microservices.’

This last point is important since the number and proliferation of online microservices has exploded in recent years through APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that enable companies to share and monetize data with customers, vendors and ecosystem partners.

VMware’s acquisition will bolster its offerings to further take advantage of this growth area.

