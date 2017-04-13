Nvidia's Great Growth Story Assumptions

Purpose

In this article I will attempt to explain just what assumptions investors are actually buying when purchasing Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. By knowing what assumptions you are purchasing you can contrast this with your own assumptions and decide whether or not you should buy. For example, if you think an annual growth rate of 100% is realistic, you should buy because that is not currently priced in. The key here is to figure out the market assumptions and assess whether the discrepancy between your assumptions and that of Mr. Market are such that the equity is being undervalued. This article will be focused on Mr. Market's assumptions.

Introduction

When investors discuss Nvidia the discussion is mostly about the company's story and its competition with AMD. Some argue that there is competition, some argue that there isn't really any competition. After (or before) that, there's usually some mutual admiration of Nvidia's progress toward AI and its autonomous driving enabling capabilities. The story is more or less that Nvidia is amazing because it is doing revolutionary things and revolutionary things are amazing. Don't get me wrong, I myself am a great admirer of Nvidia and the progress that it is making in both AI and autonomous driving capabilities. I would like to argue that is perhaps wise to take a step back and look at the financials. Is this great story translating itself in cold hard cash? In terms of share appreciation, there's no doubt about that. The stock is 166% in the last 12 months. For those who are still holding, this is a mouthwatering amount of share appreciation. But what about those looking to buy? People like me who like and believe in the story, but need some hard numbers to be convinced. If you're like me, read along as I answer that question.

A trading tech company

Tech companies usually don't have much hard assets on the balance sheet so it is no surprise that NVDA doesn't either. The company's total assets are worth $9.8 billion and almost all of that are in short-term investments ($5 billion). These are debt instruments that the company is holding in an attempt to generate some yield as opposed to simple having cash on a bank account.



source

The company actively trades these securities as you can see below:



source: data is from sec-filings and table is from my excel sheet

There's two sides to this argument. The bullish side is that it is better to deploy the cash in relatively safe and low yield investments than simply letting the cash "rot" on a bank account. This way, it is creating extra returns for shareholders.

The bearish argument here might be that, even though these are relatively safe securities, the company is taking additional risks that it doesn't need to take. After all, NVDA is not an investment bank or any other relevant financial service company. Personally, I subscribe to the former argument. These are very liquid and safe investments so I find the risks negligible.

Biggest source of value

Of course, the biggest source of value is in NVDA's free cash flow. Last fiscal year, the company generated $1.5 billion in free cash. Roughly double that of fiscal year 2015. Besides NVDA's story, this is the biggest bull argument one can make: rapidly increasing cash flows. I agree, these are impressive growth rates, but is it worth the current share price? NVDA is currently worth $57.6 billion, which means that the cash flow amounts to a return of 2.6%. This number should really hit home. This number means that if you had $57.6 billion lying around and used it to purchase NVDA, it would take you roughly 38 years before you would have made your initial investment back. Of course this assumes that NVDA will not grow its cash flow for the next 38 years, which by all standards, is quite ridiculous. So the typical rebuttal here would be to state that NVDA is obviously a growth stock, so the current lack of value is irrelevant. I am no fan of such arguments, because it is too dependent on the future and nobody knows what the future holds. However, just because I am no fan of this argument, doesn't mean that it is a bad argument. So let's explore it.

Expected growth

So how much growth is the market expecting here? This question is a bit tricky to answer, but not impossible. It requires us to plug in a flee cash flow growth rate that, when discounted to the net present value, results in a cash pile that equals the current market cap. Some fancier folks would call this "reverse engineering."

Assumptions

1) Weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) 14.97%. This WACC number is sourced from gurufocus. WACC numbers are somewhat subjective, but since I am trying to find out what the market is thinking, I'm better off sourcing it from data farms than calculating it myself.

2) discount rate 10%. This is standard in most of these calculations, but it is also very subjective. For example, Warren Buffett does not believe that you can compensate for risk by simply plugging in a high discount rate.

After we plug in data like net debt and equity value, we solve for x which is the growth rate. As it turns out, the market is expecting a 23% CAGR until 2027. Some readers might be relieved to find out that the current valuation is based on a "mere" 23% CAGR and some readers might get cold feet. I can't tell you what you should think. I can't see into the future. Nobody can. What I can tell is the assumption you're buying. By normal standards, a 23% CAGR for the next 10 years or so is nothing short of amazing.

Final words

Can NVDA do it? They've done better than that for the last four years. It's not very hard to argue that they can continue to do this in the future especially since AI and self-driving cars are very young industries with much growth ahead of them. I won't go in to that as the story has been told by a number of authors. If you're interested, this article is particularly focused on the growth prospects. Based on historical performance, NVDA can certainly outperform the market expectations. The only thing that NVDA has to do is keep up performance and the company is not showing any signs of slowing down. Every time NVDA delivers above 23% growth, the stock should re-adjust upwards.