Visa - All Investors Should Own This Stock In Their Portfolio

As stated in my payment processing industry article, Visa (NYSE:V) is the leader in the highly lucrative credit processing industry. In this article, I am going to break down why Visa is going to be an excellent investment opportunity in the long run.

Business Model and Leadership

Segment revenue breakdown

Source: Visa 10-K

Of the four components of Visa's revenue, service revenue growth is slowing down, from 9% in 2015 to 7% in 2016, while both data processing and international transaction maintain a double-digit percentage growth. The rate of growth of service revenue was slower than the payments volume, which reflects the inclusion of Visa Europe's revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter.

We expect the service revenue growth rate to mildly decline in the future as the base value is increasing YOY. We do expect international transaction revenues to be the engine of growth as international tourism volume continues to rise. According to the World Bank, there were 1.2 billion international departures in 2014, and the number is going to increase as the cost of traveling has been significantly lower and due to the modernization of developing countries.

Visa's international revenue grew by 700 basis points above that of Visa United States in 2016, and we expect the gap between the two to continue to expand, as the company has launched new products like mVisa in developing countries including Rwanda and India. As people are still mostly transacting using cash in developing countries, we see a huge potential in these areas, and such markets will become the growth engine for Visa International.

Comparison of essential metrics

Visa Inc MasterCard American Express JCB Discover/ Diners Club Payment Volume ($B) $6,843 $3,360 $1,028 $200 $144 Total Volume ($B) $9,905 $4,564 $1,040 $207 $154 Total Transactions (B) 148.5 69.5 7.4 2.9 2.3 Cards (M) 3,009 1,574 118 94 58

From the comparison above, we see that Visa is currently processing over 59% of the total payment volumes, giving it the dominant market position within the payment processing industry. The number of cards using Visa's system is twice that of MasterCard (NYSE:MA), giving Visa the absolute dominance in the payment processing industry. As value investors, we believe that dominance in a high entry barrier industry alone is already a reason to own a piece of this company.

Financials

Source: Morningstar

From the income statement, it is obvious that revenue has been growing steadily for the past five years, achieving a 7.67% CAGR over the period, and EPS has been growing at a 25.81% CAGR over the past five years. The difference of growth between the two numbers is mainly caused by the vehement stock repurchase scheme by Visa. Weighted average shares outstanding have decreased by 8.4% over the last five years, and the number of shares will continue to shrink as the Board has authorized two share repurchase programs of $5 billion each in October 2015 and July 2016, which, in today's closing price, can be 112.6 million shares. As the stock is currently trading at a record level, we highly doubt that management will use much of that money; for that reason, the actual amount of shares repurchased should be higher than 112.6 million.

Source: YCharts

Another thing that makes Visa a great investment is its consistent gross profits. Gross margins are 41.06%, 81.84%, 79.35%, 83.7% and 70.59% for 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Except in 2012; the number dropped because of litigation fees. Gross margins hover steadily around the 80% level. They also dropped slightly in 2016 because of the Visa Europe acquisition.

One thing that raised our guards is the growth rate of client incentives. Client incentive expense increased by 19% in 2016 compared to 10% in 2015. Visa has partnered with Costco (NASDAQ:COST) in 2016 and USAA in late 2015. We believe the company spent a tremendous sum of money to get these partners from Amex (NYSE:AXP) and MasterCard respectively, and this trend of spending big money on client incentives will probably continue in the near future. Yet, we still need time to observe the full impacts of these agreements and, therefore, cannot determine if these increased incentives will be good for the company or drag it down.

Source: Visa 10-K

Operating cash flow decreased in 2016 when compared to 2014 and 2015 due to the Visa Europe acquisition. The company has paid $1.9 billion for the effective settlement of a framework agreement between Visa and Visa Europe and $244 million of interest on the senior notes during 2016.

Cash expense in investing activities is significantly higher than previous years due to the upfront cash consideration paid in the Visa Europe deal, and the effect is offset by 2.8 billion of cash held by Visa Europe at the close of the transaction.

Prospects

In the short term, we should see Visa benefiting from the deals made with Costco and the increased revenue from Visa Europe in the 2017 annual report. For example, making the assumption that 40% of Costco customers pay with Visa credit card, and Visa charges 2% on those transactions, its revenue will increase by approximately $928.5 million.

For the long run, we expect service revenue to grow as payment volumes continue to increase. According to Retail Banking Research's study, "Banking Automation Bulletin," the total volume of card payments increased by 15% in 2015, and the trend is expected to continue as more lower-value payments are conducted in credit cards. Also, India's chief minister Manohar Parrikar announced that his government intends to carry on with the ongoing nation-wide drive to make the economy as much cashless as possible. India's shift to a cashless society will be a huge booster to Visa's business as more transactions will be done electronically. However, we only expect a lower-single-digit growth rate because of the already huge base value. Service revenue is a mature segment that all payment processing companies are competing in, and the full potential of the developing countries market will not be unveiled in a short time frame.

We expect revenues from data processing will only grow at a higher-single-digit to lower-double-digit rate as the spectacular growth in 2016 included the data processing revenues by Visa Europe.

We see the biggest growth potential in the international transaction segment because of the increasing rate of international traveling. According to IBISWorld, global per capita income is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 1.9% over the five years from 2016 to 2021. With access to more disposable income, consumers around the world are expected to venture on international trips. Therefore, the number of global tourists is expected to increase at an annualized rate of 4.6% over the five-year period from 2016 to 2021. The increase in global traveler volume brings huge upside potential to international transaction revenues.

Valuation

Visa is definitely not a value pick if you look at the P/E ratio, which is standing at 35 times earnings. However, as Visa is still a rapidly growing firm, the PE ratio is not the proper metric to value it as it is likely to be exceptionally high because of the prospects of future growth. We believe PEG is the better ratio to look at, because this metric takes growth rate into consideration. Currently, the PEG ratio of Visa is 1.6, which I find to be acceptable. In addition to that, the current dividend yield is 0.7%, which is in line with the five-year average of the firm. Therefore, I don't think the company is significantly overpriced.

Using a DCF valuation method, 2016 EPS of $2.49, earnings growth rate for the five years of 15%, which is in line with the annualized growth rate of the past three years, a perpetual growth rate of 5% and a discount rate of 10%, we come to the conclusion that the fair value per share should be $79.56.

Visa's main competitor, MasterCard, is currently trading at 26.37 times forecasted earnings. Given that Visa is in a better position within the industry, we believe it can be given a higher multiple than MasterCard. We believe 30-33 times forecast earnings is a reasonable range for Visa. Using that range, we find it to be valued at a range between $99.6 and $109.57.

Taking an average of these three valuations, we find that a fair value of Visa is $96.24 (8% upside potential as of 4/11/2017).

Yes, Visa is trading below its fair value, but we remain skeptical of entering a position now because the current price does not provide sufficient margin of safety to the investment. Applying 20% of margins into our fair value, we get $76.992 as a safe price to buy a large position in the stock.

Source: TradingView

Technically, Visa is in a long-term uptrend starting since 2010 and is currently trading at the upper ceiling of the channel. We recommend investors to accumulate a position when the price hits the floor of the channel, which is currently at $79.37.

Risk Factors

The greatest concern we have for Visa is the increasing regulations around the payment processing industry. For example, in 2011, in accordance with the U.S. Dodd-Frank Act, the U.S. Federal Reserve capped the maximum U.S. debit interchange reimbursement rate received by large financial institutions at 21 cents plus 5 basis points, plus a possible fraud adjustment of 1 cent. This amounted to a significant reduction in the average system-wide interchange reimbursement fees received by large issuers. This act has impaired Visa's ability to adopt a network exclusively and its margins.

Another thing that raises our concern is the restrictions regional governments impose on multinational payment processing companies to protect their domestic processors. For example, in China, UnionPay remains the sole processor of domestic payment card transactions and operates the sole domestic acceptance mark.

Conclusion

Visa is an exceptionally great company. It has a strong business model, great prospects and an industry moat that is very hard, if not impossible, to breach. Given the strong business nature of the firm, we expect the stock price to continue to rise over the long term. However, the business is not flawless; it is exposed to a large amount of regulation, and change in policies can have an unforeseeable harmful effect on the firm.

Given that the stock is now trading at the top of the upward channel and does not offer sufficient margin of safety, we rate Visa as a HOLD and suggest investors to buy whenever the stock price reaches the bottom of the upward channel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.