United Airlines: Do Boycotts Work?

CEO puts his feet to the fire by saying "this will never happen again"

A poll shows passengers care about the price the most and reputation the least when choosing an airline.

Over hyped news releases on United Airlines implying $255 million in losses. Neglect to mention swings like that occur on almost a daily basis.

"United's stock falls 1.1%, wipes out $255 million off the airline's market cap" - Market Watch.

Headlines like the above suggest the 1.1% drop in United Continental's (UAL) stock was a disaster.

In fact, this is nothing worth writing home about and is quite a frequent decline.

Investors who were looking to buy, or are holding shares should not be too concerned by the recent events, as horrific as they may have been.

The hype around this event will likely last a few more weeks. With the inevitable interviews on all the mainstream news networks still to come with Mr. Dao, this will indicate peak hype.

Consumers will likely choose their own wallet over ethics

Most domestic flight passengers are fully aware that a few boring hours in the air will be the same, regardless who you fly with. A survey done by Christopher Elliott over at elliott.org shows clearly, the one thing airline passengers care about the most is the price.

- 1 elliott.org

Flight schedule came in at 48%, luggage charges and other fees were 36%, extra legroom just 20% and reputation just 15%.

This shows to me future passengers are likely to dust off this horrific incident.

If you honestly believe the airline is going to take a serious hit in sales because of this one incident, then sell.

Long-term investors or potential investors should think logically about the business and ignore the current hype.

Bumping passengers is normal practice

It is common practice to overbook flights, and United is not the worst offender.

John W. Schoen over at CNBC recently wrote:

"Faced with slim profit margins on each ticket sold, the airline industry routinely sells some seats twice, based on the odds that some passengers won't show up. Some airlines apparently do a much better job of calculating those odds than others, based on a review of Department of Transportation statistics on what the industry refers to as "denied boardings." Over the past four years, roughly a half-million flyers a year have been bumped from a flight on a major U.S. carrier - out of a total of about 615 million passengers flown each year. And 9 out of 10 of those who were bumped got off the plane voluntarily, usually in response to a cash incentive or a voucher good for future travel. "

- CNBC

Passenger load factor, measures capacity: The full year 2017 domestic capacities are 83.3%.

- UAL

If you book a flight, this is the probability you will get 'bumped'.

Airline Probability of being 'bumped' from a flight Delta 0.10% United Airlines 0.07% Southwest 0.06% Spirit 0.05% American 0.04% Virgin America 0.03% Alaska 0.03% Frontier 0.01% JetBlue 0.01%

There is a slim chance you will get bumped, but it is definitely something to consider when booking your next flight.

Airlines might halt this practice for a while, or at least cap it. If David Dao gets a large payout, I am sure more flight 'bumping' disputes would happen.

Calls for the CEO to step down should fail

Oscar Munoz did not give the order on that day to bring in the police, and the police should be the ones who take most of the heat in court, as it was them who did the damage. But for that, we will see.

One of the officers has recently been suspended.

More video footage is emerging showing a slightly different side. Still, it was an outrageous action taken that day.

Only recently Oscar Munoz was named PRWeek's communicator of the year, on United's website they say:

"At its annual awards gala in New York last night, PRWeek, the world's leading public relations and communications publication, presented United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz with its coveted Communicator of the Year award for his efforts over the past year to better engage with employees and customers as he led a dramatic transformation at the airline."

On September 8, 2015, Munoz became the CEO of United Airlines, after being on the board of United Continental Holdings for several years.

Oscar Munoz says his goal is to make United the best airline in the world. FY2016 showed Munoz is underway with this plan.

Pre-tax earnings of $4.5 billion.

EPS at $8.65 up 13% from 2015.

Opened seven new international routes in key growing markets.

Strategy and structure in place to deliver on all commitments to employees, customers, and investors.

Achieved best full-year on-time performance while reporting the lowest number of cancellations.

Employees earned $628 million in profit sharing for 2016.

Oscar Munoz is 100% the man for the job.

Munoz spoke about how going forward, they aim to improve margins across the board, and set goals for 2020. They aim to be leading that "space".

"We have more than several initiatives with regards to our margin improvement and the aspiration again to be leading in that space by the year 2020. "

Net profit margin Gross margin EBITD margin Operating margin United Continental Holdings 6.68 33.85 19.02 11.87 Hawaiian Holdings 9.61 39.75 25.05 15.71 American Airlines Group 6.66 35.57 19.62 13.15 Delta Air Lines 11.03 60.92 23.47 17.54 Alaska Air Group 13.72 44.9 30.99 22.74

When comparing similar companies, you can see these margins are the weakness in United, so the goals to improve this should be welcomed by investors.

- 3 CMC markets

The stock has been up 30% since Munoz became CEO, but in the last few months, it has declined roughly 7%.

Airlines have rebounded from bad PR before

- 4 The Independent

Remember "boycott delta" just a few months back?

When Adam Saleh filmed himself being kicked off a Delta (DAL) flight for simply speaking Arabic? YouTube prank or not, the backlash was global.

And what about the other Delta incident?

"A Muslim couple returning home to Ohio after an anniversary trip to Paris were kicked off a Delta Airlines flight after a crew member said she was uncomfortable with them, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Nazia and Faisal Ali had just boarded a flight from Paris to Cincinnati on July 26 when a ground agent boarded the flight. They were asked to disembark. "

I could go on, but just one more.

The headline reads:

"Police Drag Woman Off Delta Flight In 'Disturbing' Video".

- Huffington Post

You possibly do remember some of the incidents, but to sustain such personal squabble against a company that has done no wrong to you would simply be, foolish.

Short term, sure. The PR will be bad, but this time next month the hype will be on something new, some new Trump scandal perhaps.

Warren Buffett is a large shareholder in United Continental, after saying he would never invest in airlines again. Recent documents show Buffett doubled down on airlines.

The 2016 Q4 of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) showed that indeed, he increased his holdings of United by almost 6 times. Munoz commented by saying it was like a "Good Housekeeping seal of approval".

Conclusion

Actions United Airlines decided to take on this day turned out to be far too hostile than they should have been.

It is not out of the ordinary to 'bump' passengers on to another flight, it has always happened, and likely always will.

For the company to suffer long term from a one-off move like this is not likely.

The CEO saying "this will never happen again" puts his feet to the fire in a way, if anything like this does happen again, he will then have to step down, but for now, I personally cannot see him stepping down due to this incident.

He has solid structural goals and targets in place, he also speaks highly about employees and is we respected. Achieving huge success with United Airlines in the near future is possible with Munoz.

If the worst did happen and he was forced to resign, it would be a shame.

