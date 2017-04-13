Bioverativ: Just Stop The Bleeding

Furthermore, in HAVEN 1, clotting factors other than factor VIII types were used to treat active bleeding episodes, and their use was associated with adverse events.

The ability of emicizumab to stop active bleeding "on demand," an indication on the label of all previously approved hemophilia replacement therapies, was not examined in HAVEN 1.

In the HAVEN 1 trial emicizumab was effective for the prevention of bleeding in hemophilia A, but unfortunately for Roche, the trial design was flawed.

Eloctate, Bioverativ's recombinant factor VIII fusion protein, provides better quality of life than competitors for patients with hemophilia A because it requires less frequent infusions to prevent bleeding (prophylaxis).

Biogen spinoff Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) will continue to gain hemophilia market share and is an attractive investment idea.

The prevalence of hemophilia A, which is due to hereditary factor VIII deficiency, has been estimated at more than 150,000 worldwide. Sales of all replacement therapies have been estimated at $10 billion. But so many products to choose from - see figure 1 below.

Recombinant factor VIII products are generally preferred to products derived from plasma for obvious reasons. Products that allow for a longer interval between infusions provide a better quality of life. Hence the advantage of Bioverativ's recombinant Eloctate over peers. The recombinant Eloctate fusion protein is the longest acting factor VIII replacement on the market, and is routinely given every 4 days instead of every 2-3 days. Sales were up 60% Y-o-Y in 2016. Sales of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Koventry and Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Xyntha, both also recombinant proteins, were both flat - see figure 2 below. Baxalta's hemophilia sales, which now belong to Shire, stagnated in 2015.

The emerging threat to Eloctate presented by Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) ultra long-acting candidate emicizumab alias ACE910, now in phase 3, has weakened. Serious adverse events were detailed by EP Vantage in February. But adverse events are not the only problem for emicizumab. The HAVEN 1 trial did not examine the ability of emicizumab to stop active bleeding. In the labels for all other replacement therapies on the market there is an indication for product use "on demand." Since in HAVEN 1, so-called bypassing agents were used on demand to treat bleeding, the BLA would need to specify the same unless a new study is conducted. That might happen. There is no discussion of this issue in the 18-patient trial published in the May 26, 2016 issue of N Engl J Med, but in the publication in Blood (Uchida et al., 2016) of the phase 1 study of ACE910 in normal volunteers, the authors offer this: "On-demand use of ACE910 for bleeding events is a subject for future investigation." If the FDA does approve emicizumab on the strength of HAVEN 1, its use will likely be restricted to those with factor VIII inhibitors, a tough subset that comprise 20-30% of the hemophilia A population.

On the final segment of Mad Money on 04/04/17, Jim Cramer featured Bioverativ. He highlighted the numerous competitors, and concluded that the recent 23% run in BIVV stock price was not catalyst driven. Maybe. But consider this: the stock of BIVV partner Swedish Orphan (OTC:BIOVF) was in a downtrend until early December when it broke to the upside (see figure 3). Since BIVV listed in January, the rise in the stock has correlated with SOBI's, so something happened. Perhaps there were discussions at the ASH meetings in early December that sparked investor interest in Eloctate. Perhaps it was the December 22 announcement by Roche that emicizumab had met primary endpoints but that there had been 2 thrombotic events.

BIVV will always be at risk for getting crushed by the next great technological advance in the field, such as gene therapy. 'Narrow moat' is a danger inherent to the nature of biotech.

Bioverativ generates $2.5 million in yearly revenue for every employee. At $6 billion BIVV offers growth at a reasonable 6x TTM sales. In a factor VIII field crowded with products that do not differentiate themselves very well, Eloctate stands out for its duration of action, a property conferred by its Fc fusion design. Eloctate was not studied in patients with factor VIII inhibitor, and emicizumab could eventually capture that niche. But at least Eloctate can be used to stop the bleeding.

Figure 2. Eloctate is longest acting of these three recombinants.

Factor VIII Product Pharma 2016 YoY 2016 2015 2014 Eloctate Bioverativ 60% $‎513 $‎320 $‎58 Xyntha Pfizer 4% $‎554 $‎533 $‎631 Kovaltry Bayer 1% €‎1,166 €‎1,155 €‎1,109

Figure 3. SOBI broke out of a downtrend in early December, and continues to move upward with partner BIVV.

