Zillow: Where Do We Go From Here?

Zillow (Z) (ZG) held its IPO in 2011, pricing its stock at $20. In the first day of trading, the stock went up by 120% to $44. Since then, the company has had an interesting ride. Its annual revenue has increased from $66 million to $846 million. It expects to cross the $1 billion mark this year. It has also managed to become the largest real estate platform with an average of 140 million unique monthly visitors. It has achieved this through various strategic acquisitions.

Zillow Group is a market leader in online e-commerce marketing with a directory of more than 140 million homes listed across its platforms. The company operates the most popular real estate websites and apps in the United States. Its portfolio includes sites like Trulia, Hot Pads, Zillow, Street Easy, and Naked Apartment. It also owns other platforms like Dot Loop, Bridge Interactive, Retsly, and Mortech which help real estate professionals in different ways. The company makes 92% of its revenue through its marketplace services and the rest through display advertising.

Most of Zillow's visitors access the company’s website directly, bypassing search engines and social media. The chart below shows the three-month unique traffic of Zillow and its brands compared with that of the closest competitors.

Source: Similar Web

Zillow’s stock is currently trading at $34, giving it a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and an enterprise value of $6.1 billion. Its peak market cap was $7.2 billion in 2015. Its short interest is currently near its all-time low.

In 2016, Zillow’s revenues increased to $844 million from $644 million in the previous year. Its net loss declined from $148 million to $220 million. The increase was attributed to a one-off charge of $130 million relating to a past lawsuit from Move Inc. which owns Realtor.com. Therefore, without the one-off charge, the company’s net loss decreased to $72 million. The company’s losses are attributed to its increased operating expenses which have moved from $195 million in 2013 to $967 million in 2016.

There have been concerns about Zillow’s future growth. As mentioned, the company operates in the online real estate niche which is very different from other fields. This is because the frequency of people moving from one house to another is significantly lower. In addition, Zillow does not make money for every sale made by the agents. Instead, it charges agents a listing fee. Ideally, a slight commission on each sale would make the company more money depending on the number and value of the houses sold or let. This option, however, is not popular among real estate agents.

In 2016, through the Premier Agent program, Zillow generated 17 million leads, making agents approximately $4.4 billion. This was significantly higher than the 12 million leads and $3.2 billion in commissions the company generated for agents in the previous year. This is the number that investors should pay close attention to because agents will always pay using their Premier Agent option if they are seeing results for their money.

In terms of user growth, Zillow has done a commendable job. According to ComScore (OTCPK:SCOR), the company is one of the top 50 multi-platform properties in the United States. It’s the only online real estate platform in the list. It is estimated that Zillow Group has a 70% market share in this space. However, maintaining this market share is expensive. The table below shows the increase in expenses in the past five years.

Source: 10K

As you can see, the company’s sales and marketing expenses have risen considerably. In 2016, the percentage of sales and marketing to total revenue was 45%. However, this percentage is lower than the previous two years. The main reason why Zillow’s spend on sales and marketing cost is high is that the company depends on sales executives who market the Premier Agent portal to agents. Marketing using salespeople is relatively expensive because of the perks that come with it like share-based compensation.

The company’s general and administration expenses have also risen considerably. The percentage of G&A expenses to total revenue has increased from 20% in 2014 to 37% in 2016. Although this includes the $130 million settlement, the remaining percentage is still high for a company that should not have a huge overhead. Similarly, the percentage of technology and development costs to revenue has increased from 26% in 2014 to 32% in 2016.

Spencer Rascoff, the company’s CEO justifies the increased spending by saying:

So, we've always made decisions that we think maximize long-term value creation, management is a significant shareholder and so we try to make the decisions that we think will pay off down the road. So, we have a good track record of making these investment decisions which hurt near-term profitability but end up paying off.

Although the company intends to reduce its G&A expenses this year, it will increase its marketing expenditure across the five consumer brands, business brands, and its marketplaces. G&A expenses will be slashed because the company has concluded integrating Trulia to its platform. The company will also reduce technology and development costs this year.

At this price, Zillow is a good investment for patient investors. This year, the company expects its EBITDA to increase from $14 million to between $190 million and $210 million. Although the company will increase its marketing expenses, management has also committed to reduce expenses which they incurred in the previous year. Finally, investors should not forget Zillow’s brand value. Although the level of competition is growing, the company has managed to increase its market share by acquiring quality companies at reasonable valuations.

