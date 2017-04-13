Johnson & Johnson: Up Or Down From $125?

The Lawsuits Keep Coming for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)"

The headline from Bloomberg in early March was unequivocal.

The news agency added that JNJ "was hit with six of the seven largest product-defect verdicts of 2016, and 2017 could also wind up costing the company hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more."

(Source: New York Daily News)

So What?

Is JNJ destined to set a new record here?

Firstly, I invite you to read "Twenty-Five Years of Pharmaceutical Industry Criminal and Civil Penalties: 1991 Through 2015" -- here is an excerpt:

At the time of the report's publication, over $30 billion had been paid by the pharmaceutical industry to settle allegations of numerous violations, including illegal off-label marketing and the deliberate overcharging of taxpayer-funded health programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid."

Secondly, you ought to consider that JNJ is so strong financially that it could cope with a fine worth $30bn or more, although to this day and to my knowledge, the largest legal settlement in history stands at $3bn.

(Source: Pharma Marketing Blog)

Yet certain risks remain.

FcF: $1.76m x hour

Legal risk is nothing new for this pharmaceuticals powerhouse.

The bulls argue that even if it had to pay multi-billion-dollar penalties every year - say $5bn, or the equivalent of its quarterly operating income -- it will likely continue to be business as usual in New Brunswick, where it is headquartered, given the amount of core free cash flow (FcF) it churns out from operations.

Based on 2016 figures, I estimate that FcF hovers around $1.76m per hour, assuming seven working days a week, on a non-GAAP basis.

(Source: JNJ annual results 2016)

Meanwhile, its implied trailing FcF yield is a respectable 4.5%, so there was little concern last year when it decided to pay over the odds to secure Actelion for $30bn.

Feedback

Back then, a senior analyst based in London commented:

Unbelievable. This is stupidest ... deal I've ever seen!!!"

After a first round of due diligence, I asked him whether JNJ was paying roughly $10bn for each of Actelion's blockbuster drugs, and he argued: "Nah, more like one drug is worth $30bn and the other two zero. Why did it pay $30bn? Why not $50bn, or $100bn???"

With hindsight, Actelion was appealing because "it's got marketed drugs, it's profitable, and it's 'affordable' (not many biotechs around in the ~$20bn range)" and JNJ successfully deployed cash held abroad in a tax efficient manner.

Macro

Low rates for longer could be good news, particularly the spread between the returns on new investment and the cost of funding new growth initiatives in the pharma world as well as elsewhere.

It is debatable, however, whether the current environment actually favors JNJ shareholders, as the current value of their holdings is significantly higher than in 2016, but last year rates were significantly lower than now.

(Source: Marketwatch.com)

In other words, JNJ might have accumulated a significant equity premium so far this year, despite rising discount rates from low levels (shown in the picture below) and thanks the 'Trump put', among other things.

(Source: JP Morgan)

But also there might have been a significant offsetting adjustment between surging discount rates and opportunity cost associated to M&A.

M&A

At the end of 2016, JNJ's valuation had to be supported by a more aggressive capital allocation strategy, so it's possible that management did the right thing snapping up Actelion, despite the massive premium - 80% or so against the target's unaffected share price -- they decided to pay.

It is also possible that it wanted to shore up its drugs pipeline, which has grown little in the past few years, as it knew that the reminder of its vast portfolio of assets -- namely, the consumer business -- was underperforming, while core pharma activities turned over only about $1bn of additional sales since 2014, as the chart below shows.

(Source: JNJ annual results 2016)

As a reference, in 2016, pharma sales amounted to 46.4% of total group sales -- yet the "biosimilars risk" to Remicade persists, of course, on the projected revenue mix.

At the end of February, FiercePharma wrote:

Pfizer has scored new Crohn's disease data that could give its Remicade biosimilar, Inflectra, some new oomph for its market-share fight, one of the first head-to-head U.S. matchups between a top biologic drug and a biosimilar alternative."

Estimates

What appear to be conservative estimates for top-line and income growth suggest that in the first quarter this year -- results are due on 18 April -- JNJ will report $18bn of sales and earnings per share at $1.68, which is slightly higher than record $1.66 earnings per share in the third quarter of 2014.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

Forecasts also indicate that in 2017 its quarterly sales would range between $18bn and $19bn, although prolonged strength in the US dollar could be problematic, putting pressure on projected margins and operating income, which is shown in the table below.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

Still, JNJ seldom disappoints the market -- the difference between actual and projected figures turned out to be almost meaningless in the past when it missed estimates.

Revisions

Its track record is similarly reassuring based on several other metrics, including 'consensus revisions' from analysts. Here is how those reversions for revenues trended in past 18 months...

(Source: 4-traders.com)

... while earnings per share data are shown in the table below.

Despite a rich forward yield in the region of 2.7%, its projected payout ratio is about 50%, assuming earnings per share and dividends per share at $6.6 and $3.35, respectively, in fiscal 2017.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

DCF

Although in November last year it appeared evident that JNJ was sitting on a time bomb, and Bloomberg recently reminded us the possible extent of the damage from litigation, investors have continued to maintain faith in a company that not only enjoys a solid credit rating, but whose stock also yields a solid income stream for retirement.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With that in mind, I am disappointed to conclude that my DCF model now flashes $112 as a decent entry point through to the end of the third quarter -- so, thanks, but no thanks. Rather, I'd snap up its debt in the secondary market if I wanted exposure to JNJ.

The implied downside that comes with a valuation of $112 a share for its equity amounts to about four years of dividends, assuming a 5% growth rate in the payout per share. While on this basis, too, I appreciate little could go wrong if its shares were held in a diversified portfolio, I would certainly opt for a slightly higher-yielding alternative at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.