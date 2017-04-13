Uniti Group - Up-And-Coming Wireless REIT That Offers Value In An Overvalued Industry

Dividend is close to being covered by FFO, and I expect it will be by the end of 2017.

Investment Thesis

Infrastructure real estate investment trusts (REITs) for the communication industry have experienced significant growth over the last few years. Companies like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle (CCI) have dominated the market, and as a result, they have experienced massive capital appreciation. Uniti Group (UNIT) is a newer infrastructure REIT that derived a significant source of its revenues from the April 2015 spinoff of assets from Windstream Wireless (WIN). UNIT presents investors with a strong potential for dividends and capital appreciation. In this market rally, I have been looking for stocks with a strong margin of safety, and with UNIT sitting approximately 22% below its 52-week high, I would suggest that now is a great entry point for long-term capital appreciation and dividend growth.

What Is A REIT?

To qualify, companies must own or finance income-producing real estate and they must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income. In exchange, an entity like UNIT pays no income tax, because the responsibility is shifted to the investor. It is important to understand that REITs have high depreciation costs, and therefore they cannot be analyzed on earnings per share basis. Instead, REITs are measured by funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). By using these standards we can accurately determine if UNIT's distribution is sustainable.

Size and Scope

When compared to AMT and CCI, UNIT is small, but I see this as an opportunity to grow FFO at a much faster clip than its larger competitors. In this sense, I see UNIT's size as a competitive advantage. UNIT's properties have the following characteristics:

4.3 million total fiber stand miles. 573 wireless towers. Properties in the United States and Latin America.

UNIT sports a diverse revenue base within the communications industry and they have a customer base that is equally as diversified.

Source: UNIT - Deutsche Bank 25th Annual Media & Telecom Conference

Geographic Diversification

From the last 10-K filing, UNIT's geographic diversification creates a strong balance that keeps their fiber network from being too dependent on any single economy. I also like that UNIT's networks seem focused on areas that are either growing economies or those that are underserved.

Source: Uniti Group 2016 10-K

Strengths

First-mover advantage (first and only REIT that is focused on mission critical infrastructure). UNIT's assets are critical to the survival and growth of WIN and dependence on them has been decreasing since UNIT was spun off into its own entity. Acquisition of Network Management Holdings LTD (NMH) gives UNIT a strong presence in Latin America. At the time of purchase, NMH had 366 wireless communications towers in operation and 105 build to suit towers under development. It is worth noting that this acquisition has not been shown in UNIT's numbers because it was finalized at the end of January 2017.

Risk Factors

In UNIT's most recent 10-K, they note that the competition in this industry has continued to increase and that certain competitors are larger and have a greater degree of financial resources at their disposal. This means that UNIT may experience hardship under tough economic conditions (when compared to their competitors).

The second risk goes back to the dependence on WIN as any fluctuations in WIN's business operations has the potential to seriously impact UNIT. This risk does not concern me as much primarily because even if WIN were to fold, it is likely that a larger competitor would scoop up their assets. Even under these circumstances, it makes UNIT the obvious choice to continue these services.

The final risk is that they are carrying $4.2 billion of senior notes and term loan debt. Interest expense currently eats up 35.7% of 2016 revenues.

Financials

The toughest part of assessing UNIT is in the short-term financials that are available since it was spun off in April of 2015. During this time, it has performed well, although its 2016 FFO was not enough to fully cover the $2.40/share annual dividend. While this is potentially concerning, I expect to see meaningful FFO growth as a result of recent acquisitions over the next year.

Source: Uniti Group 2016 10-K

While the dividend is not fully covered, I do believe that the recent acquisition of NMH should be enough to move FFO above the current dividend offering. With an undrawn credit line at the end of 2016 of $500 million, UNIT has the financial flexibility to continue additional acquisitions that will make the dividend sustainable.

Conclusion

For the conservative dividend growth investor, I would be cautious of anything more than a small position because UNIT's metrics do not warrant an investment at this point in time. For investors who are interested in strong growth potential and an industry that is ripe for continued growth, UNIT is a great opportunity to buy shares at a reasonable price (especially when compared to its competition). One thing is certain for both sets of investors and that is that rhe risks associated with an investment in UNIT are very real, but so is the potential for long-term returns.

