Buffett Deals With Wells Fargo And Trump Deals With Congress

It seems that President Trump these days is having to deal with two opposition parties, instead of just one, as he struggles to pass his agenda through Congress. The key opposition (of course) are the Democrats, led by Senator Charles E. Schumer, but the real thorn in the president's side is the Tea Party, made up of fiscal conservatives. In many of my previous articles here on Seeking Alpha, I have discussed the importance of President Trump taking his campaign rhetoric and turning it into reality. He has already done so through the various executive orders he has signed, but if he wants to pass things like corporate tax reform, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill or the $54 billion defense budget increase that he has put forward, then he is going to need Congress to do so. On April 29th President Trump will have completed his first 100 days, but it seems like the Honeymoon was over when the Republicans failed to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare.

The markets so far have backed the President, but speaking from experience, Wall Street has a tendency to put key individuals on a pedestal and if those individuals don't perform as expected or God forbid that their plans fail, then Wall Street becomes like a scorned girlfriend, out for revenge. This will be unfortunate for those individual investors who followed the herd into the Trump "Rhetoric to Reality" rally and may get punished the most if he were to fail, simply because they bought on faith without doing their own due diligence. You don't survive in the investing game for 43 years as I have without learning a thing or two, but unfortunately one cannot teach experience and in most cases it can only be gained from making mistakes on one own and by actually operating in the trenches.

Another major player in the news this week was Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and I am going to attempt to explain why I believe the bank may be heading for a downturn going forward. I am not a big fan of investing in banks as many banks and financial institutions in general operate out of pure greed, as managements at least at the major banks seem to be children of mammon and most eventually end up on the wrong side of the tracks when it comes to ethics and morals. This amazingly was demonstrated last September when the supposed "bank of honesty and integrity" Wells Fargo got caught creating 2 million phony accounts. Now why would a bank that has been around since the days of the Pony Express and was one of the only major banks to basically go unscathed during the last financial crisis need to do something so stupid? Especially when you have Warren Buffett (the Oracle of Omaha and the gold standard for ethics in business) make Wells Fargo one of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) largest holdings, owning, 504 million shares worth $28 billion. Well this last move even brought doubt in the Oracle's mind as he did this recently.

Warren Buffett has long been a supporter of Wells Fargo , even during the bank's scandal last fall involving shady sales tactics, but Berkshire has withdrawn its application to the Fed to raise its ownership stake, and in fact plans to sell 9M shares of the bank to keep its holdings below 10%.

Now when you own 504 million shares, 9 million shares being sold is just 1.7% of Berkshire's holdings, but having withdrawn its application to raise its ownership stake, clearly sends a message that Mr. Buffett is not pleased and like everyone else is probably quite shocked by these phony accounts being created.

Our Friedrich Research chart below shows that Wells Fargo has always sold at a large premium, even during the financial crisis of 2008-2009, but this latest move by Buffett might cause that premium to be adjusted substantially to the downside going forward.

People get confused as to why I don't invest in banks and financials, but these stats from the end of 2015 should help you see why:

I have not been able to find more recent tallies, but with 288 outstanding investigations or cases pending who knows when this will all end and what the final tally will be - $400 billion?

As a conservative investor, I like to invest in companies that are a lot easier to understand and I don't like investing in industries (where executives despise being regulated to the extreme) are still acting like a Den of Thieves. It's amazing to me how Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan Chase are so popular with investors, especially when you see that as of the end of 2015 both banks paid $127.22 billion in settlements. That figure does not inspire much confidence to trust these guys and gals at these institutions, despite the fact that they are heavily regulated as well. Where were and where are these regulators?

The banking industry is supposed to be a lot stronger these days financially. But the world has become a debt cesspool, as cheap interest rates have forced excessive borrowing globally. As our Friedrich Research moves into analyzing global stocks, we are seeing the same problems happening globally and that is of great concern especially when you see this result and realize that the world's debt is growing at about $5 million a minute.

www.nationaldebtclocks.org/

In conclusion I would like to close by showing you an article that goes into greater detail as to what is called "The Financialization and Erosion of Growth" written by a brilliant analyst named Benjamin Masters.

In it you will read about how overvalued the markets are and how the financial system we are in today is not working like it should be. We on our part continue to express caution as the markets are overvalued on Wall Street compared to Main Street's performance and if President Trump's agenda were to fail, you should see Wall Street correct quite rapidly and create huge opportunities for those of us with a large position in cash.

