Where Food Comes From, Grocery Stores And Data

As a combined company Where Food Comes From and SureHarvest will produce revenue of ~$14.7M in 2017 and begin cross selling each others services.

Where Food Comes From acquired SureHarvest in December 2016, a transformative acquisition shows the company is doubling down on data and sustainability.

The company's core verification/auditing business has grown at a 26% CAGR since a 2006, and hit $11.6M in 2016.

Where Food Comes From is a tiny $51M micro-cap company at the intersection of several food industry mega-trends.

Imagine a world where you grab a steak off the shelf and can immediately access data about who raised the cow, when it was butchered, and which standards (Organic, Non-GMO, Grass-Fed) the farmer abided by.

This is the future we are heading towards as more and more consumers are asking about where their food comes from.

A tiny company from Castlerock, Colorado has quietly emerged as a leading beneficiary of this trend, and the dominant player in US food verification services.

Where Food Comes From Inc (OTCQB:WFCF) is an independent 3rd party auditor for over 12,000 customers across 30+ verification standards (Organic, Non-GMO, Grass-Fed, Gluten Free & many more).

For over 20 years Where Food Comes From has been building a profitable business around its certification services, while simultaneously collecting a growing amount of data on 12,000+ farmers across the US and Canada.

Just 4 months ago, Where Food Comes From made its most important acquisition ever when it bought SureHarvest.

SureHarvest Acquisition Doubles Down On Sustainability & Data

In late 2016, Where Food Comes From announced the acquisition of SureHarvest for approximately $2.8M in a combination of cash ($1.1M) and stock (851K/shares).

SureHarvest is a SaaS (Software as a Service) business that provides sustainability solutions to the agri-food industry. The company has over 2,200 customers, managing 450,000+ acres of crops through the company's software. SureHarvest's specialty is in higher value crops such as grapes and almonds, but the company also has a strong foothold in mushrooms, hazelnuts, flowers and more.

Where Food Comes from has a history of making tuck in acquisitions with products or services that can be cross sold to its existing customer base.

SureHarvest is Where Food Comes From's most exciting acquisition yet for several reasons.

First off, SureHarvest is as much a software company as a an auditor. The company's software allow farmers to track water usage, fertilizer inputs through a centralized cloud-based portal.

You can check out a quick demo of SureHarvest's software in action here:

Not only does integrating SureHarvest's software allow farmers to comply with different sustainability standards, but it actually allows them to save money. Having more granular data surrounding water and fertilizer needs means that resources can be used far more efficiently. Additionally, data about soil quality and health could provide insights that were previously unimaginable.

As technology continues to improve, it will become cheaper and cheaper to gather more and more data on farms. SureHarvest is a bet on this trend and will likely expand into new categories beyond grapes and almonds, after it becomes a part of Where Food Comes From.

The cherry on top is that SureHarvest's revenue model is SaaS-based and therefore highly recurring in nature. Having software become a bigger part of Where Food Comes From's business may slowly begin to alter the market's perception of the company from an auditor to a tech company.

Valuation

Today, Where Food Comes From is currently trading for $2.05 per share, with about 25M shares outstanding (after the SureHarvest acquisition), putting the market capitalization at ~$51M.

Where Food Comes From has a spotless balance sheet with $3.2M in cash and short term investments, and no debt, as of the end of 2016.

The company has produced record revenue every year since its IPO in 2006.

Where Food Comes From produced revenue of $11.6M in 2016, up 12%. Historically, Where Food Comes From has grown its revenue at a 26% CAGR since 2006.

From a profitability standpoint, Where Food Comes From has also impressed. The company has produce positive operating income every year since 2010.

Operating income of $634K in 2016 was down was down 20% from $795K in 2016. However, this is slightly misleading, Where Food Comes from incurred approximately $306K of one-time expenses related to the acquisition of SureHarvest. Excluding these costs, operating income in 2016 would have been $940K, up 18% year over year.

Based on the current market capitalization, this puts Where Food Comes From 2016 P/EBIT at 54X ($51M/$940K). Although this may seem very expensive, I think it's actually a very fair price. Now hear me out.

Even if we assume Where Food Comes From core business will only grow another 12% in 2017, it will produce revenue of $13M. If operating margins stay consistent with 2016 levels of 8.1%, that will translate to EBIT of $1,050K. Based on these conservative estimates, Where Food Comes From's core business is trading at 49X 2017 P/EBIT.

At the time of acquisition, Where Food Comes From estimated SureHarvest's annual revenue at $1.5M. When the company reported Q4 results two months later, SureHarvest's revenue run-rate was upgraded to $1.7M.

Assuming no growth from SureHarvest, Where Food Comes From will post $14.7M in 2017 revenue as a combined company. If Sureharvest can post an operating margin of 15%, operating income for the combined entity will be $1.31M in 2017. Based on this number, Where Food Comes From's projected 2017 P/EBIT multiple is 39X (including SureHarvest).

But, that's only the beginning. Where Food Comes From has plans to cross-sell to SureHarvest's sustainability solutions to its existing customer base. This could accelerate the company's growth rate into 2018. Over the course of the next 5 years, Where Food Comes From has a massive opportunity to launch new sustainability certifications with the help of SureHarvest's infrastructure and expertise.

As the trend of consumers wanting more data about their food continues, Where Food Comes From's addressable market is constantly expanding.

Although Where Food Comes From's current valuation looks expensive, it still offers opportunities for long term investors. The business has compounded revenue at 26% for the last decade, and is nowhere near maturity with an addressable market of $200M. We could have another decade with this type of growth ahead.

Additionally, Where Food Comes From's 12,000+ customer base, makes the company a very attractive acquisition target.

As disruption in the grocery industry continues to accelerate with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced Go concept, Where Food Comes From is becoming an increasingly attractive acquisition candidate. Integrating the company's data on 12,000+ farmers into a digitally native grocery platform (like Amazon Go) seems like the inevitable direction the industry is headed. As Where Food Comes From integrates SureHarvest it will begin collecting more data on producers and become even more valuable.

Conclusion

Where Food Comes From is quickly evolving into a data and sustainability platform for farmers/growers of all types with its acquisition of SureHarvest. As a combined company, the business has at least of a decade of 10%+ growth ahead, as consumers continue to educate themselves about our food system and demand more data about what they are eating.

A growing dataset on a diverse group of 12,000+ farmers makes Where Food Comes From an attractive acquisition target for companies like Amazon or Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) who continue to invest in the future of grocery.

Where Food Comes From is a very well run company with a track record of growth and profitability. Although the current valuation is not cheap, with a decade of growth ahead, Where Food Comes From will quickly grow into its valuation of $51M, and beyond.

