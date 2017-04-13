Elon Musk Is Right: Buy Ford Instead Of Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) made headlines on April 10 by briefly soaring past General Motors (NYSE:GM) as the U.S. car company with the largest market capitalization. A Piper Jaffray analyst had speculated that Tesla was undervalued, and afterwards Tesla reached a share price high of $313.73, putting its overall valuation at $51.5 billion against the $50.2 billion of General Motors.

The stock surge, however, has failed to quell criticism from investors concerned by a Board of Directors that they see as too closely aligned with Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. In a letter sent the same day Tesla's market cap rose above General Motors, five major shareholders, including the California State Teachers Retirement System, CtW Investment Group, and Hermes Equity Ownership Services, stated that:

We expect that as companies make the transition to publicly-traded status, the governance structures and practices in place at the time of the IPO will evolve to align with the company's changing strategy...However, Tesla's seven-member board is largely unchanged from its pre-IPO days.

The investors proposed that two independent directors be appointed to the board who have no ties to Musk and will thus be able to "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."

Musk responded to the concerns of these investors on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) with the following rejoinder:

This investor group should buy Ford (NYSE:F) stock. Their governance is amazing.

This flippant response should, in fact, be heeded by Tesla shareholders, and not just because of concerns with a Musk-centric Board of Directors.

Tesla is a high-growth firm, and though it has generated rising revenue consistently, it has also incurred significant costs. Indeed, Tesla has posted losses every year for the past five years.

Tesla Revenue and Net Income, 2012-2016

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 413.26 million -396.21 million 2013 2.01 billion -74.01 million 2014 3.20 billion -294.04 million 2015 4.05 billion -888.66 million 2016 7.00 billion -674.91 million

By contrast, Ford has been a steadily profitable company for the same timeframe.

Ford Revenue and Net Income, 2012-2016

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2012 133.56 billion 5.61 billion 2013 146.92 billion 11.95 billion 2014 144.08 billion 1.23 billion 2015 149.56 billion 7.37 billion 2016 151.80 billion 4.60 billion

Tesla investors are bullish on the firm's growth prospects as a renewable energy powerhouse, such as the $2.6 billion merger with solar panel manufacturer SolarCity in 2016. In January, mass production of battery cells began at the Reno, Nevada,-based Gigafactory 1. The SolarCity solar plant in Buffalo, New York has been renamed Gigafactory 2, and locations for up to three other Gigafactories are expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

However, the fact that Tesla has not been profitable, and the fact that Tesla only made 84,000 cars in 2016, calls into question whether demand for its products can match Ford's, which sold 6.651 million vehicles in 2016. Consequently, Tesla's growth potential is still very uncertain at this stage.

That uncertainty makes its current valuation of $47.74 billion a significant risk for prospective investors. The valuation is substantial for an unprofitable company, and could cost shareholders dearly in the long run if the optimistic expectations are not met.

By contrast, Ford currently has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, and as a profitable company also has earnings attached to its valuation. The share price of $11.20, price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and forward P/E ratio of 6.71 are far too low for a profitable company like Ford, but this valuation allows investors to lock in a 5.34% dividend yield with a sustainable payout ratio of 51.90% from a firm that has steadily paid dividends since 2012.

In consequence, shareholders seeking a stable, profitable investment over a firm that has never been profitable should opt for Ford over Tesla. A well-established automobile maker that has a significant margin of safety and rewards shareholders with sizable dividends is preferable to a firm which has significant risk and uncertain prospects going forward.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.