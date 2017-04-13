Genuine Parts: A Genuine Deal At The Current Price

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has a long history of paying and increase dividends. Its current market price is below the present value of its dividend stream, making the stock a buy.

What did I think last time?

I first wrote about GPC just before the new year started on December 28th. I liked the company but with the price around $97, I thought it was too expensive. While EPS growth had flattened out recently, it still looked to have plenty of potential, and the dividend growth was attractive. The payout ratio was low enough that I was confident that GPC could ride out the tough times.

What new information do we have now?

GPC release Q4 and full year 2016 earnings report on February 21st. Q4 was a strong performance in a tough year. Earnings were down for the year by about 1%. While this news was expected, I did like that GPC beat EPS expectations for the quarter by a penny. In a sign that the worst might be over, guidance for next year on EPS is $4.70 to $4.80. The bottom of this range is more than 2% higher than this year and is also higher than 2015.

Also on February 21st, GPC announced an increase in its dividend to $2.70 annually. While this increase was less than I expected when I originally reviewed the company, it's still a nice bump given the small decline in EPS. I will use this new dividend in calculating a price to pay for the stock.

GPC has also announced several acquisitions here and here. The Inenco Group purchase looks to be at a price that is less than its yearly revenues. It's harder to judge the Empire Wire and Supply deal because a purchase price wasn't disclosed. Given that management has started that a lot of the improved performance the company has seen has been driven by acquisitions, these two purchases are something I will want to see more details on when they close.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains data for companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that GPC has raised its dividend each year for an impressive 61 years. I will use the recently declared dividend of $2.70 in my calculation.

I normally use the dividend growth rate I used previously but since the latest dividend increase is less than that, I want to do some analysis to see if it's reasonable to continue to expect GPC to grow that dividend at that rate. First, based on EPS of $4.59 and a dividend payment during 2016 of $2.5875 I calculate that for 2016 the payout ratio was 56.4%. I calculate that dividends paid out for 2018 (based on a dividend growth rate of 5.2%) will be $2.805. Earnings for 2017 I will project as $4.70 and to get 2018 numbers I will assume a growth of 7.6% (from the next 5 year growth rate), which gives me an estimate of $5.057. That gives me a payout ratio in 2018 of 55.5%. I think GPC can support increasing the dividend at the rate I used, 5.2%, because my projection of the payout ratio for 2018 is lower than it was for 2016, EPS is projected to grow over the next 2-5 years, and my calculation only used the bottom of the EPS range management provided.

With the yield current yield about 3%, I will use the maximum terminal growth rate of 3% as well. Looking at the SA Key data page for dividends, I see that the current yield is above the 4 year average yield, which indicates possible under-valuation.

Given the parameters I have determined above in my DDM calculator, I evaluate that present value of the GPC dividend stream as $90.33. That gives me a buy target of anything below $91. Currently GPC is trading between $89 and $90, so it is a buy at this time.

Can options help?

Selling option contracts, either puts or calls, can be an excellent way to be paid to wait till the price of a stock moves to your buy price, or just to generate extra income. To do that I have several objectives when selecting between the many strike prices and expiration dates that are available.

When writing a put contract I think it's important to always have the cash to buy the stock at the stock price. Sure, your broker might very well allow you to write a put contract if you have enough room in your margin account, or even if you have a portfolio value of some level, but in either case that exposes you to risks that having the actual cash in the account does not. When writing a put, my objectives are to get the stock at a price at or lower than the market. I also wish to collect, after the commission, at least as much premium as the dividend would be pro-rated over the period of the contract. That way, even if I don't get the shares, I get paid more than if I had actually owned the stock. Sometimes, it's advantageous to write a put contract with a strike price above the market price of the stock. In that case I will use some of the premium to make the effective price I pay the same as the market price, and the rest of the premium will need to be more than the dividend.

When I write a covered call, my requirements are a bit different. I want the strike price to be above both my buy price and the market price. Because I already own the stock and am receiving its dividends, I don't need as much premium and so am okay with getting a premium that is at least half of the pro-rated dividend. As with a put contract, it is sometime advantageous to write a call contract with a strike price lower than my buy price (or the market price). Here too I can use some of the premium to make the effective price of the share hit my buy target.

The May expiration date has some interesting possibilities. Selling either the $90 or $87.50 strike price put contracts will meet my requirements, since the prorated dividend for a month is about $0.23. With the $90 strike price, you get more upfront cash and a better chance of being assigned the shares. With the $87.50 strike you mainly get a better price if the shares are assigned. If you don't care so much whether or not you get the shares, I'd go with the lower strike price.

The same May expiration date also offers some interesting call contracts. The $90 strike price offers a nice premium, but the Delta is a 0.50, so about half the time the shares will be called away. The $92.50 call still offers a nice premium, while the Delta is only 0.31. So only about 1 time in 3 will you lose the shares, and even then the extra $2.50 a share you will be paid on assignment is a great conciliation prize.

You can use either market or limit orders to sell either option contracts. However when the spread between the bid and ask prices is more than a couple of pennies, its best to use a limit order to ensure you get the premium you expect.

What to watch for going forward?

As I mentioned above, and because management has said acquisitions have play a strong role in GPC's performance of late, I want to keep an eye on the exact details of the announced acquisitions. I will also want to keep an eye on any additional acquisitions and how well GPC does at integrating it purchases.

Conclusion

GPC is a great company with a very enviable past record of both earnings and dividend growth. The market currently has it at a price that is below the present value of its dividend stream. As a dividend growth investor, I consider adding GPC to my portfolio as very helpful in meeting my investing goals. Late yesterday I got email from my 401(k) custodian telling me that they have mailed out my rollover distribution check, so it looks like I will have a good size chunk of cash to invest in my IRA account by next week.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.